Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Reasons to Buy Couche-Tard Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

3 Reasons to Buy Couche-Tard Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

There are three reasons why Couche-Tard comes to mind whenever there is economic uncertainty.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Alimentation Couche‑Tard (TSX:ATD) — a $70B global convenience‑store leader selling essentials that’s resilient in downturns and trades near $75.73 with a ~1.14% yield.
  • Its scale and proven M&A playbook (≈75 major deals, including GetGo) position it as the likely consolidator of a fragmented industry, driving long‑term growth despite EV‑related fuel risks.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Alimentation Couche‑Tard] >

Economists have mixed outlooks for 2026. Some say the global economy is stable, while others believe it’s only so on the surface. The worriers believe there are underlying factors beneath the surface that can cause instability.

From an investment perspective, the best strategy is to scout for companies that are exceptionally well-positioned to thrive, not just survive, during economic uncertainty.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) comes to mind if the economic forecast next year is bleak. There are three reasons to buy this consumer staples stock like there’s no tomorrow. If you invest today, the share price is $75.73 with a corresponding dividend yield of 1.1%.

1. Defensive investment

Couche-Tard is the acknowledged leader in the global convenience store industry. This $70.1 billion Canadian multinational company has weathered countless economic downturns and displayed resilience during market weakness. The business is not tied to vulnerable sectors such as housing, industrial production, and manufacturing.

The recession-resistant nature across economic cycles stems from selling essentials, such as basic groceries and fuel. People need them even when times are hard. Furthermore, customers prioritize convenience.

In Q3 fiscal 2026 (three months ended October 12, 2025), net earnings increased 4.4% to US$743.3 million versus Q3 fiscal 2025. At the quarter’s end, the total number of sites is 14,637, with 73 more stores under construction. A bright spot is the strong growth in its foodservice programs.

“We closed the second quarter with growing optimism, reflecting steady progress supported by consistent execution and effective cost management across our operations. As we look ahead, we remain committed to delivering earnings growth over the course of the year,” said Filipe Da Silva, Chief Financial Officer of Couche-Tard.

The fuel business is more volatile than convenience stores, yet it maintains high margins. Moreover, a large operator like Couche-Tard can use its scale to keep costs low. Meanwhile, the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) is a threat to Couche-Tard. A substantial portion of revenues comes from fuel sales. If EV sales accelerate, gasoline and diesel demand will gradually decline.

2. Future master consolidator

The convenience store industry is highly fragmented, but market consolidation is on the horizon. It could be the most compelling long-term tailwind for Couche-Tard. Soon, there will be fewer small operators, especially single-store owners.

Expect Couche-Tard to be the primary driver and master consolidator. Management has already mentioned pursuing small to large deals and network-level acquisitions. Consolidation will likewise help achieve its long-standing growth strategy.

3. Massive growth engine

Couche-Tard has extensive M&A experience. The company successfully completed and integrated around 75 major acquisitions globally. Management usually buys fragmented assets at attractive valuations to boost profitability. It uses a proven operational playbook to achieve scale advantages.

The game plan is simple – acquire, integrate, and synergize. The most recent acquisition is GetGo Café + Market in the United States. GetGo’s foodservice capabilities were the main attraction of the $1.6 billion transaction. Also, Couche-Tard cemented its position as the second-largest C-store chain in America.

Positive and resilient

Couche-Tard knows how to play the field. There are two words to describe the business outlook in 2026: positive and resilient. Expansion, a core component of its growth strategy, is a strategic certainty. The three reasons cited here lend confidence to invest in ATD.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Is CNR Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2026?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNR is down 15% – is this elite railroad a sell, a hold, or a long-term buy for dependable dividends?

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Enbridge Stock Today for its 5.5% Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up 11% this year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

This 10% Yield Seems Dangerous: Here’s the Safer Alternative I’d Buy Instead 

| Puja Tayal

Discover how yield influences dividend stock investments. A high yield can indicate potential value or hidden risks.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Dividend Stocks

The TSX Stock I’m Buying Now: It’s a Steal!

| Daniel Da Costa

This TSX growth stock currently trades at just 6.9 times forward earnings and offers a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Tourmaline Oil is one of two dividend stocks benefitting from strong demand and all-around positive industry fundamentals.

Read more »

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in Canada?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Double-digit yields on TSX dividend stocks look tempting, but they often signal danger. Here is the risk and reward behind…

Read more »

real estate and REITs can be good investments for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

10% Yield: Is Timbercreek Financial Stock a Good Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 10% monthly yield looks tempting. Here’s why Timbercreek’s payout may not be as safe as it seems.

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay reliable and growing dividends throughout the economic cycle.

Read more »