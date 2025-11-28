Member Login
Home » Investing » Is CNR Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2026?

Is CNR Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2026?

CNR is down 15% – is this elite railroad a sell, a hold, or a long-term buy for dependable dividends?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Shares still trade near 18 times earnings while volumes lag, spending is heavy, and safety, labour, and trucking competition pressure profits.
  • CNR’s network is hard to replace, with steady cash flow and a rising dividend
  • Reshoring, infrastructure growth, and rail’s cost and emissions edge support long-term demand

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) has long been considered a solid stock. It operates one of North America’s most efficient, strategically located rail networks, giving it a wide economic moat and consistent demand through every market cycle. The railway moves essential goods like grain, autos, energy, and consumer products that keep revenue steady even when the economy slows. Furthermore, its focus on precision scheduling and cost control has helped it maintain some of the best operating margins in the industry. But with shares down almost 15% in the last year, has it become too risky a buy?

Sell

CNR stock may be a beloved Canadian blue chip, but there are real reasons some investors could see it as a sell right now. The first concern is valuation. Even in softer economic conditions and uneven freight demand, CNR stock continues to trade at a premium multiple compared to other North American railways, currently at 18 times earnings. Investors are paying up for stability, but that stability has limits. Rail volumes have been under pressure across several categories, including intermodal, forestry, and consumer goods. With slower GDP growth in Canada, ongoing supply-chain disruptions, and weaker demand in key export markets, revenue growth has been modest at best.

Furthermore, CNR stock has been aggressively spending on capital projects, technology, and network upgrades. Necessary investments, sure, but they weigh on free cash flow and limit its ability to return capital to shareholders. At the same time, the company faces stricter safety expectations, higher labour costs, and more scrutiny over emissions and service reliability. Any operational mishap or slowdown can trigger regulatory penalties or push CNR stock into costly safety-related spending. Meanwhile, competition from trucking, which has become more efficient and flexible, is putting pressure on rates in certain corridors.

Hold

Still, CNR stock could still be a hold as it remains a fundamentally strong business with an irreplaceable network. Yet as mentioned, its current valuation and growth outlook might not offer a compelling enough reason to buy aggressively right now. CNR still benefits from the steady, diversified freight mix that keeps revenue resilient through most economic cycles, and it continues to produce reliable free cash flow that supports dividend growth and long-term reinvestment. For long-term investors who already own the stock, those strengths make it worth holding onto.

At the same time, the stock might not offer enough near-term upside to justify rushing in at current prices. Freight volumes have been uneven across several key segments, and the macro backdrop of soft consumer demand, slower exports, and cautious business spending limits revenue momentum.

Buy

Even so, CNR stock could be a buy today because it delivers the kind of stability, pricing power, and long-term growth that few companies on the TSX can match. Railroads sit at the heart of North America’s supply chain, and CNR’s network is one of the most strategically valuable, stretching from coast to coast and deep into the U.S. Midwest. Even in softer economic periods, CNR maintains strong volumes in core segments and passes costs through with rate increases thanks to the essential nature of rail transport.

What makes CNR particularly appealing right now is its long runway for growth as Canada and the U.S. expand infrastructure, manufacturing, and trade capacity. North American supply chains are undergoing major re-shoring and diversification, boosting demand for efficient freight alternatives like rail. Rail also plays a crucial role in reducing emissions relative to trucking, a trend that aligns perfectly with CNR’s multi-year investment plan to improve fuel efficiency and expand capacity. On top of that, population growth, rising agricultural exports, and increasing e-commerce shipments all add to long-term volume potential.

Bottom line

With its disciplined capital management, strong balance sheet, and a dividend that has grown for more than two decades, CNR provides a rare mix of stability and compounding. Even now, here’s what $7,000 could bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUALPAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CNR$132.0553$3.55$188.15Quarterly$6,998.65

All considered, it may not be flashy, but it’s one of the most reliable stocks, making it a compelling buy for anyone building wealth over decades.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

