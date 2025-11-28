Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will CNQ Stock Be in 3 Years?

Where Will CNQ Stock Be in 3 Years?

CNQ’s next three years look less cyclical and more compounding, here’s why dividends, buybacks, and cash flow could keep rising even if oil cools.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Oil industry worker works in oilfield

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • CNQ now has low debt, low costs, and steady oil-sands output
  • Management plans to return more cash through higher base dividends, buybacks, and potential specials
  • Modest production growth and emissions-reduction projects add durability

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) has long been a strong investment. The energy stock consistently combined disciplined capital spending with some of the highest-quality, longest-life energy assets in the world, giving it reliable cash flow through both good and bad oil cycles. Its low operating costs let it stay profitable even when crude prices were weak, and when prices were strong, CNQ used the windfall to raise dividends, buy back shares, and strengthen its balance sheet. And that was great in the past, but what does the next three years hold for CNQ stock?

A strong base

CNQ stock enters the next three years from a position of unusual strength. That’s largely because the last three years transformed it from a reliable energy name into one of the most efficient cash-generating machines on the entire TSX. Between 2021 and 2024, CNQ benefited from strong oil prices, but it wasn’t the price of crude alone that lifted the stock; it was how the company used that environment.

CNQ stock pushed its net debt down aggressively, expanded production without overspending, and returned more cash to shareholders than at any point in its history. Its dividend grew at double-digit rates, buybacks accelerated, and the balance sheet became one of the cleanest in North America. Now, the next three years don’t depend on oil staying at booming levels. CNQ stock can remain profitable, cash-rich, and shareholder-focused even if prices cool.

Future focus

Looking ahead, CNQ stock is positioned to keep compounding because of the structure of its asset base. The company owns long-life, low-decline oil sands operations that have extremely predictable production profiles and some of the lowest operating costs in the industry. Over the next three years, these assets should continue generating huge free cash flow, even if global oil prices fluctuate.

Management has already signalled that with debt now below its targeted threshold, more cash will shift to investors through higher base dividends and further special dividends or buybacks. CNQ should maintain its pattern from the last three years, where dividends rose sharply, and buybacks reduced share count. Thus, investors should expect the next stretch to be equally rewarding. This is especially true because the company’s breakeven levels are so low that free cash flow remains strong across most plausible price scenarios.

More to come

There are also multi-year catalysts lining up. CNQ stock plans modest but steady production growth as efficiency improvements roll out across its oil sands and thermal projects. It’s investing in carbon capture and emissions-reduction technology, not from a marketing standpoint but because it lowers long-term costs and regulatory risk. Global crude markets are also shifting in CNQ’s favour. Underinvestment in supply worldwide has created a structural tightness that supports oil prices better than in past cycles. Over a three-year window, that means CNQ likely continues operating in a supportive pricing environment while competitors struggle to bring on new production.

That said, there are risks investors should keep in mind. A sharp global recession could pressure oil demand, and governments may increase environmental obligations on producers. But CNQ stock’s recent history shows it can absorb those shocks better than most. Its cost advantages and fortress balance sheet give it a buffer that few energy companies enjoy. If CNQ simply maintains the playbook of the last three years, it doesn’t need perfect conditions to reward shareholders. It just needs stability.

Bottom line

Put it all together, and the next three years for CNQ stock likely look like a continuation of its recent evolution. That leaves today with an ample opportunity to bring in dividends. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could bring in today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CNQ$46.84149$2.35$350.15Quarterly$6,981.16

If the last three years were about strengthening the foundation, the next three are set up to be about harvesting that strength. The company is no longer just cyclical; it’s becoming a long-term compounder disguised as an energy stock.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

happy woman throws cash
Energy Stocks

Buy This Little-Known Cash Machine for Your TFSA

| Adam Othman

This TSX dividend stock might be an excellent holding for your TFSA portfolio to generate tax-free dividend income.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

The 3 Canadian Energy Companies Holding Strong Even as Oil Prices Fall

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some Canadian energy companies are faring better than others as oil prices continue to fall. Here’s a look at three…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Canadian Natural Resources vs. Suncor

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two Canadian energy giants pay big dividends, but which one is better for steady income when oil swings?

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Is Canadian Natural Resources Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

| Andrew Walker

CNRL is down from the 2024 highs. Is a rebound on the way?

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Energy Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $500 Per Month?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

These passive income stocks are yielding over 6% and are set to benefit enormously from the expanding natural gas demand…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Canadian Natural Resources vs. Cenovus?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Steady CNQ or higher-octane Cenovus? See which oil stock looks best now, and why owning both could make sense.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Energy Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors looking to beat the broader market should consider owning stocks such as Stantec right now.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

3 Safer Energy Stocks With Big Dividend Yields

| Kay Ng

These energy stocks offer big but safe yields, and income investors should have them on their watchlist to potentially buy…

Read more »