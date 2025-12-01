2 Safer Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $7,000

What exactly is a safe stock? A Canadian stock becomes “safe” when its underlying business can keep generating reliable cash flow through all stages of the economic cycle. Basically, this usually means it operates in an essential sector, has strong and predictable demand, and carries a balance sheet built to withstand shocks.

Put together, a safe Canadian stock is one that can weather recessions, interest-rate swings, and market volatility while continuing to grow slowly and pay investors without drama. So let’s look at two that investors can hold for decades without having to constantly check in on them.

CU

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) stands out as one of the safest stocks you can buy with $7,000. It operates one of the most stable and recession-proof business models in the country: regulated electricity and natural gas distribution. More than 90% of its earnings come from rate-regulated assets. This means its revenue is set through long-term agreements with regulators rather than being dictated by economic cycles. Whether the economy expands or contracts, households and businesses still need to keep the lights and heat on, giving CU remarkably predictable cash flow year after year.

This stability is why the company holds the longest dividend-increase streak in Canada of over 50 consecutive years, a record no other Canadian stock comes close to. That consistency also signals management discipline, strong capital planning, and a balance sheet built to withstand rising interest rates, inflation pressures, and even slowing economic growth.

Just as important, Canadian Utilities is positioned for slow but steady growth at a time when many investors are still adjusting to a higher-rate environment. The Canadian stock has been investing heavily in modernizing Alberta’s electricity grid, expanding natural gas infrastructure, and pushing into cleaner energy projects such as hydrogen and renewables through its ownership under ATCO. Add in a dividend, and CU becomes a compelling place to put $7,000 if your goal is safety, reliability, and long-term income that grows every year.

GRT.UN

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is another of the safest places to put $7,000 today. The Canadian stock combines exceptional portfolio quality with reliable, contract-backed cash flow. Granite owns modern industrial and logistics properties across Canada, the U.S., and Europe, the same type of mission-critical warehouses and distribution centres that global manufacturers rely on regardless of economic conditions.

These are not aging strip malls or volatile office towers. No, these are high-demand, high-occupancy assets that benefit directly from long-term shifts in e-commerce, automated manufacturing, and supply-chain resiliency. In its latest quarter, Granite grew revenue to $153 million, saw $127.1 million in same-property net operating income (NOI) growth, and observed rising occupancy to 96.8%, all signs of a landlord with pricing power in a tight industrial market. Its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio sits comfortably at 67%, giving investors a well-covered 4.4% dividend even during periods of interest-rate volatility.

Equally important, Granite’s balance-sheet discipline makes it stand out as one of the lowest-risk real estate investment trusts (REIT) on the TSX. With net leverage around 35%, significant unencumbered assets, and a track record of accretive capital recycling, the trust has the financial flexibility to navigate rate changes without compromising distributions. Management has been aggressive about improving portfolio quality as well. A strategy that supports both long-term earnings growth and unit-price resilience. Trading at just 16 times earnings and under its 52-week highs, Granite today offers a rare combination of undervaluation, stability, and income that is hard to find in an industrial REIT of this calibre.

Bottom line

If you’re an investor looking for safety from your Canadian stocks, these are the two options to pick up today. Neither looks all that exciting, but look at what $7,000 invested in each could bring in on the TSX today.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT GRT.UN $76.43 91 $3.40 $309.40 Monthly $6,955.13 CU $42.15 166 $1.83 $303.78 Quarterly $6,996.90

I don’t know about you, but boring business or not, those dividend numbers alone offer all the excitement I need.