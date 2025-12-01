Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Safer Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $7,000

2 Safer Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $7,000

Two ultra-steady TSX names offer boring-but-beautiful dividends and resilient cash flow you can hold for decades.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
construction workers talk on the job site

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • A safe stock delivers steady cash flow in any economy, sells essentials, and keeps a strong balance sheet to handle shocks.
  • Canadian Utilities earns mostly regulated revenue
  • Granite REIT owns warehouses with high occupancy

What exactly is a safe stock? A Canadian stock becomes “safe” when its underlying business can keep generating reliable cash flow through all stages of the economic cycle. Basically, this usually means it operates in an essential sector, has strong and predictable demand, and carries a balance sheet built to withstand shocks.

Put together, a safe Canadian stock is one that can weather recessions, interest-rate swings, and market volatility while continuing to grow slowly and pay investors without drama. So let’s look at two that investors can hold for decades without having to constantly check in on them.

CU

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) stands out as one of the safest stocks you can buy with $7,000. It operates one of the most stable and recession-proof business models in the country: regulated electricity and natural gas distribution. More than 90% of its earnings come from rate-regulated assets. This means its revenue is set through long-term agreements with regulators rather than being dictated by economic cycles. Whether the economy expands or contracts, households and businesses still need to keep the lights and heat on, giving CU remarkably predictable cash flow year after year.

This stability is why the company holds the longest dividend-increase streak in Canada of over 50 consecutive years, a record no other Canadian stock comes close to. That consistency also signals management discipline, strong capital planning, and a balance sheet built to withstand rising interest rates, inflation pressures, and even slowing economic growth.

Just as important, Canadian Utilities is positioned for slow but steady growth at a time when many investors are still adjusting to a higher-rate environment. The Canadian stock has been investing heavily in modernizing Alberta’s electricity grid, expanding natural gas infrastructure, and pushing into cleaner energy projects such as hydrogen and renewables through its ownership under ATCO. Add in a dividend, and CU becomes a compelling place to put $7,000 if your goal is safety, reliability, and long-term income that grows every year.

GRT.UN

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is another of the safest places to put $7,000 today. The Canadian stock combines exceptional portfolio quality with reliable, contract-backed cash flow. Granite owns modern industrial and logistics properties across Canada, the U.S., and Europe, the same type of mission-critical warehouses and distribution centres that global manufacturers rely on regardless of economic conditions.

These are not aging strip malls or volatile office towers. No, these are high-demand, high-occupancy assets that benefit directly from long-term shifts in e-commerce, automated manufacturing, and supply-chain resiliency. In its latest quarter, Granite grew revenue to $153 million, saw $127.1 million in same-property net operating income (NOI) growth, and observed rising occupancy to 96.8%, all signs of a landlord with pricing power in a tight industrial market. Its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio sits comfortably at 67%, giving investors a well-covered 4.4% dividend even during periods of interest-rate volatility.

Equally important, Granite’s balance-sheet discipline makes it stand out as one of the lowest-risk real estate investment trusts (REIT) on the TSX. With net leverage around 35%, significant unencumbered assets, and a track record of accretive capital recycling, the trust has the financial flexibility to navigate rate changes without compromising distributions. Management has been aggressive about improving portfolio quality as well. A strategy that supports both long-term earnings growth and unit-price resilience. Trading at just 16 times earnings and under its 52-week highs, Granite today offers a rare combination of undervaluation, stability, and income that is hard to find in an industrial REIT of this calibre.

Bottom line

If you’re an investor looking for safety from your Canadian stocks, these are the two options to pick up today. Neither looks all that exciting, but look at what $7,000 invested in each could bring in on the TSX today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GRT.UN$76.4391$3.40$309.40Monthly$6,955.13
CU$42.15166$1.83$303.78Quarterly$6,996.90

I don’t know about you, but boring business or not, those dividend numbers alone offer all the excitement I need.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

you're never too young or old to start investing in stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Dead-Simple Canadian Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn $500 into momentum: two accessible TSX picks can start compounding today with recurring software growth and reliable monthly income.

Read more »

Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks offer high and sustainable yields, making them attractive investments for enhancing a portfolio’s income potential.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

This 6.6% Dividend Stock Pays Me Every Month Like Clockwork

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A recovering healthcare REIT with a monthly payout, NorthWest’s improving fundamentals may suit income investors heading into 2026.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Down 5% But Still a Perfect Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A rebounding 5.7% monthly yielder, why Mullen Group looks buyable as operations diversify and acquisitions kick in.

Read more »

gift is bigger than the other
Dividend Stocks

Better Energy Stock: Canadian Natural Resources vs. Suncor

| Aditya Raghunath

While both Canadian Natural Resources and Suncor Energy offer an attractive dividend yield in 2025, which TSX stock is a…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

This 2.4% Dividend Stock Is the Closest Thing to an Income Guarantee

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This regulated utility is as close to dependable income as the TSX gets, Hydro One’s steady cash flow powers a…

Read more »

various pizza in boxes in a row for lunch
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three of the best Canadian dividend stocks in the market, and compare and contrast these names right…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

2 Low-Volatility Stocks With Solid Dividends

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian low-volatility dividend stocks offer both stability and attractive income potential, making them solid long-term investments.

Read more »