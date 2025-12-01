Member Login
Home » Investing » This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

This Canadian stock pays monthly dividends and has a high and sustainable yield of approximately 7%, offering predictable cash flow.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Monthly dividend stocks function almost like a steady paycheque, offering predictable cash flow for investors.
  • Investors should consider companies with strong balance sheet, a long-standing track record of dividend payments, sustainable payout ratios, and consistent earnings growth.
  • This TSX stock has a strong payout history and offers a high yield of 7%, making it an attractive income stock.

For investors who value reliable passive income, dividend-paying stocks are a compelling investment option. These income-generating equities pay regular cash, allowing investors to earn while they hold the stock.

Among the top dividend payers, monthly dividend-paying Canadian companies are an attractive option for income-focused investors. They function like a steady paycheque, offering predictable cash flow for those who rely on dividend income for everyday expenses or who want to reinvest their earnings more frequently. For long-term investors, more frequent reinvestments may also enhance compounding, supporting stronger returns over time.

But when choosing monthly dividend stocks, consider companies with solid fundamentals. Companies with a strong balance sheet, a long-standing track record of dividend payments, sustainable payout ratios, and consistent earnings growth are reliable sources of steady income.

Against this background, here is a Canadian dividend stock that pays cash every single month. Moreover, this dividend payer offers a high yield of 7%, making it an attractive income stock.

SmartCentres REIT offers 7% yield

Among the top monthly dividend stocks, SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) is a top option for steady income. Its strong dividend payment history and high yield make the real estate investment trust (REIT) a compelling choice for passive income.

What supports this REIT’s payouts is the resilience of its underlying real estate. SmartCentres owns 197 mixed-use properties, positioned in high-traffic, densely populated markets. These are the kinds of locations where tenant demand remains steady, driving occupancy and rental income.

Further, SmartCentres REIT’s portfolio is heavily weighted toward essential retail, anchored by national brands Canadians rely on every day. These are defensive tenants with businesses that don’t see demand vanish during downturns. Their stable revenue helps keep SmartCentres’s cash flow predictable year after year.

The REIT’s solid real estate portfolio, high occupancy, and rising rental income position it well to generate strong net operating income (NOI), supporting steady payouts. SmartCentres REIT currently pays a monthly cash of $0.154 per share, yielding over 7%.

This monthly dividend stock will sustain its payouts

SmartCentres REIT is well-positioned to maintain its monthly dividend payments thanks to the strong performance of its core retail assets and its growing mixed-use development pipeline. The REIT’s latest third-quarter results reflect that momentum, with its operating metrics pointing to healthy, durable cash flow growth ahead.

Tenant demand across its portfolio remains solid, enabling SmartCentres to sustain high occupancy levels. At the end of Q3, the REIT’s occupancy rate was 98.6%. This reflects strong demand for its properties and provides flexibility to improve its tenant mix, thereby driving future rental income.

Same-property NOI continued to climb, reflecting the ongoing strength of its underlying leasing activity. The REIT delivered 4.6% growth in the quarter, excluding anchor tenants and 5.9% year to date, translating to a healthy 3.7% overall increase so far this year. Renewal activity has also been highly encouraging. With 5.3 million square feet coming due in 2025, SmartCentres has already renewed nearly 85% by the end of Q3, securing an attractive 8.4% rental spread excluding anchors (6.2% overall). Rent collections remain strong and reliable at about 99%.

The REIT continues to refine its portfolio by adding higher-quality retailers and expanding store formats within existing properties. These initiatives are set to support stable, growing income and reliable dividend payouts.

At the same time, SmartCentres is accelerating investment in mixed-use development. This strategic diversification gives SmartCentres a long runway for growth while tapping into urbanization trends and changing consumer lifestyles. Backed by a substantial land bank and a solid balance sheet, the REIT is setting the foundation for multi-year growth and steady distributions.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Top Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy Now in Canada

| Kay Ng

Here's why these are two of the top dividend-growth stocks to buy now in Canada.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $25,000 in This Dividend Stock for $166 in Monthly Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Slate Grocery is a small-cap TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 8% in 2025.

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Dividend Stocks

Lazy Investor: This Dividend-Growth Stock Deserves a Permanent Place in Your TFSA

| Daniel Da Costa

This Canadian company has a dividend-growth streak lasting more than 50 years, making it the perfect stock to buy and…

Read more »

buildings lined up in a row
Dividend Stocks

This Undervalued TSX Apartment REIT Pays Monthly Dividends

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

CAPREIT is a great alternative to a rental property for real estate linked monthly income.

Read more »

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Dividend Stocks

Forget Seasonality: 2 TSX Stocks to Lift Your Spirits All Year Round

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s top two beverage alcohol companies are excellent sources of passive income.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Monthly-Paying Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks that pay monthly payouts can boost your passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for 20 More Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three Canadian dividend stocks built to hold for 20 years, combining durable demand with steady cash flow and realistic growth…

Read more »

cautious investors might like investing in stable dividend stocks
Dividend Stocks

For Do-Nothing Passive Income, Look No Further Than These Canadian Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

Those looking for defensive passive income have come to the right place. Here are two top picks to consider before…

Read more »