3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy With $500

These three high-growth stocks could deliver superior returns over the next three years.

After climbing more than 4% last week, the S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped 0.9% on Monday as bond yields rose globally following comments from the Bank of Japan hinting at a potential rate hike. Despite the pullback, the Canadian benchmark remains up by more than 26% year to date. With investor sentiment still strong, here are three high-growth Canadian stocks that look attractive enough to buy with confidence right now.

5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP), a developer and manufacturer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials used in critical applications across high-growth industries, is my first pick. The company continues to deliver strong quarterly results, with third-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rising 33.1% and 86.5%, respectively. This momentum was driven by solid performance in the terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power markets within its specialty semiconductors segment, as well as improved pricing for bismuth-based products in its performance materials segment.

Looking ahead, management expects demand for specialty semiconductors in the renewable energy and space solar sectors to remain healthy, as customers increasingly seek advanced materials from reliable, high-quality suppliers. With its global sourcing network and strong manufacturing capabilities, 5N Plus holds a competitive advantage over many peers. Given these favourable industry trends and the company’s execution strength, I anticipate its financial performance will continue to advance, supporting further upside in its stock price.

Celestica

Another compelling growth stock to consider is Celestica (TSX:CLS), which specializes in providing critical data centre infrastructure that powers artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and hybrid-cloud ecosystems. As AI adoption accelerates across industries and everyday applications, hyperscalers continue to ramp up investments in AI-ready data centres to meet surging demand for high-performance computing.

To capitalize on this momentum, Celestica is developing a range of innovative products—including advanced switches and storage systems—designed to strengthen its competitive position and support long-term financial growth. The company’s Advanced Technology Solutions segment also stands to benefit from rising global defence budgets amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Celestica’s management has issued a robust outlook. For 2025, revenue and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are expected to grow 26.4% and 52.1%, respectively. Guidance for 2026 is even stronger, with revenue forecast to rise 65.8% and adjusted EPS projected to climb 111.3% from 2024 levels.

Given its multiple growth catalysts, favourable industry trends, and impressive earnings outlook, I remain highly optimistic about Celestica’s continued upward momentum.

Lightspeed Commerce

My final pick is Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD), a provider of omnichannel commerce and payments solutions serving businesses in over 100 countries. The company delivered a strong second-quarter performance for fiscal 2026, with revenue and adjusted EPS rising 15.1% and 23.1%, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA surged 52.1% to $21.3 million, while free cash flow came in at $18 million. Lightspeed also ended the quarter with a solid cash position of $462.5 million, giving it ample flexibility to pursue its growth initiatives.

Looking ahead, the accelerating adoption of omnichannel selling, increasing uptake of Lightspeed’s AI-powered tools, deeper penetration of its payment solutions, and continued geographic expansion all position the company for sustained growth. Additionally, its cost-optimization efforts—including leveraging AI to streamline support and service operations—should enhance efficiency and support improving profitability. Despite this promising outlook, Lightspeed trades at an attractive forward next-12-month price-to-sales multiple of just 1.2, making it an appealing buy at current levels.