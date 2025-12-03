Member Login
Home » Investing » How I Use TFSAs to Earn $371 per Month in Tax-Free Income

How I Use TFSAs to Earn $371 per Month in Tax-Free Income

I get a lot of portfolio income from The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • It's hard to find yield in the markets these days, nevertheless I earn about $371/month from my portfolio.
  • Most of that income comes from dividend stocks and ETFs.
  • The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock is a large contributor to my portfolio income. It has a moderately high yield and a good dividend growth track record.

Are you just getting started investing, hoping to earn tax-free passive income in your TFSA?

If so, you’ve got a pretty common goal, which means that you face competition. In a market where everybody hates stocks and is hoarding cash, yield is easy to come by, as stock valuations are low and dividends are relatively high. In today’s market, where stocks are all the rage, yield is much harder to find.

Nevertheless, it can be obtained. I personally earn about $371 per month in tax-free passive income, across RRSPs and TFSAs. I could be earning much more than that, if I had a dividend-biased portfolio. In this article, I will explore how I use my RRSP and TFSAs to earn $371 per month in tax-free income – and how you can do the same or even better.

How much passive income I’m earning

I currently have three tax sheltered/tax deferred accounts that I hold investments in. The amounts they are expected to pay out in dividends in the next 12 months are as follows:

  • RRSP: $2,869.79.
  • TFSA 1: $1,098.77.
  • TFSA 2: $483.6.
  • TOTAL: $4,456.16.

The monthly averages for these accounts are:

  • RRSP: $239.15.
  • TFSA 1: $91.56.
  • TFSA 2: $40.3.
  • TOTAL: $371.

There are a few things to note here.

One, my projected 12-month dividend income is actually down from the peak, which was about $5,500 at the start of this year. The reason it has declined is because I let some GICs mature and sold some stocks, re-investing the proceeds into lower-yielding stocks, while keeping some in cash.

Two, these monthly amounts can fluctuate. Companies hike and cut dividends pretty frequently; you never really know what you’ll make in dividends in a year, until that year is over. With that out of the way, we can explore how I earn dividend income from my stock portfolio.

How I earn dividend income

The main source of dividend income in my portfolio is dividend stocks, followed closely by ETFs. Some individual stocks in my portfolio, such as The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) have high yields, but most don’t. The ETFs I own generally have yields close to 2.5%, and they contribute significantly to my portfolio dividends. I own some stocks that pay no dividends at all, such as Berkshire Hathaway.

TD Bank is one of the biggest contributors to my portfolio income. The stock doesn’t exactly have a blisteringly high yield today (3.6%), as it has increased dramatically in price this year. However, it yielded over 6% when I bought it cheaply last year. I bought 108 TD shares at about $78 on average last year, and I bought another lot of 60 at $82 this year. Today, the shares are worth $19,824 and pay me $705.60 per year in dividends. TD Bank has a good dividend growth track record, and I expect my TD dividends to increase over time.

Near the beginning of this article, I wrote that I could be earning much more than the $371 per month I’m actually getting in dividends and interest. The reason for that is, I have plenty of money in no/low yield stocks and some cash holdings. If I had all of my RRSP and TFSA money ($184,068 combined) in high-yielding stocks like TD, I’d be getting closer to $544 per month. Here is some math on that, going on the assumption that my entire $184,068 portfolio was invested in TD Bank stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTMonthly averageFREQUENCY
TD Bank$118.201,557$1.05 per quarter ($4.20 per year)$1,634 per quarter ($6,539.40 per year)$544.95Quarterly

As you can see, I could easily be earning over $500 per month in passive income. The reason I don’t is that I have a diversified portfolio and see a lot of potential in some non-dividend stocks, such as Berkshire Hathaway. A huge dividend preference is not always rational, but then again, watching dividends come in is always a good time. To each his/her own.

Fool contributor Andrew Button holds positions in TD Bank, Suncor Energy and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Dividend Stocks

Turn a TFSA Into a $500/Month Dividend Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn your TFSA into tax-free monthly cash flow, pair steady payers with dividend growers, and consider Dream Industrial REIT for…

Read more »

Map of Canada with city lights illuminated
Dividend Stocks

3 Hidden Gems in Canada’s Industrial Landscape

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three under-the-radar Canadian industrials quietly power growth and could reward patient investors.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 14% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This Canadian dividend star has increased its distribution in each of the past 25 years.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $500 Per Month?

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how you can generate $500 of tax-free passive income each month, and which Canadian stocks to buy in your…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

The Top 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks I Think Belong in Everyone’s Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Discover three Canadian dividend stocks offering defensive strength, growth, and high-yield income for any investor portfolio.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Generate Passive Income in 2026

| Robin Brown

Do you want to generate some safe passive income in 2026? Here's what Canadian dividend stocks to buy and what…

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 11% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Infrastructure is a top Canadian dividend stock to own in December 2025, given its growing payout and reasonable valuation…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $20,000 TFSA Into $200,000

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how any Canadian can take just $20,000 and turn it into $200,000 or more using the compounding power of…

Read more »