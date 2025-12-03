It’s Not Too Late: Catch Up on Retirement Savings

Are you behind on retirement? TFSAs, RRSPs, and a steady compounder like Premium Brands can help you catch up with tax-efficient growth and dependable dividends.

Many Canadians haven’t caught up on retirement savings, and trust me, you’re not alone. The cost of living has climbed faster than wages, debt levels remain high, and retirement often feels decades away. This, of course, makes it easy to delay contributions.

But it isn’t too late! The power of compounding can still work in your favour, even if you start later. Tools like the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) allow you to shelter gains, grow income, and accelerate savings more efficiently than ever. With consistent contributions, smart investment choices, and a focus on dividend-producing assets, Canadians can still build meaningful retirement security starting right now.

Getting started

A lot of Canadians feel behind on retirement savings, but the truth is that it’s rarely too late to change the trajectory. Life gets expensive, careers take unexpected turns, and priorities shift, so saving often slips down the list. What matters now is momentum. Even starting in your 40s or 50s gives you enough runway to build meaningful wealth because your biggest advantage isn’t time alone. It’s consistency. With structured contributions and a focused plan, you can still create a retirement that feels secure rather than stressful.

The first step is understanding your gap. Look at what you already have in your RRSP, TFSA, and workplace pension, then estimate what you’ll need annually in retirement. Most Canadians find that just seeing the numbers clearly makes the path forward feel far less overwhelming. Once you know the target, automate contributions so that saving happens behind the scenes. Even modest monthly deposits can scale quickly when combined with tax shelters and reinvested growth. This is where compounding quietly does the heavy lifting.

From there, choose investments that align with your timeline and comfort level. Many late savers lean toward dividend stocks, broad exchange-traded funds (ETFs), or balanced portfolios because these offer growing income and long-term stability without requiring constant monitoring. A TFSA is ideal for tax-free growth, while an RRSP helps reduce today’s taxes and boosts retirement income later. The key is to start now, stay consistent, and avoid letting fear delay action.

PBH

Premium Brands Holdings (TSX:PBH) is a strong option to speed up retirement savings. It’s a specialty food powerhouse that’s built its reputation on buying niche, high-margin food businesses and scaling them into national leaders. It operates in categories like packaged meats, seafood, and ready-to-eat foods, giving it a diversified revenue base. One that holds up well in any economy. Its acquisition-driven model has created steady, compounding growth for more than a decade, yet it still flies under the radar compared with larger consumer staples.

Recent earnings reinforced that stability. PBH continued to post revenue growth driven by strong performance in its protein and specialty foods segments. Meanwhile, cost efficiencies supported margin expansion. The dividend stock also highlighted improved cash flow and ongoing debt reduction, signalling a healthy financial position after years of acquisition activity. Management noted that integration progress across its portfolio is ahead of expectations, setting up further margin gains. The steady earnings trajectory shows that even in a slower economy, demand for its premium food brands remains resilient.

Foolish takeaway

PBH is an appealing way to aggressively catch up on retirement savings as it blends defensive stability with genuine long-term growth potential. Its acquisition strategy creates a pipeline of future earnings expansion, and many of its food categories offer recession-resistant demand that supports reliable cash flow. Meanwhile, it offers a solid dividend that even $7,000 invested could turn into passive income.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT PBH $97.09 72 $3.40 $244.80 Quarterly $6,990.48

As the market continues to undervalue steady compounders, PBH sits in that sweet spot where earnings can grow faster than the share price suggests. For investors trying to make up ground quickly without taking on excessive risk, a high-quality compounder like PBH offers exactly the kind of long-term upside needed to accelerate retirement progress.