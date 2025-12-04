Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Got $3,000? 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

Got $3,000? 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

These three Canadian stocks offer attractive buying opportunities.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Shopify, Fortis, and Enbridge offer a balanced mix of growth, defense, and dividend stability, making them top picks for creating a resilient investment portfolio amid current market conditions.
  • Each company, with Shopify's e-commerce innovation, Fortis's regulated utility reliability, and Enbridge's consistent dividend growth, is positioned to deliver strong returns and manage risk effectively.

Despite concerns about elevated valuations, rising geopolitical tensions, and the possibility of an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven bubble, Canadian equities have maintained strong momentum, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index up 26.6% year to date. Given this mix of risks and ongoing investor optimism, I believe it’s prudent for investors to balance their portfolios with a blend of growth, dividend, and defensive stocks. With that in mind, here are my top three picks.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) remains one of the most compelling Canadian growth stocks to buy today. The company offers a wide array of products and services across more than 175 countries, enabling enterprises to launch, manage, and scale their operations efficiently. The continued global adoption of e-commerce has created a strong long-term growth runway for Shopify.

To strengthen its competitive position, Shopify is consistently developing innovative solutions, including AI-powered tools, and has partnered with leading AI companies to create advanced offerings that address evolving merchant needs. The company has also expanded its payment solutions into new markets and broadened its platform to serve business-to-business (B2B) and offline retail customers, thereby further enhancing its growth potential.

Moreover, Shopify has formed strategic partnerships with major logistics providers to improve its shipping and fulfillment capabilities, resulting in faster delivery times and more reliable, flexible fulfillment options for merchants.

At the same time, the company is boosting operational efficiency through automation and deeper AI integration, accelerating its progress toward healthy and sustainable profitability. Given these multiple growth drivers, I believe Shopify is an excellent buy at current levels.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) remains an excellent defensive investment due to its regulated asset base and low-risk transmission and distribution operations. The company owns nine electric and natural gas utilities serving 3.5 million customers across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. Its regulated business model provides stable, predictable financial performance regardless of economic conditions, supporting consistent stock price growth.

Over the past decade, Fortis has delivered an average annual shareholder return of 10.7%, outperforming broader equity markets. It also has an exceptional dividend track record, having increased its payout for 52 consecutive years. The stock currently offers a solid dividend yield of 3.59%.

Fortis continues to strengthen its growth outlook by expanding its asset base. The company invested $4.2 billion in capital projects during the first three quarters and is on pace to deploy $5.6 billion this year. Looking ahead, it plans to invest $28.8 billion over the next five years, which would expand its rate base at a healthy annualized rate of 7% to reach $57.9 billion. Supported by this robust growth pipeline, management expects to raise dividends by 4–6% annually through 2030, reinforcing Fortis’s appeal as a top dividend stock to buy right now.

Enbridge

Given its consistent dividend growth and attractive yield, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stands out as an ideal dividend stock for any long-term portfolio. Its tolling framework, long-term take-or-pay pipeline contracts, regulated utility assets, and clean energy facilities backed by power purchase agreements together generate stable, predictable cash flows regardless of broader market conditions. With minimal exposure to commodity price fluctuations and inflation-indexed earnings, Enbridge’s financial performance remains resilient even in uncertain environments.

These steady cash flows have enabled the Calgary-based energy infrastructure giant to raise its dividend for 31 consecutive years. The stock currently offers a compelling yield of 5.82%.

Looking ahead, Enbridge has a secured capital project backlog of approximately $35 billion, with plans to bring these assets into service through 2030. The company intends to invest $9–$10 billion annually to advance these projects. Supported by this robust growth outlook, management expects adjusted earnings per share and discounted cash flow per share to grow at mid-single-digit rates for the remainder of the decade. Additionally, Enbridge aims to return $40–$45 billion to shareholders over the next five years, reinforcing its position as an attractive long-term buy.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Build a Cash-Gushing Passive-Income Portfolio With just $40,000

| Kay Ng

Building a passive income portfolio can be as simple as investing in dividend ETFs or prudently in individual stocks more…

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Dividend Stocks

3 Elite Canadian Dividend Stocks Ready to Soar Higher in 2026

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three elite Canadian dividend stocks, and why they make excellent long-term holdings for those seeking stability and…

Read more »

businessmen shake hands to close a deal
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,010 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn $15,000 into steady monthly income with Alaris Equity Partners’ contract-backed payouts and conservative, diversified model.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

2 Solid TSX Dividend Stocks for Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have increased their distributions annually for decades.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Dividend Stocks for Retirees

| Demetris Afxentiou

Picking dividend stocks for retirees involves a different set of criteria compared to non-retirees. Here are some great picks to…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

Looking Forward to 2026? 1 TSX30 Winner to Buy and 1 to Skip

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Only one of two first-time TSX30 winners this year is a strong buy for growth investors looking forward to 2026.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

3 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 15 Years

| Daniel Da Costa

These three stocks offer attractive yields, pay reliable dividends, and have plenty of long-term growth potential.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Giants to Buy for Decades of Growth and Dividends

| Daniel Da Costa

These two impressive TSX giants are some of the best and most reliable dividend growth stocks Canadians can buy now.

Read more »