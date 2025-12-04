Member Login
Home » Investing » If You Were Waiting for Tech Stocks to Go on Sale, Now’s Your Chance

If You Were Waiting for Tech Stocks to Go on Sale, Now’s Your Chance

Tech stocks, like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), might be terrific bargains amid volatility.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Tech stocks remain volatile and could fall further — if you buy the dip, do it in small, staged purchases and be prepared for short‑term pain.
  • Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), down more than a third and trading with a ~$69.8B market cap, looks like a high‑quality pullback opportunity with fundamentals that still appear intact.

The tech waters have gotten a whole lot stormier in the past month, and while some may think the coast is clear as they go bottom-fishing for value, I’d argue that it’s never a good idea to let your guard down, even if you’re a net buyer of stocks on a decline. The harsh truth is that the stock market doesn’t care what price you started putting new money to work.

Though it would be nice if markets would trend lower after you’ve gotten an opportunity to get in, the most probable scenario would likely entail grappling with even more rough waves and, yes, the occasional wipeout. But if you’re confident in a name and its long-term story, don’t let the massive waves and volatility push you off course.

If anything, I hope for bigger waves and more near-term downside so that I can really place a big bet on a stock that I believe in. Perhaps it’s the behaviour and actions taken when times are tough that are the difference between good investors and truly great investors.

Tech stocks have been hit hard. They could get hit harder, but waiting comes with risks, too!

Right now, the tech trade seems to be in the no-fly zone, so to speak. Sure, we’ve seen relief, but at the same time, a lot of AI innovators, including some of the prized blue chips, are under significant pressure. It’s tempting to hold off and tell yourself that there’s a reason the names are down so much right now.

That said, if there is an overreaction, investors who’ve been longing for a dip in tech stocks may not wish to stay sidelined with fear. Though the good “deals” could certainly become door-crasher specials by the time Boxing Day 2025 rolls around, one must ask oneself if it’s worth getting a modest deal in case stocks across the board end up being marked up by the year’s end. Of course, buyer’s remorse with stocks can be quite common among newer investors.

However, one must also consider the feeling of being left empty-handed should the next leg in markets end up higher. For young investors with decades to invest, perhaps the latter scenario is nastier than the former. Either way, tech sales happen. And while they can get better, there’s also no guarantee that they will. If anything, a markup might continue, even if it defies the “AI bubble” sentiment that’s been surrounding the market of late!

Constellation Software stock: A deal too good to pass up?

When it comes to good deals in the tech scene, I think sticking with proven names is a good way to go. Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is one name that I’ve been pounding the table on after shares imploded in the past couple of weeks. It’s hard to believe the software firm, with a $69.8 billion market cap, used to be a “smart beta” darling of the market. The name is falling under its own weight, but my bet is that it’ll find its way again, with or without a recovery in the broad tech sector.

The stock may be a falling knife that’s lost more than a third of its value in just a few months. But I don’t think the value or promising fundamentals have deteriorated as much as the stock price decline suggests. Even amid AI uncertainties and bubble woes, I think shares of CSU could be a great piece of merchandise to walk away with as the tech sell-off continues to unfold (or reverse course).

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

visualization of a digital brain
Tech Stocks

The AI Stocks I’m Seriously Considering After the Tech Wreck

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is a seriously impressive stock that just had a great Black Friday.

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Invest $7,000 in 2026?

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors should consider investing in diversified index funds and undervalued growth stocks to derive inflation-beating returns.

Read more »

gift is bigger than the other
Tech Stocks

1 Oversold TSX Tech Stock to Buy and Hold in December 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 55% from its 52-week high, CMG is a TSX tech stock that offers significant upside potential in December…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

This Under-the-Radar Tech Stock Can Be Canada’s Next Unicorn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This under-the-radar Canadian power-tech supplier rides AI data centres and electrification, and could quietly compound into a unicorn.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Tech Stocks

This Soaring Canadian AI Stock Still Trades at a 33% Discount in December 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 14% from all-time highs, Celestica is an AI stock that trades at a discount to consensus price targets in…

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

Why AI Infrastructure Could Be Canada’s Hidden Asset Boom

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s clean power and land could make it the backbone of AI’s growth, and Hut 8 offers an infrastructure-first way…

Read more »

A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you
Tech Stocks

Shopify Made a Transformative Deal With OpenAI: Is the Stock a Buy?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is an AI winner and shares might be too cheap to pass up given the growth catalysts in…

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

If You’d Invested $1,000 in Celestica Stock 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You’d Have Now

| Jitendra Parashar

A $1,000 investment in Celestica stock five years ago would’ve turned into over $45,000 – here’s what made that possible.

Read more »