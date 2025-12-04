Member Login
Home » Investing » The AI Stocks I’m Seriously Considering After the Tech Wreck

The AI Stocks I’m Seriously Considering After the Tech Wreck

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is a seriously impressive stock that just had a great Black Friday.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
visualization of a digital brain

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Recent tech volatility has eased, but lingering AI-bubble anxiety means buying dips in small, staged chunks—expect more short-term pain and use averaging to manage risk.
  • Shopify, about 12% off its 52-week high after a Black Friday beat, looks like a potent AI monetizer and growth play that could justify its >100x trailing P/E, making it worth buying around the ~$220 level.

The latest bout of tech volatility has calmed down in a big way in recent sessions, but that doesn’t mean every firm is right back to where it was before that November selling spree. Undoubtedly, there’s still some lingering AI bubble anxiety in the markets, but, at the end of the day, investors shouldn’t let such nerves keep them away from stocks until the next big bust. In this piece, we’ll look at a few names that might be worth considering after the minor tech wreck, which was harder on some AI companies than others.

Buying into weakness is never easy

Though it’s hard to time a bottom when bottom-fishing for fallen names that found themselves in the blast radius of the latest market decline, I think that buying in small chunks after every continued downward move could be a way to not only keep your powder relatively dry as you buy the dips, but to keep your cool so that you can minimize those bad feelings that come with buying a stock right before it takes another spill.

It’s really hard not to feel terrible after seeing your recent investment be met with a quick loss. However, if you keep buying and still believe in a company from a longer-term perspective (think more than 18 months), I think it’s worth buying despite the high chance that you’ll be met with an almost instant hit to the chin.

If anything, buying a stock on the way down should accompany the expectation of more pain. That way, you won’t be devastated if a falling knife keeps falling, and you’ll probably have the temperament to keep buying on the way down as you look to interpret new developments that come in and how they’ll impact your long-term thesis on a company.

So, what’s still tempting the tech wreckage?

Shares of Shopify (TSX:SHOP) are still down around 12% from its 52-week highs, even after gaining close to 5% on Tuesday’s session. Undoubtedly, the company just saw a Black Friday record breaker, and that has many investors feeling good about the stock as it looks to recover the ground it had lost in the months prior.

I think Shopify is a prime AI monetizer that might surprise investors in its first few quarters in 2026. Of course, shares might seem a bit pricey while they’re going for more than 100 times the trailing price to earnings (P/E). However, I think the magnitude of growth makes the multiple seem far less jarring than it appears on the surface.

As Shopify looks to team up with more firms in AI, expand partnerships, and pursue organic innovation, I see it as one of Canada’s best growth stocks. And the latest Black Friday numbers, I think, warrant getting back into the name, even as shares eclipse the $220 per-share mark once again. In short, Shopify is a great AI grower that might be a relative bargain while the name looks to test its next big breakout.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Engineers walk through a facility.
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Invest $7,000 in 2026?

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors should consider investing in diversified index funds and undervalued growth stocks to derive inflation-beating returns.

Read more »

gift is bigger than the other
Tech Stocks

1 Oversold TSX Tech Stock to Buy and Hold in December 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 55% from its 52-week high, CMG is a TSX tech stock that offers significant upside potential in December…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

This Under-the-Radar Tech Stock Can Be Canada’s Next Unicorn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This under-the-radar Canadian power-tech supplier rides AI data centres and electrification, and could quietly compound into a unicorn.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Tech Stocks

This Soaring Canadian AI Stock Still Trades at a 33% Discount in December 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 14% from all-time highs, Celestica is an AI stock that trades at a discount to consensus price targets in…

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

Why AI Infrastructure Could Be Canada’s Hidden Asset Boom

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s clean power and land could make it the backbone of AI’s growth, and Hut 8 offers an infrastructure-first way…

Read more »

A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you
Tech Stocks

Shopify Made a Transformative Deal With OpenAI: Is the Stock a Buy?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is an AI winner and shares might be too cheap to pass up given the growth catalysts in…

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

If You’d Invested $1,000 in Celestica Stock 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You’d Have Now

| Jitendra Parashar

A $1,000 investment in Celestica stock five years ago would’ve turned into over $45,000 – here’s what made that possible.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Stocks for Beginners

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 52% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

While its share price has taken a hit, this Canadian stock is executing well and still seems to have a…

Read more »