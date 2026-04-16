3 Canadian Stocks I Loaded Up on for Long-Term Wealth

If you are seeking businesses with durable demand, smart management, room to grow, and enough financial strength to handle a rough patch, these three Canadian stocks are also tied to trends that could last for years.

When I think about loading up on a stock for long-term wealth, I want more than a catchy story. I want a business with durable demand, smart management, room to grow, and enough financial strength to handle a rough patch without falling apart. It also helps if the stock is tied to trends that could last for years, not just one flashy quarter. That’s why these three Canadian stocks stand out to me right now.

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BN

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is the kind of stock that can wear a lot of hats and still make sense. It has exposure to alternative asset management, wealth solutions, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity, and real estate. Over the last year, Brookfield kept expanding where the money is flowing, including artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and credit. Brookfield agreed to buy the remaining 26% of Oaktree for about US$3 billion, which should deepen its credit platform even more.

The latest numbers still give the bull case some muscle. In 2025, Brookfield reported distributable earnings of US$2.8 billion, or US$1.17 per share, while fundraising hit US$112 billion for the year. That’s a big reminder that this is still a capital-compounding machine. The stock was recently trading around $60 on the TSX, so it does not look dirt cheap on a simple earnings lens, but Brookfield rarely screens as a bargain because investors pay for scale and optionality. The risk is that complex companies can confuse the market, and deal-heavy growth can bring execution pressure. Still, for patient investors, this one looks built for the long haul.

GIB

CGI (TSX:GIB.A) is a lot less flashy, and that is part of the appeal. It’s one of those steady businesses that just keeps showing up, winning contracts, and helping governments and large companies run their technology systems. Over the last year, it also stayed active on the acquisition front, with deals involving Apside, Comarch Polska, Online Business Systems, and Stratfield Consulting helping it expand both its talent base and geographic reach. That gives it a nice mix of reliability and quiet growth.

Its latest quarter backed that up. CGI stock reported fiscal first-quarter 2026 revenue of $4.1 billion, up 7.7% year over year, while diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose 5.7% to $2.03. Cash generation also stayed strong at $872 million, and its trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio sat at 110.4%. All this suggests demand remains healthy. With the shares recently around $142, the valuation is not exactly basement-level, but it still feels reasonable for a company with sticky client relationships and dependable margins. The main risk is that enterprise and government clients can delay projects when budgets tighten. Even so, CGI stock still looks like a classic sleep-well-at-night compounder.

CIGI

Colliers (TSX:CIGI) rounds out the list with a slightly different flavour. It’s known for commercial real estate services, but it also built out engineering and investment management, which makes the business more diversified than many investors assume. Over the last year, it kept leaning into that broader model. The company also launched a normal course issuer bid in 2025, which signals confidence, and it has continued to use acquisitions to expand its platform.

The financial picture remains solid. For full-year 2025, Colliers reported revenue of $5.6 billion, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $732.5 million, and adjusted EPS of $6.58, all up double digits from the year before. With the stock recently trading near $100, it is not a bargain-bin pick, but that premium reflects a business that has delivered strong long-term shareholder returns and still has room to benefit if property markets gradually recover. The risk, of course, is that higher-for-longer rates can keep transaction activity sluggish. But if you want a high-quality compounder with several growth levers, Colliers still looks compelling.

Bottom line

None of these stocks are tiny, undiscovered moonshots, and that is exactly the point. For long-term wealth, I would rather load up on proven compounders than chase the next hot thing and hope for magic. Brookfield brings scale, CGI brings consistency, and Colliers brings a smart mix of cyclical upside and steady expansion. That trio looks like a pretty good place to park fresh cash for the next decade.