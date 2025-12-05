Member Login
Home » Investing » Canadian Investors: 2 International ETFs for Easy Diversification and Income

Canadian Investors: 2 International ETFs for Easy Diversification and Income

Consider buying Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North American Index ETF (TSX:VIU) and another international ETF for the long term.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
ETFs can contain investments such as stocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Consider diversifying beyond Canada and the U.S. with international ETFs — the piece highlights Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America (VIU) and BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call (ZWE) as top December picks.
  • VIU gives broad developed‑market ex‑North America exposure across market caps, while ZWE offers a CAD‑hedged, lower‑beta income play with an ~7% yield from a covered‑call strategy.

It can pay dividends to consider investing outside Canada (and the U.S.) for those seeking greater diversification and a potential shot at more value. Undoubtedly, the TSX Index and S&P 500 have both had incredible runs. And while the TSX Index could outrun the S&P over the next couple of years because of the U.S. market’s relative overvaluation, I think that diversifying internationally might be the best way to go if you’re looking for a broader market rally.

Though it may be a tad intimidating to think about buying into a market whose stocks you’re not familiar with, there are so many magnificent exchange-traded fund (ETF) options out there that can instantly grant you a slice of some pretty enticing international stocks without having you put in too much effort in researching individual names.

Personally, I think ETF investing is the way to go if you’re one of many Canadian investors who seek to rebalance and rotate into some of the international names out there. With plenty of low-cost options available, there has arguably never been a better time to be an ETF investor. In this piece, we’ll have a look at some of my favourite international ETFs to buy this December.

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North American Index ETF

If you’re like many self-guided Canadian investors, you’re probably heavily invested in Canada and the U.S. Undoubtedly, for those willing to venture outside of North America for investments, Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North American Index ETF (TSX:VIU) should be on your watchlist this holiday season. As the lengthy name of the VIU suggests, it invests in a significant number of international firms outside of the continent. The 2.42% yield is also quite generous and is way above the yield of the TSX or the S&P 500.

Notably, you’re gaining exposure to a broad range of market caps across Europe, Asia, and other developed (as opposed to emerging) markets. Given the developed markets are less choppy, though perhaps less growthy in a lower-rate world, investors should expect about as much volatility (the 1.02 beta entails correlation to the broad market) as they would with the average TSX stock.

Undoubtedly, there are too many holdings in the fund to go over, but for investors who want something that invests in areas you may have never thought of, I’m a fan of the fund and think it’s a very interesting pick, especially if the TSX and S&P 500 rallies begin to flatline at some point.

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSX:ZWE) is another interesting option for investors who want a fatter yield and exposure to the European markets. The yield sits at an astounding 7% at the time of this writing, thanks in part to the covered call strategy implemented by the ETF.

While capital gains will be harder to come by, I do find the ZWE to be a stellar way to land a lower beta (0.71) while getting paid a massive distribution for doing so. And when you can diversify beyond North America, there are geographic diversification benefits as well.

Whether you’re a yield hunter, a seeker of relative value, a low-beta defensive investor, or someone seeking European market exposure, or both, the ZWE is really a standout kind of play that checks a lot of boxes!

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

telehealth stocks
Tech Stocks

Well Health Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold In 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 50% from all-time highs, Well Health stock offers significant upside potential to shareholders in December 2025.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

1 Safer Dividend Stock I’d Stash Away in a TFSA

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock could stand tall in 2026 as volatility looks to hit hard.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top Canadian dividend stocks for long-term investors looking for positive total returns over the next decade.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure a $50,000 TFSA for Almost Constant Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn a $50,000 TFSA into a dependable, tax‑free paycheque with a simple ETF mix. Here’s why VDY can anchor the…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Crushing Machine With Just $30,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors should consider owning quality TSX dividend stocks in a TFSA to benefit from a growing passive income stream.

Read more »

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: 3 Premier Canadian Stocks for Your $10,000 Contribution

| Robin Brown

Invest in your future with high quality Canadian stocks for your TFSA. Discover three stocks offering significant growth potential.

Read more »

shopper pushes cart through grocery store
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust for the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This northern grocer could anchor a 10‑year dividend plan. Here’s why NWC’s essential markets and steady cash flows make it…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock Paying Out 4.2% Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland Power’s dividend reset and long-term contracts could let TFSA investors lock in steady, tax-free monthly income with room to…

Read more »