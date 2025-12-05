Member Login
This TSX Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

This TSX Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

If you’re looking for a top TSX dividend stock to buy now that happens to pay its dividend every single month, K-Bro Linen is a stock you’ll want to consider.

Key Points

  • K-Bro Linen (TSX:KBL) — Canada’s largest laundry/linen provider for healthcare (~60%) and hospitality, pays monthly dividends (~3.4% yield) with a conservative ~30% payout of free cash flow and stable recurring cash flow.
  • Growth and value: expanded into the U.K. via the Stellar Mayan acquisition, trades below its five‑year EV/EBITDA average (≈7.1 vs 8.6), making it an undervalued, income‑generating TSX pick.
There’s nothing better than earning dividend income from your stocks. Whether the market has been rallying, trading sideways, or even pulling back, when you own TSX stocks that pay a dividend, you’re always seeing at least some type of return.

Plus, the more dividend income you earn, the more shares you can buy for your portfolio, which only increases the compounding effect over time.

And while most TSX dividend stocks pay their distributions quarterly, there are a handful of high-quality companies that actually pay investors every single month.

That makes these stocks even more appealing because the more frequent payments not only give you a more predictable income stream, but they also let you reinvest your money faster and improve the compounding effect.

The key, of course, is making sure that the monthly dividend is backed by a strong and dependable business. There’s no point collecting income every month if the underlying company is inconsistent or if the dividend is at risk.

So, with that in mind, if you’re looking for a top TSX dividend stock to buy now that happens to pay its dividend every single month, K-Bro Linen (TSX:KBL) is a stock you’ll want to consider.

Why is K-Bro one of the best TSX dividend stocks to buy today?

K-Bro is a $450 million dividend stock that’s the largest provider of laundry and linen services in Canada, and is rapidly expanding its operations in the U.K.

The company serves the healthcare and hospitality industries, handling everything from hospital linens to hotel bedding. And while that might not sound exciting at first, it is one of the most stable industries you can invest in.

K-Bro is a stock that typically flies under the radar compared to many of the larger dividend stocks on the TSX, but its business is essential, and its demand is stable, which is why it’s a company you can have confidence holding for the long haul.

For example, healthcare makes up nearly 60% of K-Bro’s business, and demand in that segment is incredibly consistent. Even recently, management noted strong healthcare market conditions across Canada, helped by efforts to reduce wait times and improve patient care. That type of essential demand is what makes K-Bro’s cash flow so reliable.

Meanwhile, on the hospitality side, demand has also been healthy. In Canada, increased staycation activity has helped drive hotel occupancy, which supports steady volume growth for the TSX dividend stock.

Why K-Bro still has years of growth potential

Although K-Bro operates in a mature industry, it still has several long-term growth opportunities.

First off, the integration of its acquisition of Stellar Mayan, which closed in mid-2025, opens the door to significant expansion in the U.K. market. Furthermore, these acquisitions don’t just grow market share; they also improve K-Bro’s expertise and reduce costs by finding synergies.

Plus, in addition to that acquisition, and the potential for more in the future, in Canada, the ongoing investment in healthcare infrastructure and strong hospitality trends support steady revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth.

How cheap is the TSX dividend stock?

The best part about K-Bro linen is that it’s one of the few reliable high-quality TSX dividend stocks that still trade at a reasonable valuation.

With K-Bro trading roughly in the middle of its 52-week range, it currently trades at a forward enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratio of just 7.1 times. That’s below its five-year average of 8.6 times, showing K-Bro is currently undervalued.

Plus, the stock pays you every month to own it while you wait for the shares to recover to fair value and continue growing from there.

At just over $35 per share, K-Bro’s yield sits around 3.4%, and with a payout ratio of only about 30% of its free cash flow this year, it’s clear the dividend is more than sustainable.

So, if you’re looking for a reliable TSX dividend stock that will return cash to you monthly and continue to expand its business consistently over the long haul, K-Bro Linen is a stock you’ll want to consider soon, while you can still buy it undervalued.

