Member Login
Home » Investing » Well Health Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold In 2026

Well Health Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold In 2026

Down over 50% from all-time highs, Well Health stock offers significant upside potential to shareholders in December 2025.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
telehealth stocks

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Well Health (TSX:WELL), a digital healthcare company with a market cap over $1 billion, has experienced a 57% decline from its peak, presenting a potential opportunity for investors to buy at a lower valuation.
  • The company has demonstrated strong revenue growth, with Q3 revenues climbing 56% year-over-year, driven by increasing patient visits and a robust Canadian clinic network, while it continues to focus on divesting underperforming U.S. assets.
  • Analysts predict a 160% stock surge over the next two years as Well Health continues to expand its acquisition pipeline and optimize high-margin offerings, trading at a significant discount that suggests strong upside potential.

Valued at a market cap of over $1 billion, Well Health (TSX:WELL) stock has returned more than 3,500% to shareholders since its initial public offering in April 2016. Despite these market-beating gains, the small-cap TSX stock is down 57% below all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip.

WELL Health is a Canadian digital healthcare company that provides omni-channel patient services across multiple medical specialties and operates clinics.

It develops and sells technology solutions, including electronic medical records, telehealth platforms, AI-powered tools, practice management software, and billing services to healthcare practitioners in Canada, the US, and internationally.

Is Well Health stock a good buy right now?

Well Health has increased its revenue from $10.6 million in 2018 to $919.7 million in 2024. It delivered another strong quarter in Q3 with revenues climbing 56% year-over-year to $365 million, though the headline numbers mask a more complex story unfolding beneath the surface.

The Canadian digital healthcare company has reached an inflection point, with its core domestic business firing on all cylinders while management races to exit underperforming U.S. assets.

Patient visits topped one million for the second straight quarter, reaching 1.1 million in the third quarter, up 38% from the prior year. More importantly, the network now includes over 1,300 physicians, representing about 1% of all doctors practicing in Canada. Management is targeting a 10% market share within eight to ten years, which indicates the growth story is far from over.

Well logged 524 patient visits per billable provider in the quarter compared to 441 a year earlier, a 19% jump that demonstrates the technology platform is making doctors more productive rather than just piling on more physicians. The company is now recruiting nearly as many doctors as it onboards through acquisitions, a key milestone that suggests the brand is gaining traction.

Growth ahead

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) hit $59.9 million for the quarter, though this figure includes $17.6 million from Circle Medical deferred revenue recognition. Strip that out, and EBITDA was $42.3 million, still up 180% year-over-year.

Gross margins improved by 510 basis points to 45.5% as the business mix shifted toward higher-margin offerings like executive health clinics and software services.

The company’s acquisition pipeline continues to expand with $235 million in clinics under signed letters of intent, up from just $48 million three months ago. This aggressive expansion plan appears timed to coincide with planned divestitures of U.S. assets, including WISP, Circle Medical, and the CRH anesthesia business.

WELLSTAR, the company’s software subsidiary, raised $62 million at a $535 million valuation and is positioned for a potential IPO on the Toronto Stock Exchange in early 2026. The unit generated $18.3 million in revenue during the quarter with 35% EBITDA margins, demonstrating the profitability potential of the software business compared to clinic operations.

Is the TSX stock undervalued?

Analysts tracking WELL stock forecast revenue to increase to $1.8 billion in 2028. It is forecast to end 2028 with a free cash flow of $177.5 million, up from $84 million in 2025.

If WELL stock is priced at 15 times forward earnings, which is quite reasonable, it could surge 160% over the next two years. Given consensus price targets, the small-cap stock trades at a 91% discount in December 2025.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: 3 Premier Canadian Stocks for Your $10,000 Contribution

| Robin Brown

Invest in your future with high quality Canadian stocks for your TFSA. Discover three stocks offering significant growth potential.

Read more »

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Tech Stocks

If You Were Waiting for Tech Stocks to Go on Sale, Now’s Your Chance

| Joey Frenette

Tech stocks, like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), might be terrific bargains amid volatility.

Read more »

visualization of a digital brain
Tech Stocks

The AI Stocks I’m Seriously Considering After the Tech Wreck

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is a seriously impressive stock that just had a great Black Friday.

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Invest $7,000 in 2026?

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors should consider investing in diversified index funds and undervalued growth stocks to derive inflation-beating returns.

Read more »

gift is bigger than the other
Tech Stocks

1 Oversold TSX Tech Stock to Buy and Hold in December 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 55% from its 52-week high, CMG is a TSX tech stock that offers significant upside potential in December…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

This Under-the-Radar Tech Stock Can Be Canada’s Next Unicorn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This under-the-radar Canadian power-tech supplier rides AI data centres and electrification, and could quietly compound into a unicorn.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Tech Stocks

This Soaring Canadian AI Stock Still Trades at a 33% Discount in December 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 14% from all-time highs, Celestica is an AI stock that trades at a discount to consensus price targets in…

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

Why AI Infrastructure Could Be Canada’s Hidden Asset Boom

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s clean power and land could make it the backbone of AI’s growth, and Hut 8 offers an infrastructure-first way…

Read more »