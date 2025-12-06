TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Explore the advantages of investing in a TFSA and discover three Canadian compounder stocks to enhance your portfolio.

When you invest inside the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account), you want to own stocks that steadily build value for shareholders. Compounding works its magic over years and decades.

Compounding takes place when a company grinds out earnings. It then takes those earnings and reinvests them into high-return growth opportunities. Rinse and repeat that cycle over years and decades, and you can get a wonderful multiplication of capital. Add in the power of tax-free compounding, and the process accelerates even faster.

If you are looking for some great Canadian compounder stocks, here are three to consider adding now.

A disciplined compounder with years of growth to come

Even though Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock is down 26% (its largest drawdown ever) this year, it is still one of Canada’s best-performing stocks. Its formula hasn’t changed in more than two decades: acquire niche software companies, let them operate independently, and reinvest the cash flow into more acquisitions.

Certainly, its growth is slowing. Yet, it is very likely to sustain mid- to high-teens growth for many years ahead. Constellation still has an enormous market to consolidate.

What makes Constellation a TFSA-friendly stock is the stability of its recurring revenue and the discipline of its capital-allocation strategy. After the pullback, Constellation’s valuation is very reasonable. It’s a great opportunity to add one of Canada’s highest-quality companies.

A TFSA stock with long-term tailwinds of growth

WSP Global (TSX:WSP) is one of the largest engineering and advisory firms in the world, operating across transportation, infrastructure, mining, energy, power, and environment.

It is a leader in many of these sectors. Its diversified mix has enabled it to grab market share as customers rely on it for more and more functions (all the way from design to project management to asset management).

WSP’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth has been strong. It has been posting high-teens increases in 2025. Its backlog continues to expand across multiple regions.

IWSP plays perfectly into themes like a global infrastructure refresh cycle, urbanization, climate change, electrification, and data/artificial intelligence infrastructure build-out. Inside a TFSA, you want to own companies that have long-term structural tailwinds supporting their growth.

A steady, recession-resilient compounder for a TFSA

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) isn’t flashy. In fact, it is as boring as garbage. That is what makes Waste Connection’s business remarkably durable.

Waste collection is a regulated, high-barrier industry with predictable demand. Waste Connection differentiates itself by focusing on secondary markets where it can hold a competitive advantage and maintain pricing power. That helps it earn EBITDA margins in the +30% range.

The company is investing in technology and acquiring niche waste providers. It sees low teens earnings growth ahead. Its stock is uncharacteristically down nearly 10% in the past six months. It makes for a great time to add this defensive, high-quality Canadian stock to your TFSA now.

The Foolish takeaway

Together, these three Canadian stocks offer a blend of stability, structural tailwinds, and compounding power. It is a well-suited mix for a TFSA designed to grow quietly and tax-free for decades.