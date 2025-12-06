Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Explore the advantages of investing in a TFSA and discover three Canadian compounder stocks to enhance your portfolio.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The TFSA is ideal for long‑term compounding—hold high‑quality Canadian compounders to let tax‑free growth multiply over years.
  • Three TFSA candidates: Constellation Software (CSU) — disciplined acquirer with mid‑teens growth; WSP Global (WSP) — global engineering firm with strong backlog and structural tailwinds; Waste Connections (WCN) — defensive, utility‑like waste operator with steady low‑teens growth.
  • Here's five other top Canadian stocks that would be ideal for a TFSA portfolio. 

When you invest inside the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account), you want to own stocks that steadily build value for shareholders. Compounding works its magic over years and decades.

Compounding takes place when a company grinds out earnings. It then takes those earnings and reinvests them into high-return growth opportunities. Rinse and repeat that cycle over years and decades, and you can get a wonderful multiplication of capital. Add in the power of tax-free compounding, and the process accelerates even faster.

If you are looking for some great Canadian compounder stocks, here are three to consider adding now.

A disciplined compounder with years of growth to come

Even though Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock is down 26% (its largest drawdown ever) this year, it is still one of Canada’s best-performing stocks. Its formula hasn’t changed in more than two decades: acquire niche software companies, let them operate independently, and reinvest the cash flow into more acquisitions.

Certainly, its growth is slowing. Yet, it is very likely to sustain mid- to high-teens growth for many years ahead. Constellation still has an enormous market to consolidate.

What makes Constellation a TFSA-friendly stock is the stability of its recurring revenue and the discipline of its capital-allocation strategy. After the pullback, Constellation’s valuation is very reasonable. It’s a great opportunity to add one of Canada’s highest-quality companies.

A TFSA stock with long-term tailwinds of growth

WSP Global (TSX:WSP) is one of the largest engineering and advisory firms in the world, operating across transportation, infrastructure, mining, energy, power, and environment.

It is a leader in many of these sectors. Its diversified mix has enabled it to grab market share as customers rely on it for more and more functions (all the way from design to project management to asset management).

WSP’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth has been strong. It has been posting high-teens increases in 2025. Its backlog continues to expand across multiple regions.

IWSP plays perfectly into themes like a global infrastructure refresh cycle, urbanization, climate change, electrification, and data/artificial intelligence infrastructure build-out. Inside a TFSA, you want to own companies that have long-term structural tailwinds supporting their growth.

A steady, recession-resilient compounder for a TFSA

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) isn’t flashy. In fact, it is as boring as garbage. That is what makes Waste Connection’s business remarkably durable.

Waste collection is a regulated, high-barrier industry with predictable demand. Waste Connection differentiates itself by focusing on secondary markets where it can hold a competitive advantage and maintain pricing power. That helps it earn EBITDA margins in the +30% range.

The company is investing in technology and acquiring niche waste providers. It sees low teens earnings growth ahead. Its stock is uncharacteristically down nearly 10% in the past six months. It makes for a great time to add this defensive, high-quality Canadian stock to your TFSA now.

The Foolish takeaway

Together, these three Canadian stocks offer a blend of stability, structural tailwinds, and compounding power. It is a well-suited mix for a TFSA designed to grow quietly and tax-free for decades.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software and WSP Global. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Gold Stocks That Won Big in 2025 Look Set to Dominate Next Year, Too

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-flying mining stocks could deliver a more than 100% return again if the gold rush extends in 2026.

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Energy Stocks

Buy 928 Shares of This Stock for $300 in Monthly Dividend Income

| Andrew Button

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has a 5.8% dividend yield.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Energy Stocks

5 Reasons to Buy and Hold This Canadian Stock for Life

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Altagas offers investors exposure to the stable and growing utilities business as well as the lucrative LNG business.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Stocks for Beginners

3 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Kay Ng

The TFSA is an environment that can create millionaires. Read on to find out how!

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

1 Way to Use a TFSA to Earn $250 Monthly Income

| Andrew Button

You can generate $250 worth of monthly tax-free TFSA income with ETFs like BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV).

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Daniel Da Costa

If you’re looking for a top TSX dividend stock to buy now that happens to pay its dividend every single…

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

High Yield, Low Stress: 3 Income Stocks Ideal for Retirees

| Sneha Nahata

These high yield income stocks have solid fundamentals, steady cash flows, strong balance sheets, and sustainable payout ratios.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

CRA Just Released New 2026 Tax Brackets

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

New 2026 CRA tax brackets can cut “bracket creep” so plan around them to ensure more compounding, and consider Manulife…

Read more »