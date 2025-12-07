8% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This Stellar Stock in Bulk

Do you want high monthly income backed by essentials? Slate Grocery REIT’s U.S. grocery-anchored centres offer stability, cash flow, and an attractive yield.

A dividend stock can be a stellar buy in any portfolio. After all, it pays you simply for owning it, turning your investment into a steady income stream that shows up whether the market is calm or chaotic. Those payouts can help cover bills, fund vacations, or be reinvested to buy even more shares. This creates a snowball effect that builds wealth over time without extra effort. And when the company raises its dividend over the years, that same investment suddenly pays you more for doing nothing at all. So, let’s look at one to consider on the TSX today.

SGR.UN

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) is a U.S.-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns grocery-anchored shopping centres across stable, necessity-based markets. What sets SGR apart is its laser focus on essential retailers like Publix, Kroger, Walmart, and other supermarket chains that thrive in any economic environment.

These assets generate predictable traffic, steady rent payments, and long-term lease agreements that provide visibility well into the future. It’s a niche REIT that most Canadian investors overlook, yet its fundamentals are much stronger than its modest profile suggests.

Another unique advantage is Slate’s active acquisition and repositioning strategy. Management frequently purchases under-managed grocery properties at compelling valuations, improves them, and raises occupancy and rents. U.S. grocery real estate remains fragmented and undervalued compared to Canadian peers. Therefore, SGR benefits from high cap rates unavailable in domestic markets. The trust’s portfolio also spans multiple states, reducing geographic risk and ensuring diversified exposure to different local economies.

Into earnings

Slate showed strong stability in rental income and occupancy, confirming the resilience of grocery-anchored assets even as broader retail faces volatility. Same-property net operating income continued to improve. This was supported by rent escalations in long-term leases and new tenants replacing older, lower-paying ones.

Management highlighted that credit quality across tenants remains exceptionally high, with most being national grocery chains or essential-service retailers. This reinforces the reliability of rental revenue, which, in turn, supports its elevated distribution payout.

SGR also continued to strengthen its balance sheet through refinancing activity and selective dispositions of non-core assets. These actions helped maintain liquidity and extend debt maturities at manageable rates. The trust reported stable funds from operations and affirmed its commitment to maintaining its monthly distribution. In a higher-rate environment, that’s a meaningful signal of financial discipline.

Foolish takeaway

Altogether, SGR offers a rare blend of essential-service stability and an exceptionally high monthly yield at 8% at writing. People need groceries no matter what the economy is doing, and that steady foot traffic supports consistently strong tenant performance. This translates into reliable cash flow for the REIT and ample support for its monthly payouts. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could bring in right away.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SGR.UN $14.92 469 $1.21 $567.49 Monthly $6,999.48

Yet despite all this, it remains quite valuable. The market continues to discount U.S. retail real estate broadly, even though grocery-anchored centres have repeatedly proven their resilience. That disconnect allows SGR to trade at attractive multiples while delivering returns significantly higher than most Canadian REITs. With strategic acquisitions, stable cap rates, long-term leases, and a management team skilled at extracting value, the trust offers one of the most attractive high-yield opportunities on the TSX. It’s perfect for investors seeking strong passive income without taking on reckless levels of risk.