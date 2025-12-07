Member Login
Home » Investing » 8% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This Stellar Stock in Bulk

8% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This Stellar Stock in Bulk

Do you want high monthly income backed by essentials? Slate Grocery REIT’s U.S. grocery-anchored centres offer stability, cash flow, and an attractive yield.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
man looks surprised at investment growth

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Slate Grocery REIT owns U.S. grocery-anchored centres leased to essential chains
  • Management buys undervalued properties, improves occupancy and rents
  • Recent results showed stable occupancy, and a maintained monthly distribution around an 8% yield.

A dividend stock can be a stellar buy in any portfolio. After all, it pays you simply for owning it, turning your investment into a steady income stream that shows up whether the market is calm or chaotic. Those payouts can help cover bills, fund vacations, or be reinvested to buy even more shares. This creates a snowball effect that builds wealth over time without extra effort. And when the company raises its dividend over the years, that same investment suddenly pays you more for doing nothing at all. So, let’s look at one to consider on the TSX today.

SGR.UN

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) is a U.S.-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns grocery-anchored shopping centres across stable, necessity-based markets. What sets SGR apart is its laser focus on essential retailers like Publix, Kroger, Walmart, and other supermarket chains that thrive in any economic environment.

These assets generate predictable traffic, steady rent payments, and long-term lease agreements that provide visibility well into the future. It’s a niche REIT that most Canadian investors overlook, yet its fundamentals are much stronger than its modest profile suggests.

Another unique advantage is Slate’s active acquisition and repositioning strategy. Management frequently purchases under-managed grocery properties at compelling valuations, improves them, and raises occupancy and rents. U.S. grocery real estate remains fragmented and undervalued compared to Canadian peers. Therefore, SGR benefits from high cap rates unavailable in domestic markets. The trust’s portfolio also spans multiple states, reducing geographic risk and ensuring diversified exposure to different local economies.

Into earnings

Slate showed strong stability in rental income and occupancy, confirming the resilience of grocery-anchored assets even as broader retail faces volatility. Same-property net operating income continued to improve. This was supported by rent escalations in long-term leases and new tenants replacing older, lower-paying ones.

Management highlighted that credit quality across tenants remains exceptionally high, with most being national grocery chains or essential-service retailers. This reinforces the reliability of rental revenue, which, in turn, supports its elevated distribution payout.

SGR also continued to strengthen its balance sheet through refinancing activity and selective dispositions of non-core assets. These actions helped maintain liquidity and extend debt maturities at manageable rates. The trust reported stable funds from operations and affirmed its commitment to maintaining its monthly distribution. In a higher-rate environment, that’s a meaningful signal of financial discipline.

Foolish takeaway

Altogether, SGR offers a rare blend of essential-service stability and an exceptionally high monthly yield at 8% at writing. People need groceries no matter what the economy is doing, and that steady foot traffic supports consistently strong tenant performance. This translates into reliable cash flow for the REIT and ample support for its monthly payouts. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could bring in right away.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SGR.UN$14.92469$1.21$567.49Monthly$6,999.48

Yet despite all this, it remains quite valuable. The market continues to discount U.S. retail real estate broadly, even though grocery-anchored centres have repeatedly proven their resilience. That disconnect allows SGR to trade at attractive multiples while delivering returns significantly higher than most Canadian REITs. With strategic acquisitions, stable cap rates, long-term leases, and a management team skilled at extracting value, the trust offers one of the most attractive high-yield opportunities on the TSX. It’s perfect for investors seeking strong passive income without taking on reckless levels of risk.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Kroger, Slate Grocery REIT, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Partially complete jigsaw puzzle with scattered missing pieces
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With their consistent dividend payouts, strong underlying businesses, and solid growth outlooks, these two dividend stocks stand out as attractive…

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Income: Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top Canadian dividend stocks could add steady monthly income to your portfolio while offering room to grow.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock to Dominate Your Portfolio in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 40% from all-time highs, goeasy is a Canadian stock that offers significant upside potential to shareholders.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

1 Way to Use a TFSA to Earn $250 Monthly Income

| Andrew Button

You can generate $250 worth of monthly tax-free TFSA income with ETFs like BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV).

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Daniel Da Costa

If you’re looking for a top TSX dividend stock to buy now that happens to pay its dividend every single…

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

High Yield, Low Stress: 3 Income Stocks Ideal for Retirees

| Sneha Nahata

These high yield income stocks have solid fundamentals, steady cash flows, strong balance sheets, and sustainable payout ratios.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

CRA Just Released New 2026 Tax Brackets

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

New 2026 CRA tax brackets can cut “bracket creep” so plan around them to ensure more compounding, and consider Manulife…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Here’s the CRA’s Contribution Limit for 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

New TFSA room is coming—here’s how a $7,000 2026 contribution and a simple ETF like XQQ can supercharge tax‑free growth.

Read more »