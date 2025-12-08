Member Login
Home » Investing » My 2 Favourite Stocks to Buy Right Now

My 2 Favourite Stocks to Buy Right Now

Given their solid underlying businesses and robust growth prospects, these two Canadian stocks can deliver superior returns in the long run.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
woman checks off all the boxes

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The S&P/TSX Composite Index hit a new high but ended the week down 0.2% amid concerns about future interest rate cuts, while still up 27% for the year.
  • Despite market volatility, Dollarama and Shopify show promise with strong business fundamentals, solid growth prospects, and impressive long-term returns.

Last week, Canadian equities delivered a mixed performance. The S&P/TSX Composite Index touched a new high but still ended the week down 0.2%, as a lower-than-expected unemployment rate made investors skeptical of future interest rate cuts. Even with the pullback, the index remains up more than 27% for the year. Despite the uncertain outlook, I am bullish on the following two stocks, given their strong underlying businesses and robust growth prospects.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) remains one of my favourite stocks, thanks to the essential nature of its business, consistent financial performance, and strong long-term growth prospects. The Montreal-based retailer offers a broad range of consumer goods at attractive price points through its efficient direct sourcing model and optimized logistics network. This structure allows Dollarama to draw steady customer traffic regardless of broader economic conditions.

The company has expanded significantly over the years, growing its Canadian store base from 652 in fiscal 2011 to 1,665 today. In July, it also acquired The Reject Shop, which operates 395 stores in Australia. Combined with solid same-store sales growth, these expansions have strengthened Dollarama’s financial results and supported a sustained rise in its share price. Over the past decade, the stock has delivered an impressive 598% return at an annualized gain of 21.4%.

Looking ahead, Dollarama plans to further grow its store network to 2,100 locations in Canada and 700 in Australia by fiscal 2034. Its rapid sales ramp-up, shorter payback periods, and modest maintenance capital expenditures contribute to low capital intensity and attractive returns on investment—factors that should continue to support top- and bottom-line growth.

The company also owns a 60.1% stake in Dollarcity, which operates 658 stores across five Latin American countries. Dollarcity aims to expand its footprint to 1,050 stores by fiscal 2031, while Dollarama holds the option to increase its ownership to 70% by the end of 2027. As Dollarcity continues to scale, its contribution to Dollarama’s net income is likely to grow meaningfully.

Dollarama has raised its dividend 14 times since 2011 and currently offers a yield of 0.21%. Considering its strong execution, expansion plans, and a solid business model, I believe Dollarama remains an excellent long-term buy.

Shopify

My second pick is Shopify (TSX:SHOP), which provides a comprehensive suite of products and services across more than 175 countries, enabling businesses to start, operate, and scale efficiently. Thanks to strong financial performance and the growing adoption of omnichannel selling, the company has generated an exceptional return of over 6,045% in the past decade, representing an annualized gain of 50.93%.

Shopify continues to expand its capabilities by launching innovative offerings, including a growing suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools. It has also partnered with leading AI companies to develop advanced solutions tailored to evolving merchant needs. Beyond its core e-commerce platform, Shopify is broadening its reach into the business-to-business (B2B) space, strengthening its offline retail capabilities, and expanding its payments ecosystem into new international markets — all of which enhance its long-term growth potential.

The company has also formed strategic partnerships with prominent logistics and fulfillment providers, improving delivery speeds and offering merchants more flexible, reliable shipping options. At the same time, Shopify is focused on improving operational efficiency through automation and deeper AI integration, accelerating its path toward sustainable, profitable growth.

Given these initiatives and its strong competitive position, I believe Shopify is well-positioned to deliver solid returns in the years ahead.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

1 Impressively Awesome Canadian Dividend Stock Down 38% to Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fiera Capital’s pullback may be a chance to lock in a big dividend from a fee-driven asset manager reshaping for…

Read more »

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone
Dividend Stocks

The CRA Is Watching TFSA Holders: Here Are Some Red Flags to Avoid

| Kay Ng

In your TFSA, consider long‑term investments, track your contribution room and withdrawals, and avoid leverage, rapid trading, and non‑qualified assets.

Read more »

is telus stock a buy for its dividend yield
Tech Stocks

9% Yield: Is Telus’s Dividend Safe?

| Iain Butler and Nick Sciple

Telus announced a major change in its dividend strategy: It is stopping regular increases in its dividend while maintaining the…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Stars to Add to Your 2026 Portfolio

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stars have consistently paid and increased their dividends for decades, making them reliable income stocks.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 8

| Jitendra Parashar

After Friday’s pullback, the TSX benchmark could face a cautious start to the week today amid central bank uncertainty and…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

This 7.3% Dividend Stock Could Pay Me Every Month Like Clockwork

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Walmart‑anchored REIT pays monthly and is building for growth. See why SRU.UN can power tax‑free TFSA income today and…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

Canadian Bank Stocks Appear Unstoppable: Here’s the One I’d Buy Right Here

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and other Big Six banks blew reported good results for their latest quarters.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Watching These Dividend All-Stars Very Closely

| Chris MacDonald

These two Canadian dividend all-stars could be among the best picks in the market right now, flying under the radar.

Read more »