In your TFSA, consider long‑term investments, track your contribution room and withdrawals, and avoid leverage, rapid trading, and non‑qualified assets.

The CRA Is Watching TFSA Holders: Here Are Some Red Flags to Avoid

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the most powerful wealth-building tools available to Canadians. Its ability to shelter investment gains, dividends, and interest from taxation gives investors a massive long-term advantage.

But while the TFSA offers generous benefits, those benefits can disappear quickly if the account is misused. Crossing certain lines in the TFSA — sometimes even unintentionally — can trigger scrutiny, penalties, or unwanted tax bills.

To keep your TFSA fully tax-free and out of the CRA’s spotlight, here are the key red flags every Canadian investor should avoid.

1. High-Frequency trading inside your TFSA

A TFSA is designed for investing, not active trading. If the CRA sees rapid buying and selling — whether in volatile penny stocks, speculative growth names, or short-term trades that last days or weeks — it may decide that you’re running a business inside your TFSA.

If that happens, your gains can be classified as taxable business income, wiping out the TFSA’s tax-free advantage entirely.

While the CRA doesn’t publish a strict formula, several factors can raise suspicion:

Short holding periods

Use of leverage or margin

Trading strategies resembling those of full-time traders

If your TFSA activity looks more like day trading than long-term wealth building, you could be inviting a tax assessment.

2. Overcontributing to your TFSA

TFSA overcontributions remain one of the most common (and costly) mistakes. Exceeding your available contribution room triggers a 1% per-month penalty on the excess amount until it’s removed.

Your contribution room grows every year and carries forward indefinitely. Withdrawals also get added back — but not until the next calendar year. For example, if you withdraw $5,000 in 2025, you cannot recontribute that $5,000 until 2026 without facing penalties.

While the CRA tracks your official contribution room, the number shown in your CRA My Account is not updated in real time. It may not include your most recent deposits or withdrawals. That’s why keeping your own spreadsheet or contribution log is essential.

3. Contributing while a non-resident

If you become a non-resident of Canada for tax purposes, you’re not allowed to contribute to a TFSA until you re-establish residency. Doing so anyway results in a 1% monthly penalty on the contribution amount — similar to other overcontributions.

Even if you’re temporarily working abroad, be sure you understand your residency status before adding money to your TFSA.

4. Excessive or suspicious growth

It’s rare, but massive and rapid TFSA growth — especially from speculative assets — can catch the CRA’s attention. For instance, turning a small TFSA into a six-figure or seven-figure account through highly volatile trades (such as crypto or penny stocks) may be interpreted as business-like activity rather than regular investing.

While huge wins aren’t illegal, they can trigger audits.

5. Holding non-qualified investments

Not all assets are TFSA-friendly. Some investments are outright non-qualified, including the following:

Shares of private companies

Certain over-the-counter securities

Assets not traded on a designated stock exchange

Holding these can result in taxes or penalties — even inside your TFSA.

To stay safe, stick with qualified investments such as these:

Stocks listed on designated exchanges (TSX, NYSE, Nasdaq, etc.)

Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs)

Bonds and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs)

Cash

A TFSA-friendly stock to consider: Brookfield Asset Management

For long-term TFSA investing, it’s wise to prioritize assets that produce steady growth and reliable income. One strong candidate today is Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) — a global alternative asset manager overseeing more than US$1 trillion in assets.

It invests across real estate, renewable power, infrastructure, private equity, and credit. Its massive base of US$581 billion in fee-bearing capital generates strong, recurring fee-related earnings. As global trends like digitalization, AI infrastructure build-outs, and the energy transition continue, BAM is positioned to benefit.

The company aims to double its business by 2030, supported by long-term demand from institutional and wealth-management clients. Since it was spun off from its parent company, BAM has delivered double-digit dividend growth, and the recent pullback offers TFSA investors a chance to lock in a 3.3% yield at a reasonable valuation.

Investor takeaway

Using your TFSA wisely can unlock decades of tax-free compounding. By avoiding these CRA red flags and focusing on long-term, passive investment strategies, you can let your TFSA grow quietly — and safely — under the radar.