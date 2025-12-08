Member Login
Home » Investing » This Stock Is Going Parabolic, and It’s Still a Buy

This Stock Is Going Parabolic, and It’s Still a Buy

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) shares may be hot, but they’re still worth picking up this winter.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) has gone parabolic (≈+62% YTD) but still looks like an attractive mid‑cap growth/dividend‑growth pick for long‑term investors, trading around a $12B market cap and ~14.4x trailing P/E.
  • Its national expansion of Freedom Mobile, strong cash flows and network investment could let it grab share from the Big Three, making it a compelling multi‑year bet despite the risk of intensified incumbent competition down the road.

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) shares have been going parabolic lately, but that’s no reason to avoid the stock, especially if you’re a younger, long-term value investor who values dividend growth far more than the upfront yield. Undoubtedly, the Quebec-based telecom behind Freedom Mobile is undergoing an ambitious national expansion, and one that could help make the relatively small $12 billion company a predictable growth play for the next decade. The only thing better than a solid growth strategy is one that comes with a fairly high degree of predictability.

With robust cash flows and tremendous earnings growth potential as the proven management continues to invest in its network (and value proposition) to take away more telecom customers from the incumbents, I do think the edge goes to shares of QBR.B, rather than the Big Three telecoms, many of which are a country mile away from their all-time highs. Though it’s too soon in the game to tell if Quebecor can take enough market share such that it becomes a titan in the Canadian telecom scene, I think there’s ample room to run.

Taking on the Big Three

At this juncture, the Big Three players, who’ve been dominant over the decades, aren’t that much bigger, especially after the many years of share price pressure they’ve been through. Believe it or not, the Big Three telecom stocks are now at or slightly below the $30 billion market cap mark. Now, that’s still quite big, but comparatively speaking, I think that further pains for the titans and more momentum behind Quebecor might begin to even the playing field a bit.

In any case, Quebecor is just big enough to actively invest a great deal in bolstering its services while being small enough to still be a source of tremendous gains for its long-term investors. If you’re a mid-cap investor who wants more growth and a potential jolt from lower interest rates (the Bank of Canada might not be done with the cuts quite yet), I’d say Quebecor stock is the name to go with, even though I do suspect that the major telecoms will reposition in a way such that the Quebec-based icon’s value edge might erode by a bit.

In short, Quebecor needs to keep flooring it while keeping customers happy with good deals. Otherwise, the growth tide could lower. Either way, I think investors are in good hands with management.

Indeed, the big telecoms have been cutting into their labour force of late. And while dividends are still quite hefty for some of the names, I think that there’s always the option that the big telecoms hold off on dividend growth (or embrace some cuts) in an attempt to get aggressive with capex. If you can’t offer lower prices to consumers, the quality level should go higher.

Quebecor has what it takes to grow further

But, for the time being, it seems like Quebecor is what’s working today at a time when Canadian customers are hungry for a great deal. And with some of the most competitive plans under its banner, I think Quebecor could stay robust for some time. However, it can’t afford to be complacent. The focus must be on value because, like it or not, the Big Three incumbents are undergoing transformations of their own.

And, eventually, I do think we’ll see some form of equilibrium that might make it a bit harder for Quebecor to grow. But, in my opinion, that’s many years from now, so QBR.B stock looks great as shares look to break out further. At just 14.4 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), I think there’s room for more upside, even after soaring over 62% this year alone!

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

four people hold happy emoji masks
Investing

3 TSX Stocks I Think Everyone Should Own

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three top TSX stocks I think every long-term investor should own, each with their own unique set…

Read more »

Nurse talks with a teenager about medication
Dividend Stocks

A 6.7% Dividend Stock That Remains a Standout Buy Into 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest Healthcare REIT’s hospital-backed leases and improving finances make it a defensive monthly payer to consider as rates ease in…

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks I’d Gladly Buy and Hold for Life

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TELUS stock's 9% dividend yield is ripe for passive income builders as the company embarks on a noble cash flow…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Canadian Stock I’m Never Selling

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some stocks you buy and sell. Others you buy and earn income. Here’s one stock I’m never selling no matter…

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Retirement

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 33 for Canadians

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you behind on retirement at 33? Use an RRSP and a simple ETF like XEQT to turn small, automated…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Puja Tayal

Find out how Enbridge is navigating through macroeconomic events while achieving growth and extending its dividend.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Energy Stock Down 29% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this under-the-radar TSX stock might be one of the best long-term buys in the energy sector today.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Dollarama Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Andrew Button

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock has delivered a multibagger performance. Can it keep it up?

Read more »