Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 9

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 9

With the index still hovering close to record highs, TSX stocks may remain range-bound today ahead of key U.S. labor market data and monetary policy announcements.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Key Points

  • The TSX Composite dipped 0.5% to 31,170 on Monday, its second straight decline from commodity falls and rate cut speculation.
  • Transcontinental soared 19% on $2.1 billion packaging business sale with an attractive shareholder payout, but Curaleaf and others dropped over 4%.
  • Expect a flat open on Tuesday with mixed commodities as investors watch U.S. job data in the morning and North West Company’s earnings after close.

Canadian equities trended lower for the second consecutive session on Monday as falling commodity prices and speculation about the timing of future interest rate cuts continued to weigh on investor sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by another 141 points, or 0.5%, to settle at 31,170, but still held close to all-time highs.

Even as select financial stocks inched up, heavy losses in most other key market sectors, including healthcare, mining, and real estate, pressured the TSX benchmark, reflecting a broad-based pullback as investors grew more cautious ahead of central bank announcements.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Curaleaf Holdings, Parex Resources, First Majestic Silver, and Ivanhoe Mines were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each diving by at least 4.4%.

Despite the broader market weakness, shares of Transcontinental (TSX:TCL.A) popped by nearly 19% to $23.66 per share, making it the day’s top-performing TSX stock. The rally came after the Montreal-based company said it would sell its entire packaging division to ProAmpac for around $2.1 billion.

As part of the deal, Transcontinental expects to return approximately $20 per share to shareholders through a special cash distribution. The company expects the transaction to help it unlock value and sharpen its focus on retail services, printing, and educational publishing. Investors appeared to welcome the news, likely drawn by the sizable shareholder payout and streamlined future growth strategy. On a year-to-date basis, Transcontinental stock is now up around 35%.

Celestica, Fairfax Financial, and Aecon Group also climbed at least 3.8% each, making them among the session’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy, Telus, and Enbridge were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices were mixed in early trading on Tuesday, setting the stage for a potentially flat open on the TSX today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on the latest JOLTS job openings data from the United States this morning.

The figures could provide fresh clues about the strength of the U.S. labour market and help shape expectations around the Federal Reserve’s next policy move, ahead of Wednesday’s interest rate decision and policy statement.

On the corporate events front, the TSX-listed North West Company will release its latest quarterly earnings report after the market closing bell. Bay Street analysts expect the food retailer to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the October quarter with $637.4 million in revenue.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, Enbridge, North West, Parex Resources, TELUS, and Transcontinental. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 8

| Jitendra Parashar

After Friday’s pullback, the TSX benchmark could face a cautious start to the week today amid central bank uncertainty and…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Stock Market

The Best-Performing TSX Stocks of 2025: Are They Still Worth Buying Now?

| Robin Brown

TSX stocks are booming in 2025, but these top stocks have outperformed the rest. We ask whether they are still…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Rise on Friday, December 5

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX may extend its record-setting rally on Friday with overnight gains in copper and silver while Canada’s jobs and…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 4

| Jitendra Parashar

After snapping a two-day losing streak, the TSX may trade sideways at the open today, as investors digest rate-cut hopes…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 3

| Jitendra Parashar

With volatility returning, the TSX could see another muted session today as investors look to U.S. data and Canadian bank…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 2

| Jitendra Parashar

After snapping a six-day winning streak, TSX investors’ focus shifts to Scotiabank’s results and fresh macro signals today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 1

| Jitendra Parashar

After capping a 3.7% monthly gain, the TSX enters December with strong momentum, with commodity-listed stocks and big bank earnings…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 27

| Jitendra Parashar

After four straight winning sessions and reaching a new all-time high, the TSX could take a breather at the open…

Read more »