Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Invest $30,000 in 2 TSX Stocks, Create $167 in Passive Income

Invest $30,000 in 2 TSX Stocks, Create $167 in Passive Income

These two monthly paying dividend stocks with high yields can boost your passive income.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Colored pins on calendar showing a month

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • SmartCentres REIT and Pizza Pizza Royalty offer attractive monthly dividend yields of 7.37% and 6%, respectively, underpinned by strong fundamentals and strategic growth initiatives, ideal for income-focused investors.
  • SmartCentres expands its robust portfolio with high occupancy rates. At the same time, Pizza Pizza leverages an asset-light model and digital enhancements to sustain predictable cash flows and steady dividends, offering a combined potential monthly income of approximately $167 from a $30,000 investment.

The Bank of Canada has lowered its benchmark interest rate by 275 basis points from its June 2024 peak to 2.25%. In this low-interest-rate environment, income-seeking investors may find monthly dividend stocks especially attractive for generating steady passive income. However, dividends are never guaranteed, so it’s essential to focus on companies with strong fundamentals and robust cash flows.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
SRU.UN$25.11597$14,991$0.1542$92.1Monthly
PZA$15.50967$14,989$0.0775$74.9Monthly
Total Payout$167

With that in mind, here are two top monthly dividend stocks that I believe are well-suited for income-focused investors. A combined investment of $30,000 in these names can generate approximately $167.80 in monthly income. Let’s take a closer look at their businesses and the growth drivers that make them compelling choices.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) owns and operates 197 strategically located properties, with 90% of Canadians living within 10 kilometres of at least one of its centres. Its potent tenant mix – 95% with a regional or national presence and 60% offering essential services – supports consistently high occupancy levels.

In its recently reported third-quarter results, SmartCentres leased 68,000 square feet of vacant space and has already renewed 85% of the leases expiring this year, achieving rental growth of 8.4% excluding anchors. As a result, the REIT ended the quarter with an impressive 98.6% occupancy rate. Same-property net operating income (NOI) rose 4.6%, driven by steady customer traffic and a resilient tenant base, while adjusted FFO (funds from operations) increased 5.7% to $0.56.

The company continues to expand its portfolio, having opened three new self-storage facilities this year, bringing the total to 14. It is also constructing two additional facilities in Quebec, which are expected to open next year, while two more projects in British Columbia are scheduled for completion in 2027. Overall, SmartCentres has a substantial development pipeline of 86.2 million square feet, with 0.8 million square feet currently under construction.

These growth initiatives, combined with its consistently high occupancy, position the REIT well for long-term financial expansion and sustained dividend payouts. SmartCentres currently offers a monthly distribution of $0.1542 per unit, representing a forward yield of 7.4%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Another top monthly-paying dividend stock I am bullish on is Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA), which oversees 694 Pizza Pizza and 100 Pizza 73 restaurants through its franchise network. Because the company collects royalties based on franchisees’ sales, its financials are less vulnerable to commodity price swings and rising labour costs.

Its asset-light model allows PZA to generate stable, predictable cash flows, and the company aims to return all available cash – after maintaining reasonable reserves – to maximize shareholder value. Despite the restaurant industry’s natural seasonality, PZA maintains consistent monthly dividends, providing steady returns. Currently, it pays a monthly dividend of $0.0775 per share, yielding 6%.

In its recently reported third quarter, PZA posted same-store sales growth of 0.1%, with Pizza Pizza up 0.3% and Pizza 73 down 1.1%. Both brands experienced lower traffic amid challenging economic conditions and intensified competition. However, management is investing in digital ordering enhancements, faster service, and new menu offerings, all of which could support same-store sales growth. Additionally, the company plans to expand its traditional restaurant network by 2–3% this year and continue its renovation program.

Given these growth initiatives and its stable, royalty-driven model, I believe PZA is well-positioned to sustain healthy dividend payments in the coming years, making it an attractive pick for income-seeking investors.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada’s dividend giants Enbridge and Fortis deliver income, growth, and defensive appeal. They are two dividend stocks worth buying today.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $7,000 Contribution

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy With Yields of 3% or More

| Robin Brown

Want dividend income that is sustainable and growing? Check out these three Canadian dividend stocks with yields of 3% or…

Read more »

businessmen shake hands to close a deal
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2026 and Beyond

| Kay Ng

For risk-tolerant investors with a diversified portfolio, goeasy could be a good buy on dips.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock: Buy Sell Or Hold?

| Chris MacDonald

BCE is among the more divisive stocks on the TSX, but here's why I'm taking a bullish position on this…

Read more »

man makes the timeout gesture with his hands
Dividend Stocks

Which Dividend Stocks in Canada Can Survive Rate Cuts?

| Demetris Afxentiou

The Bank of Canada held rates steady at 2.25% in December, but the broader trend of rate cuts continues to…

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want tax-free income and growth in your TFSA? These two dividend payers could compound quietly for decades, even through choppy…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock: 10% Dividend Payout in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Timbercreek Financial is a TSX dividend stock that operates in the mortgage lending segment and offers you a yield of…

Read more »