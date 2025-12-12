Invest $30,000 in 2 TSX Stocks, Create $167 in Passive Income

The Bank of Canada has lowered its benchmark interest rate by 275 basis points from its June 2024 peak to 2.25%. In this low-interest-rate environment, income-seeking investors may find monthly dividend stocks especially attractive for generating steady passive income. However, dividends are never guaranteed, so it’s essential to focus on companies with strong fundamentals and robust cash flows.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY SRU.UN $25.11 597 $14,991 $0.1542 $92.1 Monthly PZA $15.50 967 $14,989 $0.0775 $74.9 Monthly Total Payout $167

With that in mind, here are two top monthly dividend stocks that I believe are well-suited for income-focused investors. A combined investment of $30,000 in these names can generate approximately $167.80 in monthly income. Let’s take a closer look at their businesses and the growth drivers that make them compelling choices.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) owns and operates 197 strategically located properties, with 90% of Canadians living within 10 kilometres of at least one of its centres. Its potent tenant mix – 95% with a regional or national presence and 60% offering essential services – supports consistently high occupancy levels.

In its recently reported third-quarter results, SmartCentres leased 68,000 square feet of vacant space and has already renewed 85% of the leases expiring this year, achieving rental growth of 8.4% excluding anchors. As a result, the REIT ended the quarter with an impressive 98.6% occupancy rate. Same-property net operating income (NOI) rose 4.6%, driven by steady customer traffic and a resilient tenant base, while adjusted FFO (funds from operations) increased 5.7% to $0.56.

The company continues to expand its portfolio, having opened three new self-storage facilities this year, bringing the total to 14. It is also constructing two additional facilities in Quebec, which are expected to open next year, while two more projects in British Columbia are scheduled for completion in 2027. Overall, SmartCentres has a substantial development pipeline of 86.2 million square feet, with 0.8 million square feet currently under construction.

These growth initiatives, combined with its consistently high occupancy, position the REIT well for long-term financial expansion and sustained dividend payouts. SmartCentres currently offers a monthly distribution of $0.1542 per unit, representing a forward yield of 7.4%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Another top monthly-paying dividend stock I am bullish on is Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA), which oversees 694 Pizza Pizza and 100 Pizza 73 restaurants through its franchise network. Because the company collects royalties based on franchisees’ sales, its financials are less vulnerable to commodity price swings and rising labour costs.

Its asset-light model allows PZA to generate stable, predictable cash flows, and the company aims to return all available cash – after maintaining reasonable reserves – to maximize shareholder value. Despite the restaurant industry’s natural seasonality, PZA maintains consistent monthly dividends, providing steady returns. Currently, it pays a monthly dividend of $0.0775 per share, yielding 6%.

In its recently reported third quarter, PZA posted same-store sales growth of 0.1%, with Pizza Pizza up 0.3% and Pizza 73 down 1.1%. Both brands experienced lower traffic amid challenging economic conditions and intensified competition. However, management is investing in digital ordering enhancements, faster service, and new menu offerings, all of which could support same-store sales growth. Additionally, the company plans to expand its traditional restaurant network by 2–3% this year and continue its renovation program.

Given these growth initiatives and its stable, royalty-driven model, I believe PZA is well-positioned to sustain healthy dividend payments in the coming years, making it an attractive pick for income-seeking investors.