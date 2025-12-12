Is Timbercreek Financial Stock a Buy?

Timbercreek Financial stock offers one of the highest monthly dividend yields on the TSX today, but its recent earnings suggest there’s more to the story that investors should understand before buying.

When we talk about reliable monthly income from stocks, many investors turn to Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) without thinking twice. But is reliability enough when the market demands growth and capital protection too? Although TF stock has delivered attractive payouts year after year, its latest earnings showed a mixed bag.

A few bumps in its asset valuations impacted its bottom line last quarter, and the market reacted accordingly. That said, Timbercreek still declared dividends at a 10% yield level and maintained a payout ratio that signals discipline. So even if the price action hasn’t been thrilling, its dividend income story looks strong. Let me quickly break down Timbercreek’s recent financial growth trends, its dividend outlook, and whether the current setup makes it worth buying at current levels.

Timbercreek Financial stock

In case you’re not familiar, Timbercreek Financial is a non-bank lender focused on providing short-term, structured loans for income-generating commercial real estate. Its edge lies in serving borrowers who need flexibility, often offering interest-only loans for periods of two to three years. Unlike large traditional lenders, it can move quickly and cater to clients with complex financing needs.

Over the past year, TF stock has slipped around 7%, but it’s still trading about 15% above its 52-week low. With this, it now trades at $6.80 per share with a market cap of $562.7 million. At this price, it offers a monthly dividend of $0.0575 per share, translating into an eyepopping annualized yield of 10.1%.

What’s behind the recent softness in its performance

Now, let me break down the recent concerns around Timbercreek Financial stock and why they don’t tell the whole story about its future growth prospects. In the third quarter of 2025, the company posted net profit of $8.5 million, down sharply from a year ago. This drop was due mainly to expected credit losses.

On the brighter side, its net investment income stayed steady at $25.4 million for the quarter, showing that the financial services firm’s lending business is still generating consistent cash flow. Even as its earnings fell, Timbercreek’s distributable income remained solid at $0.17 per share, reflecting a 101.4% payout ratio. More importantly, its year-to-date payout stood at 97.2%, which is still within the company’s preferred range.

Is Timbercreek gearing up for growth again?

So, if income isn’t the issue, what could be the next big factor that could help Timbercreek stock regain investors’ confidence going forward?

For one, the company has a strong fourth-quarter transaction pipeline, with over $200 million in funded and committed deals already secured. Meanwhile, its lending portfolio remains anchored in multi-family residential properties, which made up 56.5% of its holdings at the end of September. Notably, multi-family acts as one of the more stable real estate segments in a shaky macroeconomic environment.

On top of that, 85.8% of Timbercreek’s loans are floating-rate with interest rate floors, which helped preserve its weighted average interest rate despite recent cuts to the Bank of Canada key rates. This setup gives the lender the flexibility to navigate rate changes while keeping its yields stable.

So, is Timbercreek stock a buy today?

While Timbercreek stock has struggled to gain momentum in 2025, its income story remains firmly intact — at least for now. The current dividend yield is hard to ignore, especially for investors seeking monthly cash flow with a reasonable degree of downside protection.

While there are risks due to its exposure to certain commercial real estate segments, Timbercreek’s strategy of sticking with cash-flowing, multi-family properties could help offset that.

And with its management signalling confidence through continued dividends and a growing lending pipeline, Timbercreek stock looks like it could still be a good fit for investors looking to balance income with capital stability in the long run.