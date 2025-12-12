Member Login
The Sole 2 Canadian Stocks to Hold Forever

The Sole 2 Canadian Stocks to Hold Forever

Two Canadian stocks you can buy once and hold for life, Royal Bank and Constellation Software, blend stability, recurring revenue, and long-term compounding.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Royal Bank is Canada’s biggest bank with diversified earnings, strong capital, and a long dividend growth history
  • Constellation Software buys niche, mission-critical software businesses, building steady recurring revenue
  • Owning just these two can anchor a TFSA

Even just two Canadian stocks can be solid buys for Canadian investors when it comes to lifelong investments. That’s because you don’t need a giant portfolio to build real wealth. Instead, you just need a couple of businesses that grow steadily, stay profitable through every economic cycle, and make you feel confident enough to hold them for decades. When you pick long-term compounders, they do the heavy lifting for you. Dividends grow, earnings rise, and your investment compounds quietly in the background. Fewer stocks also mean fewer decisions, less stress, and more time for compounding to work. If the businesses are strong enough, two Canadian stocks can be all it takes to anchor a lifetime investing plan.

RY

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is the country’s largest bank and one of the most stable financial institutions in the world. It holds a dominant position in personal banking, wealth management, capital markets, and insurance. The scale gives it enormous competitive advantages, and its diversified business mix allows it to generate consistent profit even when certain sectors face pressure. With deep customer relationships and a strong presence both in Canada and internationally, Royal Bank has a long history of delivering slow, steady, reliable growth, exactly what long-term investors depend on.

Recent earnings showed RY continuing to demonstrate its resilience, with solid net income supported by strength in wealth management and insurance, alongside improving credit quality. Loan growth remained healthy, and the bank maintained strong capital ratios — all while navigating a slower lending environment and higher provisions for credit losses. The integration of HSBC Canada also began to show early benefits, positioning RY for expanded market share and improved efficiency. Management reaffirmed their confidence in long-term earnings power and continued raising the dividend — something the bank has done for well over a century.

RY is therefore a forever type Canadian stock to hold. It keeps winning in almost every economic environment and rewards shareholders through growing dividends and reliable compounding. Its enormous customer base, trusted brand, and diversified revenue streams give it enduring strength, while its disciplined risk management keeps it stable through downturns. Over decades, RY has shown that it doesn’t need to be flashy to create wealth. It simply performs, grows, and pays out more each year.

CSU

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is one of Canada’s most successful technology companies. It’s known for acquiring small, niche software businesses around the world and turning their recurring revenue into long-term cash flow machines. CSU focuses on vertical-market software, programs used by hospitals, governments, utilities, and other essential-service organizations. This makes its revenue extremely stable and resistant to economic swings. Its decentralized structure allows each acquired company to operate independently while benefiting from Constellation’s disciplined capital allocation and operational expertise.

Recent earnings continued to highlight CSU’s dependable growth, with higher revenue driven by both organic improvements and ongoing acquisitions across multiple sectors. Operating cash flow rose meaningfully, reflecting strong demand for mission-critical software and the Canadian stock’s ability to integrate new businesses efficiently. Even with rising acquisition competition globally, Constellation maintained its industry-leading ability to deploy capital at high returns, expanding its portfolio and strengthening long-term cash generation.

CSU embodies the essence of long-term compounding through steady acquisitions, predictable recurring revenue, and resilient growth regardless of market conditions. It doesn’t rely on hype cycles or aggressive expansion. Instead, it simply buys great software businesses and lets them compound for decades inside a proven model. CSU has already delivered life-changing returns for early investors. Yet its runway remains long due to the global universe of small, under-the-radar software companies still waiting to be acquired.

Bottom line

For anyone building long-term Canadian wealth, especially inside a TFSA or RRSP, Royal Bank and CSU are the kind of cornerstones you can confidently hold for life. For TFSA investors aiming to build generational wealth, these two are together the type of Canadian stocks you buy once and let grow quietly for the rest of your life.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

