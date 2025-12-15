Member Login
Get Ready for Growth in 2026 With These 2 Small-Cap Standouts

Get Ready for Growth in 2026 With These 2 Small-Cap Standouts

These small-cap TSX stocks are likely to benefit from solid demand trends and have multiple long-term growth drivers.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
a person watches stock market trades

Key Points

  • Small-cap stocks can deliver significant growth, but they come with added risk and are highly volatile.
  • By investing in fundamentally sound small-cap companies with solid growth prospects, investors can create significant wealth.
  • These small-cap stocks have proven business models, strong balance sheets, and durable long-term growth, which will enable them to deliver solid returns.

Small-cap companies have the potential to deliver significant returns in the long run, as they can expand faster than large, established firms. At the same time, this growth potential comes with added risk.

These stocks are more sensitive to changes in market sentiment, economic conditions, and company-specific news. As a result, their share prices can be far more volatile than those of blue-chip stocks. This makes careful selection especially important.

Therefore, Canadians should focus on small-cap companies with solid fundamentals, a proven business model, and strong management. When chosen carefully, small-cap stocks can be a rewarding part of a diversified portfolio.

With this background, here are two small-cap TSX stocks for Canadians looking for growth in 2026.

Small-cap stock #1: Enerflex

Investors looking for compelling small-cap stocks for 2026 could consider Enerflex (TSX:EFX). It provides a broad range of energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions. It is well-positioned to deliver strong growth, led by the ongoing momentum in its Energy Infrastructure segment. This business generates recurring revenue through long-term contracts, providing reliable cash flow and strong visibility.

Enerflex’s Engineered Systems division complements this core segment by delivering customized modular solutions supported by a robust order backlog. In addition, its Aftermarket Services business benefits from consistent demand for maintenance, replacement parts, and ongoing support.

Enerflex’s business momentum remains encouraging. In the U.S., rising Permian Basin natural gas output continues to support high utilization rates, and the company plans to expand its compression fleet through 2026. Strong relationships with midstream partners and a healthy project pipeline further support growth.

Enerflex’s focus on enhancing profitability, reducing debt, and generating higher free cash flow positions it well to deliver attractive long-term returns.  Moreover, demand for natural gas and water treatment solutions continues to grow, providing a solid platform for growth.

Small-cap stock #2: 5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is an attractive small-cap stock to consider for 2026. The company is a leading supplier of specialty semiconductors and high-performance materials used in fast-growing, high-value markets such as renewable energy, space satellites, medical imaging, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and industrial applications. As these industries expand, demand for the advanced materials produced by 5N Plus continues to rise, supporting a strong long-term growth outlook.

Notably, the company’s Specialty Semiconductors division continues to see solid demand from terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power. The demand from the renewable energy sector remains robust, and the company is delivering higher volumes to a key strategic customer under a new and expanded supply agreement. Under the revised terms, semiconductor compound supply volumes are expected to increase by roughly 33% above initial contract levels during 2025–2026, followed by a further 25% increase over the next two years.

In space power, 5N Plus is set to gain from the long-term project pipeline. Meanwhile, it is ramping up its solar cell production and exploring additional expansion opportunities. Further, VNP’s leadership in high-purity materials outside China further strengthens its appeal as global supply chains seek secure, diversified sourcing.

Overall, 5N Plus is a compelling long-term stock, thanks to its solid growth prospects.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enerflex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

