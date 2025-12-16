TFSA Investors: Invest to Create $144 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

An essential-healthcare REIT with long leases and a stabilizing balance sheet could deliver tax-free monthly TFSA income before sentiment catches up to fundamentals.

If you’re looking to create monthly income, Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors should consider essential companies first and foremost. These businesses get paid no matter what’s happening in the economy. Hospitals, utilities, grocery-anchored real estate, and other essential services don’t disappear in a downturn. That means the cash flow behind your monthly dividend stays steady even when markets feel shaky.

Inside a TFSA, where every dollar of income is tax-free, pairing dependable companies with predictable needs creates a smooth, stress-free income stream — one that doesn’t swing with interest rates or market headlines.

NWH

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is one of the only Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) fully dedicated to healthcare real estate. It owns hospitals, medical clinics, and research facilities across Canada, Europe, Brazil, and Australasia. These properties are leased to doctors’ groups, hospital networks, and government-backed healthcare systems, giving the REIT exposure to some of the most stable tenants in the world.

Long lease terms, typically indexed to inflation, provide built-in rent increases and reduce volatility. For income-focused investors, NWH.UN has always stood out because it blends essential infrastructure with a globally diversified footprint. The REIT’s strategy focuses on acquiring and operating healthcare assets with strong occupancy, recession-resistant demand, and long-term contracts that keep cash flow predictable.

Healthcare real estate behaves differently from most commercial segments. Patients still need medical care in recessions, and doctors still require clinical space. This gives NorthWest a structural advantage that helps smooth out income even when interest rates rise or office and retail markets weaken. Its portfolio remains highly specialized, difficult to replicate, and well aligned with long-term demographic trends like aging populations.

Into earnings

In its most recent earnings, NorthWest reported improvement in funds from operations and continued progress on its ongoing balance-sheet reset. The dividend stock has spent the past year restructuring debt, selling non-core assets, and simplifying its portfolio to strengthen financial flexibility. Management highlighted stable occupancy across its core markets and reaffirmed the defensive nature of its tenant base, noting that healthcare demand remains steady across regions.

While rising interest costs have pressured results, NorthWest has been actively refinancing and extending maturities to reduce risk and restore earnings momentum. The quarter also showed that the REIT’s turnaround plan is gaining traction. Net asset value held steady, cash flow stabilized, and management reiterated that its global portfolio continues to produce reliable rental income backed by long-term inflation-linked leases.

Although the distribution was previously reset to protect the balance sheet, the leaner structure now gives the REIT more breathing room to support future growth and strengthen the sustainability of its monthly payout. Investors have started to regain confidence as the most difficult restructuring steps appear to be behind the company.

Bottom line

In short, NWH.UN is an ideal essential dividend stock offering value for monthly income. Its business is tied to healthcare, one of the most recession-proof sectors on the planet. Medical tenants rarely move, leases often extend 10 to 20 years, and population growth ensures that healthcare usage only increases with time. Inside a TFSA, this kind of reliability translates into monthly cash flow that doesn’t depend on consumer spending or market cycles. In fact, here’s what $25,000 could bring in today: $1,730 annually or $144 per month.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT NWH.UN $5.20 4807 $0.36 $1,730.52 Monthly $24,996.40

With the REIT now past the most painful parts of its deleveraging plan, its units trade at a valuation that reflects turnaround risk rather than the stability of its underlying assets. For long-term monthly-income seekers, that disconnect creates opportunity: a cheaper entry point today with the potential for income growth, asset appreciation, and far more stability than most high-yield names can offer.