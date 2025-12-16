Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: Invest to Create $144 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

TFSA Investors: Invest to Create $144 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

An essential-healthcare REIT with long leases and a stabilizing balance sheet could deliver tax-free monthly TFSA income before sentiment catches up to fundamentals.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • NorthWest Healthcare owns hospitals and clinics globally
  • Recent results showed improving FFO, steady occupancy, and progress reducing debt
  • The payout was reset, but cash flow is stabilizing

If you’re looking to create monthly income, Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors should consider essential companies first and foremost. These businesses get paid no matter what’s happening in the economy. Hospitals, utilities, grocery-anchored real estate, and other essential services don’t disappear in a downturn. That means the cash flow behind your monthly dividend stays steady even when markets feel shaky.

Inside a TFSA, where every dollar of income is tax-free, pairing dependable companies with predictable needs creates a smooth, stress-free income stream — one that doesn’t swing with interest rates or market headlines.

NWH

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is one of the only Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) fully dedicated to healthcare real estate. It owns hospitals, medical clinics, and research facilities across Canada, Europe, Brazil, and Australasia. These properties are leased to doctors’ groups, hospital networks, and government-backed healthcare systems, giving the REIT exposure to some of the most stable tenants in the world.

Long lease terms, typically indexed to inflation, provide built-in rent increases and reduce volatility. For income-focused investors, NWH.UN has always stood out because it blends essential infrastructure with a globally diversified footprint. The REIT’s strategy focuses on acquiring and operating healthcare assets with strong occupancy, recession-resistant demand, and long-term contracts that keep cash flow predictable.

Healthcare real estate behaves differently from most commercial segments. Patients still need medical care in recessions, and doctors still require clinical space. This gives NorthWest a structural advantage that helps smooth out income even when interest rates rise or office and retail markets weaken. Its portfolio remains highly specialized, difficult to replicate, and well aligned with long-term demographic trends like aging populations.

Into earnings

In its most recent earnings, NorthWest reported improvement in funds from operations and continued progress on its ongoing balance-sheet reset. The dividend stock has spent the past year restructuring debt, selling non-core assets, and simplifying its portfolio to strengthen financial flexibility. Management highlighted stable occupancy across its core markets and reaffirmed the defensive nature of its tenant base, noting that healthcare demand remains steady across regions.

While rising interest costs have pressured results, NorthWest has been actively refinancing and extending maturities to reduce risk and restore earnings momentum. The quarter also showed that the REIT’s turnaround plan is gaining traction. Net asset value held steady, cash flow stabilized, and management reiterated that its global portfolio continues to produce reliable rental income backed by long-term inflation-linked leases.

Although the distribution was previously reset to protect the balance sheet, the leaner structure now gives the REIT more breathing room to support future growth and strengthen the sustainability of its monthly payout. Investors have started to regain confidence as the most difficult restructuring steps appear to be behind the company.

Bottom line

In short, NWH.UN is an ideal essential dividend stock offering value for monthly income. Its business is tied to healthcare, one of the most recession-proof sectors on the planet. Medical tenants rarely move, leases often extend 10 to 20 years, and population growth ensures that healthcare usage only increases with time. Inside a TFSA, this kind of reliability translates into monthly cash flow that doesn’t depend on consumer spending or market cycles. In fact, here’s what $25,000 could bring in today: $1,730 annually or $144 per month.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NWH.UN$5.204807$0.36$1,730.52Monthly$24,996.40

With the REIT now past the most painful parts of its deleveraging plan, its units trade at a valuation that reflects turnaround risk rather than the stability of its underlying assets. For long-term monthly-income seekers, that disconnect creates opportunity: a cheaper entry point today with the potential for income growth, asset appreciation, and far more stability than most high-yield names can offer.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These energy sector giants offer high yields and reliable dividend growth.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Absolute Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the best stocks for your Tax-Free Savings Account investment strategy and understand the Canadian market dynamics.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Canadian Stocks for Worry-Free Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield Canadian dividend stocks can strengthen your portfolio's income-generation capabilities over the next decade.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

FIRE Sale: 1 Top-Notch Dividend Stock Canadians Can Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This “fire‑sale” bank may be mispriced. BMO’s durable dividend and U.S. expansion could reward patient buyers when fear fades.

Read more »

Partially complete jigsaw puzzle with scattered missing pieces
Dividend Stocks

1 Marvellous Canadian Dividend Stock Down 16% to Buy and Hold Immediately

| Jitendra Parashar

A recent pullback has pushed this dependable Canadian dividend payer into buy territory, even as its long-term growth story keeps…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How Beginners Can Turn A Small TFSA Into Real Wealth

| Andrew Walker

This strategy can potentially transform a modest initial investment into substantial retirement savings.

Read more »

worker holds seedling in soybean field
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks Down 40% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 40% from all-time highs, these two TSX dividend stocks are top investments in December 2025.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

2 Strong Bank Stocks to Consider Before Year-End

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Big Bank stocks with strong post-earnings momentum are no-brainer buys before year-end 2025.

Read more »