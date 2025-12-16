Member Login
The Perfect TFSA Stock With a 9% Payout Each Month

The Perfect TFSA Stock With a 9% Payout Each Month

An under-the-radar Brazilian gas producer with steady contracts and a big dividend could be a sneaky-good TFSA income play.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • Alvopetro sells natural gas in Brazil under long-term contracts
  • Recent results showed solid production, strong free cash flow, low costs, and little debt.
  • In a TFSA, its roughly 9% dividend can compound tax-free

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) dividend stock becomes the perfect investment when it pays you a reliable, growing income. But that’s not all. It should also be while protecting every dollar of that cash flow from taxes. When the company behind the dividend stock is stable, profitable, and committed to rewarding shareholders, a TFSA turns those dividends into a stress-free wealth machine that compounds quietly year after year. So, let’s look at one dividend stock staying under the radar.

ALV

Alvopetro (TSXV:ALV) is a small but highly profitable Brazilian natural-gas producer that often flies under the radar of mainstream Canadian investors. The dividend stock focuses on developing and commercializing natural gas assets in Bahia, Brazil, where it benefits from long-term, contracted pricing and favourable local market demand.

Its flagship Caburé field and its own gas-processing facility give it tight control over production, distribution, and pricing. Because the dividend stock operates in a niche market with limited competition, it enjoys stable margins that many junior energy companies can’t match.

What makes Alvopetro stand out is its ability to convert production into steady free cash flow far more efficiently than many larger producers. Operating costs are low, contract structures reduce volatility, and management has been disciplined in capital spending. This lean business model gives the company flexibility. It can return cash to shareholders, reinvest in new projects, or strengthen its balance sheet with relatively little risk. For a micro-cap, that combination of profitability and efficiency is rare and extremely appealing to TFSA investors who want both growth and income.

Into earnings

Recent earnings showed solid natural-gas production levels and continued strength in realized pricing under its long-term sales agreements. Revenue remained healthy as Alvopetro maintained stable output from the Caburé field and advanced development plans for future wells. Net income of $4.6 million stayed strong thanks to disciplined cost control, and the dividend stock continued generating impressive free cash flow relative to its size.

Management also noted steady progress on infrastructure and drilling programs that support the long-term sustainability of production. Earnings also reaffirmed the company’s financial stability. Alvopetro reported no major balance-sheet concerns, carried minimal debt, and emphasized a commitment to shareholder returns through both dividends and potential reinvestment opportunities.

Even in periods of fluctuating global energy prices, the dividend stock’s contracted pricing model acted as a buffer, helping shield earnings from the kind of volatility that affects traditional oil and gas producers. That stability is especially meaningful for TFSA investors who value predictability.

Foolish takeaway

Alvopetro is a perfect TFSA stock to consider as it combines high free cash flow, disciplined management, and a shareholder-friendly dividend that remains well supported by earnings. Its niche Brazilian gas market gives it a competitive advantage, while its lean cost structure protects profitability even when energy markets wobble. And right now, that 9% dividend yield can bring in substantial income in a TFSA, even with just $7,000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ALV$6.081,151$0.55$633.05Monthly$6,999.08

In a TFSA, its dividend becomes fully tax-free, and any future capital appreciation goes straight into long-term wealth. For investors willing to look beyond the big TSX names, Alvopetro offers the one thing every TFSA needs. That’s a small company with big cash flow, reliable dividends, and room to grow without taking on excessive risk.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alvopetro Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

