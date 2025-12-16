Member Login
Home » Investing » The Year Ahead: Canadian Stocks With Strong Momentum for 2026

The Year Ahead: Canadian Stocks With Strong Momentum for 2026

Discover strategies for investing in stocks based on momentum and sector trends to enhance your returns this year.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Momentum-Driven Stock Opportunities for 2026: Investors can capitalize on potential growth for Telus, Descartes Systems, and Constellation Software by leveraging their unique market positions and strategies as Canada adapts to economic shifts.
  • Strategic Sector Investments: Telus may see stock momentum from share buybacks and dividend adjustments, Descartes benefits from global supply chain recalibration, and Constellation Software offers an attractive buy due to its consistent business model and the reaction to leadership changes.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Telus.

This year was slow for some stocks, but a momentum year for names like Bombardier, Celestica, and all gold stocks. Driving their rally was economic uncertainty and exemptions from US tariffs. If only one knew the momentum drivers at the start of the year, they would have doubled their investment amount in 2025. However, markets are unpredictable. Even famous investors who have made fortunes forecast outcomes to the best of their knowledge and prepare a Plan B if the forecast reverses.

The trick is to invest for the year ahead based on sectors gaining momentum and manage risk by investing in a contrarian stock.

Canadian stocks with strong momentum for 2026

Telus stock

The momentum could pick up in Telus Corporation (TSX:T) after a dividend growth pause and phasing out of the 2% discount on the dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) stock. Now, Telus reports its payout ratio as 75%, wherein it deducts the amount allocated to DRIP. Since Telus has been issuing treasury shares in DRIP, the cash did not flow out of the company.

If all DRIP shares were to switch to a cash dividend, its payout ratio would be 115% of the free cash flow. The company is looking to reduce its leverage ratio from 3.5 to 3 times and increase its free cash flow by an average annual rate of 10% in the next two years.

The company will now use the  $860 million DRIP amount to buy back shares. This buyback will help Telus improve its earnings per share and stabilize the share price. All these efforts could see some upward momentum in the stock price in 2026. Now is a good time to lock in a 9.5% yield. Even if Telus follows BCE’s footsteps and cuts dividends by 40%, its share price will increase, and you will still have a 5% yield, if not 9.5%.

Descartes Systems

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) could see an uptick in momentum as North America recovers from the tariff shocks. Remember the 2018 US-China trade war? Tariffs became a new normal for China, and it diverted its trade to other countries. Then came the pandemic, and the United States adopted a China plus one policy. Descartes benefited from this shift with faster revenue growth and higher profit margins.

The stock recovered 75% between January 2019 and February 2020. History could repeat itself. Descartes is well-prepared to facilitate the shift in the global supply chain. Now is the time to buy the stock and book your seat in the 2026 recovery momentum.

Constellation stock

Constellation Software’s (TSX:CSU) share price dipped to January 2024 levels as the sudden exit of founder Mark Leonard created panic among shareholders. Even though the chief operating officer has taken the helm and ensured nothing will change, the market will take time to absorb the shock. This dip has created a buying opportunity as the company’s business model of reinvesting cash flows to acquire companies with stable cash flows continues the compounding cycle.

Constellation generally focuses on software companies that still use a licensing model. Many thought that the cloud would end the era of licensing software. However, this segment still sees demand, and if not robust growth, you can enjoy regular maintenance cash flow because of its stickiness. At a time when artificial intelligence (AI) is forcing companies to upgrade, there are still some mission-critical applications that will ensure the licensing model stays.

These conventional companies will be available at a deeper discount as technology upgrades. Remember, Constellation is not looking to acquire growing companies that are scaling by leaps and bounds. It is looking to acquire companies that are at the maturity stage. This stock could see a momentum uptick in 2026 as the AI frenzy cools, or as some expect, the AI bubble bursts.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica, Constellation Software, Descartes Systems Group, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock (Finally) a Buy for its 5.5% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This beaten-down blue chip could let you lock in a higher yield as conditions normalize. Here’s why BCE may be…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Stocks for Beginners

1 Elite Canadian Stock Down 34% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

A temporary pullback has created a long-term buying opportunity in one of Canada’s most resilient logistics stocks.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

What’s the Average RRSP Balance for a 70-Year-Old in Canada?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

At 70, turn your RRSP into a personal pension. See how one dividend ETF can deliver steady, tax-deferred income with…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Absolute Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the best stocks for your Tax-Free Savings Account investment strategy and understand the Canadian market dynamics.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

FIRE Sale: 1 Top-Notch Dividend Stock Canadians Can Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This “fire‑sale” bank may be mispriced. BMO’s durable dividend and U.S. expansion could reward patient buyers when fear fades.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Structure a $75,000 Portfolio for Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn $75,000 in your TFSA into a tax-free monthly paycheque with a diversified mix of steady REITs and a conservative…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Stocks for Beginners

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $333 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Got $10,000? This Big Six bank’s high yield and steady earnings could turn tax-free dividends into serious compounding inside your…

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

Use Your TFSA to Earn $184 Per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want tax-free monthly TFSA income? SmartCentres’ Walmart‑anchored REIT offers steady payouts today and growth from residential and mixed‑use projects.

Read more »