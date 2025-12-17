3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy With $300

A small cash outlay today can grow substantially in 2026 if invested in three high-growth TSX stocks.

Starting an investment journey doesn’t necessarily require a massive bankroll. A modest initial capital is enough to get the ball rolling. If you have $300 to put to work immediately, consider buying shares in B2Gold (TSX:BTO), Bitfarms (TSX:BITF), or Curaleaf Holdings (TSX:CURA).

The three TSX stocks are among the actively traded names today, indicating heightened investor interest. Moreover, the share prices are absurdly low, yet all have delivered enormous capital gains thus far this year. The market-beating returns are from 60% to 125% versus the broad market’s +27.3%.

Mining gem

B2Gold is a gem in the gold mining sector. This $8.5 billion senior gold producer can be a cheap way to gain exposure to the top-performing basic materials sector. At $6.37 per share, the year-to-date gain is 85%. BTO also pays a modest 1.76% dividend.

The Canadian mining company owns and operates gold mines in Canada, Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines. It also has development and exploration projects in Colombia and Finland. B2Gold’s primary strategy is to maximize profitable gold production from existing mines while increasing mineral reserves and mineral resources.

In the first three quarters of 2025, gold revenue rose 43% year over year to US$3 billion. Notably, net income reached US$246.4 million compared with the US$617.3 million net loss from a year ago. Geopolitical headwinds are common risks in mining, though B2Gold benefits from its low-cost operations and high production.

Digital Infrastructure

Bitfarms attracts crypto investors or those interested in the future of digital infrastructure. This $2.3 billion North American company operates vertically integrated data centres and energy infrastructure for HPC/AI and Bitcoin mining.

However, its CEO, Ben Gagnon, has confirmed that Bitfarms is pivoting from an international Bitcoin miner to an energy and digital infrastructure company. He added that Bitfarms is leading the development of NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin infrastructure. He expects higher demand for this infrastructure in 2027.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, total revenue climbed 156% to US$64 million versus Q3 2024, although net loss increased 92% year over year to US$46 million. Nonetheless, at $3.47 per share, current investors are delighted with the 63% year-to-date return. BITF’s overall positive return in three years is 382%.

Multi-state operator

Curaleaf is a producer and distributor of cannabis products in the U.S. and internationally. Performance-wise, CURA is up +125% year to date. Had you invested $300 at year-end 2024, your money would be more than double, or $671, today. The current share price is $5.05.

The $3.9 billion company is present in 17 states, operating 151 dispensaries and 19 cultivation sites. According to management, Curaleaf is well-positioned to become the global industry leader due to its diverse U.S. and international footprint. The addressable legal cannabis market is expected to grow to US$44 billion by 2029.

Market analysts believe the strong price momentum is due to the high anticipation of a Federal Scheduling in the United States. The reclassification of cannabis from a Schedule I controlled substance to a Schedule III substance under the Controlled Substances Act will benefit a multi-state operator like Curaleaf.

Strong buys

B2Gold, Bitfarms, and Curaleaf are no-brainer TSX stocks to buy right now. With their potential explosive upside in 2026, your small cash outlay could grow substantially.