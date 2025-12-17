Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy With $300

3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy With $300

A small cash outlay today can grow substantially in 2026 if invested in three high-growth TSX stocks.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • With $300 you can buy price‑friendly TSX stocks B2Gold (BTO), Bitfarms (BITF), and Curaleaf (CURA) — all trading below $7 and posting strong YTD gains (roughly +85%, +63%, +125%, respectively) for low‑cost exposure to gold, digital infrastructure/crypto, and U.S. cannabis.
  • Each offers a different risk/reward: B2Gold = low‑cost senior gold producer with improving earnings and a small dividend; Bitfarms = high‑growth pivot to energy/digital infrastructure with strong revenue but losses; Curaleaf = large MSO poised to benefit from U.S. policy tailwinds and heavy price momentum.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Bitfarms] >

Starting an investment journey doesn’t necessarily require a massive bankroll. A modest initial capital is enough to get the ball rolling. If you have $300 to put to work immediately, consider buying shares in B2Gold (TSX:BTO), Bitfarms (TSX:BITF), or Curaleaf Holdings (TSX:CURA).

The three TSX stocks are among the actively traded names today, indicating heightened investor interest. Moreover, the share prices are absurdly low, yet all have delivered enormous capital gains thus far this year. The market-beating returns are from 60% to 125% versus the broad market’s +27.3%.

Mining gem

B2Gold is a gem in the gold mining sector. This $8.5 billion senior gold producer can be a cheap way to gain exposure to the top-performing basic materials sector. At $6.37 per share, the year-to-date gain is 85%. BTO also pays a modest 1.76% dividend.

The Canadian mining company owns and operates gold mines in Canada, Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines. It also has development and exploration projects in Colombia and Finland. B2Gold’s primary strategy is to maximize profitable gold production from existing mines while increasing mineral reserves and mineral resources.

In the first three quarters of 2025, gold revenue rose 43% year over year to US$3 billion. Notably, net income reached US$246.4 million compared with the US$617.3 million net loss from a year ago. Geopolitical headwinds are common risks in mining, though B2Gold benefits from its low-cost operations and high production.

Digital Infrastructure

Bitfarms attracts crypto investors or those interested in the future of digital infrastructure. This $2.3 billion North American company operates vertically integrated data centres and energy infrastructure for HPC/AI and Bitcoin mining.

However, its CEO, Ben Gagnon, has confirmed that Bitfarms is pivoting from an international Bitcoin miner to an energy and digital infrastructure company. He added that Bitfarms is leading the development of NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin infrastructure. He expects higher demand for this infrastructure in 2027.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, total revenue climbed 156% to US$64 million versus Q3 2024, although net loss increased 92% year over year to US$46 million. Nonetheless, at $3.47 per share, current investors are delighted with the 63% year-to-date return. BITF’s overall positive return in three years is 382%.

Multi-state operator 

Curaleaf is a producer and distributor of cannabis products in the U.S. and internationally. Performance-wise, CURA is up +125% year to date. Had you invested $300 at year-end 2024, your money would be more than double, or $671, today. The current share price is $5.05.

The $3.9 billion company is present in 17 states, operating 151 dispensaries and 19 cultivation sites. According to management, Curaleaf is well-positioned to become the global industry leader due to its diverse U.S. and international footprint. The addressable legal cannabis market is expected to grow to US$44 billion by 2029.

Market analysts believe the strong price momentum is due to the high anticipation of a Federal Scheduling in the United States. The reclassification of cannabis from a Schedule I controlled substance to a Schedule III substance under the Controlled Substances Act will benefit a multi-state operator like Curaleaf.

Strong buys

B2Gold, Bitfarms, and Curaleaf are no-brainer TSX stocks to buy right now. With their potential explosive upside in 2026, your small cash outlay could grow substantially.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

5 of the Best TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $100

| Sneha Nahata

These under $100 TSX dividend stocks have been paying and increasing their dividends for decades. Moreover, they have sustainable payouts.

Read more »

shopper pushes cart through grocery store
Dividend Stocks

2 Dead-Simple Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dead-simple Canadian stocks can turn $1,000 in idle cash into an income-generating asset.

Read more »

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Create Long-Term Family Wealth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want dividends that can endure for decades? These two Canadian stocks offer steady cash and growing payouts.

Read more »

beyond meat burger with cheese
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $359 in Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how this iconic Canadian brand could help you earn over $350 in annual passive income with a simple one-time…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

1 Marvellous Dividend Stock Down 5% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A small dip in Fortis could be your chance to lock in a 50-year dividend grower before utilities rebound.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Less Than $50 

| Puja Tayal

Investing $50 weekly can transform your financial future. Find out how to make the most of your investment strategy.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Crushing Machine With Just $30,000

| Jitendra Parashar

Just $30,000 and two carefully chosen dividend stocks could kickstart your TFSA income journey.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Want $251 in Super-Safe Monthly Dividends? Invest $44,000 in These 2 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks 

| Puja Tayal

Discover how dividend-paying assets provide assurance and regular cash flows, especially in challenging economic times.

Read more »