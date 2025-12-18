Member Login
Dividend Fortunes: 2 Canadian Stocks Leading the Way to Retirement

Enbridge and Peyto are both yielding 6% as they benefit from growing dividends and strong industry fundamentals.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Key Points

  • • Set up automatic payroll deductions into your TFSA or RRSP to build retirement savings without thinking about it, focusing on dividend-paying energy stocks that benefit from rising electricity rates and growing LNG demand.
  • • Enbridge offers a reliable 6% dividend yield with 31 consecutive years of dividend growth, while Peyto Exploration provides over 6% yield backed by 20+ years of dividend payments and an 80% stock price rally driven by natural gas demand growth.
Looking ahead to our retirement years can bring many feelings to the surface — like excitement, eagerness, and anticipation. But sometimes, it can also bring sheer panic and fear. Will we have enough money to actually retire? Canadian stocks that pay dividends can help. In time, the right dividend stocks can allow you to accumulate significant income. Look for reliable and growing dividends.

Everything is more expensive these days, from housing to food to energy. The cost of living has simply skyrocketed over the last few years. This has many of us worried about our financial futures.

So, what can we do to set ourselves up financially for a successful retirement?

Regular automatic withdrawals

The first thing to do is to invest in your future. This means setting up automatic withdrawals from your paycheque, and investing these regular withdrawals into your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or your Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP).

It can be weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly transfers that are automatically deducted from your paycheque. This ensures that you don’t spend this money on useless purchases. This strategy is one that enables investors to accumulate savings without even thinking about it.

So, now the question is, where should you invest this money? Well, picking up where I left off in the introduction, I think one good place to start is Canadian stocks in the energy sector, which is benefiting from higher rates and prices.

Enbridge

Electricity rates are rising as demand growth accelerates and new investments are being made to meet it. Natural gas is likely to see long-term price increases as demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and power for emerging data centres rises.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of North America’s leading energy infrastructure companies. As such, Enbridge and its stock are set to benefit tremendously from this industry outlook. This makes it a solid choice for your retirement planning. Enbridge stock is currently yielding a very generous 6%, and it’s trading at just over 20 times next year’s expected earnings.

It’s a stock that’s been a reliable dividend payer, funding investors’ retirements for decades. With 31 consecutive years of dividend growth and a low-risk business model, Enbridge has the history and the future that are well-suited for your retirement portfolio.

Peyto Exploration and Development

Peyto Exploration and Development (TSX:PEY) is one of Canada’s lowest-cost natural gas producers. The company’s track record of dividend payments is both long and impressive. For example, Peyto has been paying a dividend for more than 20 years. Even in difficult times in the natural gas cycle, Peyto’s dividend kept coming. And although it has been adjusted depending on the environment, Peyto has kept it as a priority.

The factors driving Peyto’s strong long-term outlook are strong demand for LNG from around the globe, strong demand from utilities, and strong demand from emerging data centres. This dynamic is already boosting natural gas producers like Peyto, whose stock price has rallied more than 80% in the last two years.

This dividend gem is currently yielding just over 6%. This makes it a solid choice for retirement income.

The bottom line

Both Enbridge and Peyto have very generous dividend yields. And both Enbridge and Peyto are looking forward to strong industry and company outlooks. This means that these Canadian dividend stocks can contribute to a financially safe and secure retirement.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in Enbridge and Peyto Exploration and Development. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

