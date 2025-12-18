Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $20,000 in 2 TSX Stocks for $880 in Passive Income

Invest $20,000 in 2 TSX Stocks for $880 in Passive Income

Add these two TSX stocks to your self-directed portfolio to unlock passive income that you can rely on for your financial goals.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Dividend investing can create long‑term, inflation‑beating passive income by owning well‑capitalized companies with resilient business models and long track records of raising payouts.
  • Two TSX examples: Fortis (TSX:FTS) — utility with 50+ years of dividend growth (~3.65% yield) — and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) — energy producer with 25 years of raises (~5.17% yield); diversify rather than allocating all funds to one or two names.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Fortis] >

Dividend investing is one of the best methods to create a passive-income stream that can keep pace with, and even beat, inflation. Investing in high-quality dividend stocks can help you generate worry-free returns on your investment for years. Identifying the stock of well-capitalized companies that have resilient business models and a track record of raising dividends in the past is a necessary skill to unlock decades of passive income through dividends.

To generate a reliable income for years, you must invest in companies that can deliver regular payouts to shareholders. Today, I will discuss two TSX dividend stocks that have paid investors their dividends for decades and increased payouts each year.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a darling stock for many Canadian investors, especially those seeking reliable dividends. Fortis is a $35.46 billion market-cap Canadian utility holdings company. It has several natural gas and electricity utility businesses under its belt, operating in Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. The company has a defensive business model because it provides an essential service to over 3.4 million customers.

The company generates most of its revenue from long-term contracted assets in regulated markets, virtually guaranteeing predictable cash flows. With no unpredictability, the company’s management can comfortably allocate funds to capital programs and grow shareholder dividends. Fortis stock has an over 50-year dividend-growth track record to prove it. As of this writing, it trades for $70.16 per share and boasts a 3.65% dividend yield that you can lock into your portfolio today.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is another staple holding in many investor portfolios due to its reliable dividends. The $94.66 billion giant in the energy sector is headquartered in Calgary. It is an oil and natural gas production company that has raised its dividends to investors for 25 years without fail. The company’s resilient payouts come through its portfolio of low-decline and long-life assets, with a diversified portfolio that offers a balanced production mix.

Even if traditional energy is to be phased out, it will be decades before that happens. Oil and gas producers like Canadian Natural Resources will continue to be important to this end. As of this writing, Canadian Natural Resources stock trades for $45.44 per share and pays investors $0.5875 per share each quarter, translating to a 5.17% annualized dividend yield that you can lock into your portfolio today.

Foolish takeaway

Building a portfolio of reliable dividend stocks can be an excellent way to create a passive income stream that delivers substantial returns. If you have $20,000 to invest, I would not recommend putting it all into one or two stocks. For the sake of explaining the kind of returns it can generate, I will show you how a hypothetical $20,000 divided evenly across Fortis stock and Canadian Natural Resources stock can translate into dividend earnings per year.

TickerRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividends per ShareAnnual Dividends per ShareTotal Annual Payout
FTS$70.16142$0.64$2.56$363.52
CNQ$45.44220$0.5875$2.35$517
Total Annual Payout$880.52

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

The Best TSX Dividend Stock to Buy in December

| Joey Frenette

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) is a stellar financial play for value investors to check out this month.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Fortunes: 2 Canadian Stocks Leading the Way to Retirement

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge and Peyto are both yielding 6% as they benefit from growing dividends and strong industry fundamentals.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 18

| Jitendra Parashar

Even with rising commodities, TSX stocks are struggling to regain momentum as rate cut uncertainty and economic worries continue to…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

Is the Average TFSA and RRSP Enough at Age 65?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Feeling behind at 65? Here’s a simple ETF mix that can turn okay savings into dependable retirement income.

Read more »

Piggy bank wrapped in Christmas string lights
Retirement

TFSA Investors: What to Know About New CRA Limits

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

New TFSA room is coming. Here’s how to use 2026’s $7,000 limit and two ETFs to turn tax-free space into…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy With $300

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A small cash outlay today can grow substantially in 2026 if invested in three high-growth TSX stocks.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Enbridge Stock in 2026

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge will likely continue to benefit from strong momentum in all of its businesses, leading to a bullish outlook for…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

5 of the Best TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $100

| Sneha Nahata

These under $100 TSX dividend stocks have been paying and increasing their dividends for decades. Moreover, they have sustainable payouts.

Read more »