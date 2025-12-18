Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 2 Top Canadian Energy Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Right Now

TFSA Investors: 2 Top Canadian Energy Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Right Now

Unlock tax-free passive income in your self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio with these two top TSX Canadian energy stocks.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Use your TFSA to build tax‑free dividend income; Canadian energy stocks can provide steady cash flow and long‑term payout growth.
  • Top picks: TC Energy (TSX:TRP) — pipeline/power infrastructure with ~4.5% yield and a long dividend‑growth record; Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) — large producer with ~5.2% yield and 25 years of consecutive dividend increases.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Canadian Natural Resources] >

Dividend investing in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best ways to generate passive income for Canadians. By using the contribution room in your TFSA, you can build a portfolio of reliable income-generating assets like dividend stocks. In turn, the dividend stocks can line your account balance with extra cash through quarterly or monthly distributions by the underlying businesses.

Between the capital gains and dividend income, you can use your TFSA as an investment vehicle to grow your wealth. There is no shortage of stocks to choose from when building such a portfolio. Canadian energy stocks have long been favourites for investors seeking dividend income. The steady businesses generate steady and reliable cash flow supported by diverse revenue streams and high-quality assets.

Not all Canadian energy stocks can be good holdings for income-focused investors. Today, I will discuss two solid bets that investors can consider adding to their portfolios for steady and growing cash in their TFSAs.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a $78.4 billion market capitalization energy infrastructure company with power-generation and pipeline assets in its portfolio. Its pipeline networks, spanning over 57,000 miles, transport hydrocarbons throughout North America. The company services the energy industry through its extensive network, generating stable and strong cash flows.

TC Energy has long been a reliable dividend stock that Canadian investors count on for passive income. The stock also increases its payouts regularly. TRP stock has increased its dividends at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% in the last 25 years. It expects its annual dividends to increase by 3–5% annually in the long run. As of this writing, the stock trades for $75.27 per share and boasts a 4.5% dividend yield that you can lock into your portfolio today.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is one of Canada’s biggest crude oil and natural gas producers. The oil and natural gas company engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of natural gas and crude oil. The oil and gas producer has several long-life and low-decline assets among its diversified portfolio of high-quality assets that let it generate strong and stable cash flows.

The company’s solid business model has allowed it to increase payouts to investors for over two decades. Canadian Natural Resources stock has increased its distributions for the last 25 consecutive years at an impressive 21% CAGR. As of this writing, CNQ stock trades for $45.44 per share. It pays investors $0.5875 per quarter, translating to a juicy 5.2% dividend yield that you can lock into your portfolio today.

Foolish takeaway

Not every energy company has the disciplined capital allocation that TC Energy and Canadian Natural Resources have. It is their approach to running the businesses that allows the management in these two energy companies to funnel a significant portion of earnings into share buybacks and shareholder dividends. The balance between income and growth can make them compelling investments for income-focused investors.

Allocating a portion of your TFSA contribution room to hold dividend stocks can help you generate decades of tax-free dividend income.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Long-Term Investing: Railway Stocks Are Struggling Now, but They Actually Have a Tonne of Potential

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Both of the TSX railway stocks are currently wonderful companies trading at a fair price.

Read more »

shipping logistics package delivery
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Canadian Stocks to Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want TFSA stocks you can hold for life? These three Canadian names aim for durability, compounding, and peace of mind.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

Buy This 5.7% Monthly Dividend Stock Today and Hold Forever for Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Shore up the passive income in your self-directed investment portfolio by adding this monthly dividend-paying stock to your holdings.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

These Dividend Growth Stocks Should Have Totally Impressive Total Returns

| Chris MacDonald

Dividend growth is an extremely important factor for investors in yield-producing equities to consider, especially over the long term.

Read more »

Asset allocation is an important consideration for a portfolio
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

These are steady and stable businesses whose main priority as royalty trusts is to pay out their cash flow to…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

4.6% Dividend Yield: I’m Buying This Monthly Passive Income Stock in Bulk

| Jitendra Parashar

With a 4.6% yield and dependable monthly payouts, this dividend stock could be a great pick for passive income seekers.

Read more »

chatting concept
Dividend Stocks

What’s Going On With Telus Stock?

| Sneha Nahata

Telus is navigating a challenging operating environment as competition across Canada’s telecom sector has increased.

Read more »

buildings lined up in a row
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks for Reliable Monthly Income

| Sneha Nahata

These top dividend stocks have fundamentally strong businesses, resilient payouts, high yields, and monthly distributions.

Read more »