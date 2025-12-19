Member Login
TFSA Investors: How to Catch Up in 2026

Feeling behind? 2026 could be your catch‑up year. Use a TFSA and a simple ETF like VRE to turn stability into steady compounding.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
pig shows concept of sustainable investing

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Use your TFSA as a long-term recovery tool
  • Shift from perfection to participation
  • VRE gives diversified Canadian REIT exposure, sheltered income, and recovery potential

Investors may finally be able to catch up in 2026 as the pressure points that stalled progress over the past few years start to ease at the same time. Interest rates look closer to neutral than restrictive, which matters for everything from housing to business investment. Markets also move on faster than people expect.

After years of fear, hesitation, and “waiting for clarity,” even modest stability can unlock returns simply because expectations are reset so low. Add in higher Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) limits and stronger cash flow as inflation cools, and many Canadians may find they are no longer swimming upstream just to stay in place. So, let’s look at how to start catching up.

Getting started

Canadians could catch up in 2026 by using a TFSA the way it was designed: not as a trading account, but as a long-term recovery tool. Many people paused contributions during higher-rate years because life felt expensive. That lost time matters, but the TFSA lets you restart without penalty or regret. Every new dollar goes in clean. There’s no tax drag and no need to swing for the fences. Just consistent investing into assets that can compound quietly over time.

The second step involves shifting the mindset from perfection to participation. Catching up does not require picking the single best stock of the decade. It requires staying invested through normal ups and downs. A TFSA rewards patience more than brilliance. Dividends, reinvested gains, and steady growth all stay inside the account. Over a few years, that difference compounds faster than most people expect, especially compared with taxable investing.

Finally, 2026 offers a chance to simplify. One or two high-quality exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or core holdings can do the heavy lifting. That reduces decision fatigue and emotional mistakes. For investors who feel behind, simplicity helps momentum return. The TFSA becomes less about fixing the past and more about building a smoother future, one contribution at a time.

Consider VRE

Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (TSX:VRE) offers a straightforward way to gain exposure to Canadian real estate in one trade. It holds a basket of publicly listed Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) across residential, industrial, retail, and specialized property types. Instead of betting on one landlord or property trend, it spreads risk across the sector. For TFSA investors, that diversification matters when the goal is recovery, not speculation.

Recent performance reflects the reality of higher interest rates pressuring real estate valuations, which pushed prices lower over the past few years. That backdrop often feels uncomfortable, but it also sets the stage for recovery if rates stabilize or ease. Real estate does not need booming conditions to recover. It only needs conditions to stop getting worse. For long-term investors, periods of pessimism often mark the most useful entry points.

VRE works well inside a TFSA because it pays income and offers potential price recovery without tax friction. Any distributions stay sheltered. Any rebound stays sheltered, too. For Canadians trying to catch up in 2026, that combination matters. It provides exposure to real assets, income potential, and diversification, all without complexity. It may not feel exciting, but catching up rarely does. It just works when given time.

Bottom line

If you’re looking to catch up with your TFSA, don’t rush towards risky stocks. Instead, find companies that can offer you long-term growth. In fact, buying them all up through a solid ETF is a safe and easy option. Right now, here’s what just $7,000 could bring in from VRE.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
VRE$31.65221$0.82$181.22Quarterly$6,989.65

In short, don’t be risky; be smart. And to do that, one solid ETF can certainly help get you there.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

