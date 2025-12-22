2 Easy Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,500 Right Now

Member Login
A $1,500 capital investment is enough to buy two easy Canadian stocks and build a high-performance portfolio.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
senior relaxes in hammock with e-book

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Put $1,500 to work equally ($750/$750) in Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) and Manulife (TSX:MFC) — roughly 12 ABX and 15 MFC shares — to gain immediate dividend income and simple, diversified Canadian exposure.
  • Barrick is a Tier‑One gold hedge with surging free cash flow and a 25% base dividend hike (ABX ~$61.62, yield ~1.59%), while Manulife offers record core earnings, diversified growth across Asia and WAM, and a ~3.53% dividend (MFC ~$49.92), combining commodity upside with financial‑engine stability.
Canadians don’t need significant capital to build a high-performance portfolio. An investment of $1,500 is enough to secure a meaningful stake in a pair of easy domestic stocks. You can use the equal-weight approach or allocate $750 each to Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX) and Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC).

The mining company benefits from rising gold prices, while the iconic insurance firm reported record core earnings in its most recent quarter. In addition to the exposure to world-class Canadian businesses, you earn dividend cash flows from 12 and 15 shares of Barrick and Manulife, respectively.  

Gold hedge

A Tier-One gold miner like Barrick Gold is a portfolio stabilizer. The $102 billion senior gold and copper producer boasts a massive scale and geographic diversification. In the first three quarters of 2025, net earnings and free cash flow (FCF) rose 125% and 176% year-over-year, respectively, to US$2.6 billion and US$2.2 billion. In Q3 2025, FCF reached $1.5 billion, up 274% from Q3 2025.

Mark Hill, Barrick’s Group Chief Operating Officer, Interim President, and CEO, said, “Higher gold production combined with lower costs and strong commodity prices drove record cash flow for Barrick in Q3.” The impressive financial results are reflected in the stock’s performance.

At $61.62 per share, ABX’s total gain from year-end 2024 is 182.3%. Current investors also partake in the modest but safe 1.6% dividend (21.6% payout ratio). “Given the confidence in ongoing cash flow generation and shareholder focus, the Board has approved a 25% increase in the base quarterly dividend,” Hill added.

The dividend hike aligns with the company’s commitment to provide shareholders with an attractive cash yield over time. Barrick divested from its non-core assets to further strengthen the balance sheet. Management expects to generate about $2.6 billion in proceeds from the sale in Q4 2025.

Currently, Barrick’s portfolio includes six of the world’s Tier One gold mines. According to the World Gold Council, gold is one of the best-performing commodities year-round. The council added that central banks have increased their gold allocations for diversification and stability.

The trade war, geopolitical risks, and monetary policy easing sparked a rally in gold and mining stocks. Industry experts expect the precious metal’s historic run in 2025 to continue next year. Goldman Sachs analysts forecast gold prices to reach US$4,900 per ounce by year-end 2026.

Financial engine

In the three months ending September 30, 2025, Manulife’s net income declined 3% to $1.8 billion versus Q3 2024. However, core earnings rose 10% year-over-year to a record $2 billion. If you invest today, MFC trades at $49.92 per share (+17.6% year-to-date) and pays a decent 3.5% dividend.

Phil Witherington, Manulife President and CEO, said, “We delivered another quarter of strong financial and operating performance. Core earnings in Asia, Global WAM, and Canada reached record levels, and new business momentum continued, with all three insurance segments growing new business CSM by 15% or greater.”

WAM and CSM refer to Wealth & Asset Management and Contractual Service Margin. “Our refreshed strategy, with clear priorities, strengthens our confidence in the delivery of our 2027 targets, and positions Manulife for long-term success as a globally diversified financial services leader, headquartered in Canada,” Witherington added.

Economic drivers

Barrick Mining and Manulife, both easy Canadian stocks, are economic drivers. Your $1,500 investment should rise in tandem with their growing businesses.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

