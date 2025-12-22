Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Can Own in Retirement

3 Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Can Own in Retirement

Retiring on dividends? Royal Bank, Sun Life, and TC Energy offer durable cash flow and payouts you can hold through market cycles.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
| More on:
a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books

Key Points

  • Royal Bank delivers diversified earnings and steady dividend growth
  • Sun Life adds global diversification
  • TC Energy’s contracted pipelines act like toll roads

Dividend stocks can be a strong choice in retirement. These let you “get paid to wait” while you stay invested for the long haul. Instead of relying only on selling shares in whatever the market is doing that week, dividends can help smooth out cash flow for groceries, bills, and travel, and they can reduce the stress of market swings. The best retirement dividend picks usually share a few traits: resilient demand, pricing power, steady cash generation, and the kind of business model that can keep raising its payout. So let’s consider three.

RY

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is the classic Canadian retirement dividend stock. It’s built around boring, repeatable money-making. It earns from everyday banking, wealth, insurance, and capital markets, and it benefits when Canadians keep borrowing, saving, investing, and paying their mortgages. The dividend is paid quarterly, with a forward annual dividend of $6.16 per share. That’s not a flashy yield, but the appeal is durability plus the ability to grow the payout over time, which is exactly what retirees usually want.

RY also works nicely as a “sleep-well-at-night” holding as it can deliver returns from multiple levers at once. These include dividends, gradual earnings growth, and occasional valuation tailwinds when sentiment improves. The stock was up about 18.5% year to date and about 24.1% over the past year, which is the kind of steady compounding retirees love when paired with a reliable quarterly cheque. The trade-off is that you’re paying for quality. When the dividend stock is near highs, future returns can be more dependent on the bank continuing to execute, not on the market suddenly re-rating it higher.

SLF

Sunlife Financial (TSX:SLF) is another strong retirement dividend idea as it’s not just a “Canada story.” A big part of its momentum has been tied to growth in Asia, where demand for protection products and wealth solutions has been rising. In its third quarter of 2025, Sun Life reported underlying net income of about $1.1 billion, or $1.86 per share, up from the prior year, with Asia strength called out as a driver.

What makes SLF interesting for retirees is that it can balance income today with a different kind of growth engine than the big banks. It also hasn’t had the same smooth “up and to the right” feel lately. Sun Life shares were down about 1% year to date at the time of writing, even after solid quarterly results. That mix can be useful in a retirement portfolio. You still get a dividend-paying blue-chip, but with earnings drivers that don’t perfectly mirror Canadian banking.

TRP

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) can fit retirement portfolios as energy infrastructure often behaves more like a toll road than a commodity bet. When it’s running well, the business can throw off predictable cash flow tied to contracted or regulated assets. This is exactly what dividend investors want when they’re living off their portfolio. If rate cuts arrive, that can also matter. Lower interest costs can improve cash flow flexibility over time, and income-focused stocks sometimes get a valuation boost when yields fall elsewhere.

The main thing retirees should watch with TRP is not the headline yield, but the underlying “can it fund the dividend comfortably?” Especially in years where big projects, financing costs, or operational issues can move the numbers around. The retirement-friendly version of TRP is when it’s steady, boring, and focused on cash generation and balance-sheet strength. If that’s the setup, the dividend can feel like a dependable paycheque substitute.

Bottom line

Dividend stocks aren’t just about grabbing the biggest yield and calling it a day. In retirement, the goal is to own businesses where the dividend is a feature of strength, not a bandage for weakness. And right now, here’s what each could offer from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUALPAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RY$228.7830$6.56$196.80Quarterly$6,863.40
SLF$84.2383$3.68$305.44Quarterly$6,991.09
TRP$73.8394$3.40$319.60Quarterly$6,930.02

RY leans into steady compounding, SLF adds a different growth angle, and TRP can bring infrastructure-style cash flow when conditions are right. Together, they’re three different ways to support retirement income without relying on perfect market timing.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

