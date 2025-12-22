3 Reliable ETFs to Deliver Dividends to Your TFSA

Exchange-traded funds (ETF) are an easy and relatively “safe” way to diversify any Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). One purchase can instantly spread your money across dozens or hundreds of companies, reduce the damage a single stock can do to your portfolio, and keep the ongoing maintenance low. The trade-off is that “safe” does not mean “steady.” So let’s look at three that offer both.

VDY

With the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY), you’re buying a Canada-focused basket designed to lean into higher dividend payers. It tends to concentrate in the areas of the TSX that actually pay meaningful dividends, which usually means mature cash-generating businesses.

VDY is strongest when you treat it as your Canadian income sleeve, not your whole plan. It pairs well with a broad global equity ETF if your TFSA is meant to grow for decades, because Canada is a small market and sector-heavy. Also, don’t fall into the trap of judging it only by yield. The best long-term outcome usually comes from a mix of dividends plus price growth plus dividend growth over time.

XEI

With the iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI), you’re in a similar family: Canadian dividend stocks packaged into one ETF, typically with a high-dividend tilt. In practice, XEI and VDY often end up acting like cousins. They both aim to turn the TSX into something that throws off more cash and often end up with meaningful overlap in the same “dividend engine” sectors.

XEI can still be a strong option if you want a Canadian dividend ETF. However, I’d pick it or VDY based on three beginner-friendly checks: how concentrated it is in its top holdings, whether it fits your preference for dividend level versus dividend stability, and how you plan to balance Canada with the rest of the world.

CDZ

Then there’s the iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSX:CDZ), where the “feel” is different. Instead of chasing the highest yielders, CDZ is built around the idea of dividend growers. That’s companies which have shown a habit of raising dividends over time. It tends to push you toward businesses with steadier payout behaviour and away from some of the highest-yield names that can be more fragile.

CDZ also helps solve a very common TFSA mistake: loading up on high yield early and then realizing the portfolio is basically one sector bet. CDZ isn’t guaranteed to avoid concentration, but the dividend-growth filter can naturally shift the mix compared with a pure high-yield strategy.

Bottom line

If you’re lacking dividends in your portfolio, ETFs are a great way to ensure monthly income in the case of these four options. Right now, here’s what $7,000 could bring in from an investment.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUALPAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT VDY $61.07 114 $2.05 $233.70 Monthly $6,961.98 XEI $31.91 219 $1.53 $335.41 Monthly $6,988.29 CDZ $40.43 173 $1.41 $243.99 Monthly $6,994.39

So for those looking to create some dividends, these are three of the most compelling options out there on the TSX today.