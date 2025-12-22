Max Out Any TFSA With 2 Canadian Utility Stocks Set for Massive Growth

Looking to max out your TFSA in 2026? Two Canadian utilities offer dependable cash flow today and growth from the energy transition.

When Canadian investors think about maxing out a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), it helps to step back from short-term market noise and focus on what actually works over time. A TFSA rewards patience, consistency, and compounding, so the best investments are ones you can hold through ups and downs without feeling the urge to sell. Investors should consider businesses with durable demand, predictable cash flow, and the ability to grow steadily over many years.

Dividends matter too, especially when they can be reinvested tax-free to accelerate growth. The goal isn’t to chase the hottest stock of the year, but to build a portfolio that quietly grows while letting the TFSA’s tax advantage do the heavy lifting.

Why utilities

Utility stocks often fit this goal better than almost any other sector. At their core, utilities provide essential services like electricity, power generation, and grid infrastructure. These are things Canadians rely on regardless of the economic backdrop. That steady demand translates into predictable revenue and cash flow, which is exactly what long-term TFSA investors want. Unlike cyclical sectors that depend on consumer spending or commodity prices, utilities tend to produce consistent results year after year. This makes them easier to hold through market volatility.

Another reason utilities work well in a TFSA is their balance of income and growth. Many utilities pay reliable dividends that can be reinvested tax-free, allowing compounding to accelerate over time. At the same time, utilities are constantly investing in infrastructure, grid expansion, and cleaner energy sources. This supports long-term earnings growth. The combination means investors don’t have to choose between growth and stability; they can have both.

Utilities also benefit from long-term structural tailwinds. Electrification, population growth, data centres, and the energy transition all require massive investment in power generation and transmission. Canadian utilities are often regulated or operate under long-term contracts, which helps protect returns while still allowing them to grow their asset base.

2 to consider

Capital Power (TSX:CPX) stands out as a utility with both income and growth potential. The company operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets across North America, including natural gas and renewables. In recent earnings, Capital Power continued to deliver solid adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) growth and reaffirmed its multi-year growth targets. This was supported by new projects coming online. Management has been disciplined about capital allocation, balancing dividend growth with reinvestment into higher-return assets. With a growing asset base and a clear path to expanding cash flow through the decade, CPX offers TFSA investors a blend of current income and long-term upside.

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) offers a different but equally compelling utility growth story. The company focuses heavily on renewable energy, particularly offshore wind, with projects across Europe and Asia. Recent earnings have reflected some short-term volatility tied to construction timelines and interest rates, leading to a dividend cut. Yet the long-term fundamentals remain intact. Northland has a deep pipeline of contracted projects that, once operational, are expected to drive meaningful cash flow growth. Its long-term power purchase agreements provide revenue visibility, while global demand for clean energy continues to rise.

Bottom line

Together, CPX and NPI highlight why utilities can be powerful TFSA holdings for investors looking to max out contributions. They combine essential services, visible cash flow, and long-term growth drivers tied to electrification and energy transition trends. While share prices can move around in the short term, the underlying businesses are built to compound over time. Right now, here’s what $7,000 invested in each stock could bring into your TFSA.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CPX $61.99 112 $2.69 $301.28 Quarterly $6,943.88 NPI $17.38 402 $1.16 $466.32 Monthly $6,991.76

For Canadians willing to stay patient and reinvest along the way, these utility stocks could play a meaningful role in turning a fully maxed TFSA into a long-term wealth engine.