This 7.7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This 7.7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV) stock pays monthly dividends from a unique royalty model, and its payout is getting safer.

Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
monthly calendar with clock

Key Points

  • Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX:DIV) is built to provide and grow a reliable monthly dividend, having raised its payout twice in 2025, catering directly to investors seeking regular cash flow.
  • A diversified, monthly cash machine: The company operates a unique and low-overhead business, collecting royalties from a portfolio of established brands like Mr. Lube and Sutton Realty, turning their sales into predictable passive income for shareholders.
  • A growing yield with improving safety: DIV stock offers a compelling 7.7% yield, but more importantly, its dividend is backed by a growing cash flow and a payout ratio that is trending downward, indicating the high monthly passive income source is becoming more secure.

When investors crave consistent passive income, the wait between quarterly dividend payments can feel too long. Monthly payouts offer a natural remedy: faster compounding, smoother cash flow, and a psychological passive income boost that keeps you engaged with your personal investment portfolio. One Canadian dividend stock is built precisely for this purpose, and it’s delivering monthly cash while growing the income stream every year.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX:DIV) is a unique passive income machine designed with your monthly budget in mind. The company has already increased its monthly dividend twice in 2025. Its most compelling story goes beyond the attractive frequency of its monthly dividend payments to its solid, diversified business model fueling them.

Diversified Royalty: A simple, powerful business model for monthly passive income

Think of Diversified Royalty stock as a collector of proven brand royalties. It doesn’t run the day-to-day operations of restaurants or service shops. Instead, it owns the trademarks and gets a cut of sales from a diverse portfolio of brands you likely know: Mr. Lube + Tires, Sutton Realty, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Stratus Building Solutions. Its latest addition, Cheba Hut, is a growth rocket. This franchise saw sales soar from US$65 million in 2021 to US$149 million in 2024 – a blistering 32% compound annual growth rate. DIV’s $51 million acquisition of this royalty firm in June 2025 significantly boosted its per-share distributable cash flow.

This income strategy is brilliant in its simplicity. The DIV targets established, multi-location businesses with growth potential, acquiring predictable royalty streams. All its revenue comes from these royalties, creating a reliable passive income stream that is then passed on to shareholders.

Improving dividend safety

A high dividend yield may be meaningless without reasonable safety. Here, DIV stock shows encouraging progress. The company’s distributable cash rose 18.8% year-over-year during the third quarter of 2025. Crucially, the payout ratio, which measures dividends as a percentage of this cash, is improving. It declined to 89.3% in the last quarter from 94.1% a year ago.

For the first nine months of 2025, the ratio stands at a more sustainable 88.5%. This trend suggests the dividend is becoming more securely backed by growing cash generation.

Diversified Royalty’s growth drivers managed risk profile

Diversified Royalty’s largest revenue source, Mr. Lube + Tires (about 43% of revenue), remains a powerhouse, posting same-store sales growth of 10.3% during the third quarter. With Cheba Hut expanding its store count and the North American economy chugging along, most royalty streams have a positive outlook.

No investment is without a wrinkle, though. The AIR MILES royalty stream saw a 10.7% dip last quarter. However, context is key. By the time Cheba Hut was added, AIR MILES contributed only about 4% of proforma revenue. Its softness is a noted headwind, but its impact on the overall diversified portfolio is limited.

Why this monthly dividend payer deserves a look

Diversified Royalty’s $630 million market cap means it’s a small-cap TSX stock that flies under the radar of most dividend stock indices and exchange traded funds (ETFs), offering a potential hidden gem for investors. Its recent performance speaks volumes: a market-beating 38.1% total return year-to-date and a stunning 153% over the past five years.

The monthly dividend is the DIV stock’s main attraction. The annualized payout is rising 3.6% to $0.285 per share starting in December 2025, paid in 12 monthly instalments. At the current share price, that translates to a compelling 7.7% yield.

Using the Rule of 72, that yield alone has the potential to double an investor’s capital in just over nine years, before any share price appreciation.

The Foolish bottomline

Diversified Royalty presents a fascinating proposition: a monthly income stock with a high yield that is actually getting safer. Its strategy of aggregating essential-service and franchise royalties provides diversification, while its recent acquisitions inject growth. Investors building a monthly passive income stream could ride on DIV stock’s growing dividend payout in 2026 and beyond.

