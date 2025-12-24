2 Magnificent Canadian Stocks Ready to Surge Into 2026

Not every stock slows down after a big rally, and these two top Canadian stocks are proving they may still have room to run into 2026.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has jumped nearly 30% so far in 2025, and it has been an exciting ride for Canadian investors. But big gains often bring big questions about what comes next. While some stocks may slow down after a strong run, rallies in others may still be supported by rising demand for their products, expanding profits, and solid execution.

Such companies can keep growing even if broader market momentum cools down a bit, making them great picks for long-term investors heading into 2026. Let’s take a closer look at two such Canadian stocks that look capable of building on their recent gains in the year ahead.

5N Plus stock

As we approach 2026, I believe that companies tied to structural demand trends, like 5N Plus (TSX:VNP), could continue to perform well. This Saint-Laurent-based specialty chemicals company produces ultra-pure semiconductors and performance materials used in renewable energy, space solar power, medical imaging, and industrial sectors.

After rallying by more than 150% over the last year, 5N stock is currently trading at $18.05 per share, giving it a market cap of roughly $1.6 billion. The company does not pay a dividend, as it continues to direct capital toward growth and balance sheet improvement.

The stock’s recent performance has mainly been supported by its improving earnings visibility and continued demand from key end markets. Its latest results help explain this momentum. In the third quarter of 2025, 5N’s revenue climbed 33% YoY (year-over-year) to US$104.9 million, marking its strongest quarterly revenue in a decade. At the same time, the company’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) surged 86% YoY to US$29.1 million with higher volumes from renewable energy and space solar power as well as better pricing. These factors also helped the company to expand profit margins.

Interestingly, 5N Plus was recently included in the S&P/TSX Composite Index as strong execution continues to improve its financial growth prospects. In the latest quarter, the company’s net debt declined sharply, pushing its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio down to 0.74 times. Encouraged by these results, 5N’s management also raised full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance, signalling confidence about demand heading into 2026.

Aritzia stock

While industrial demand is one way to ride growth into 2026, strong consumer brands like Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) could provide another solid option. This Canadian design house mainly focuses on everyday luxury apparel, with a growing network of boutiques and a strong digital platform across North America.

Following a 122% gain over the last year, ATZ stock now trades around $117 per share with a market cap close to $13.5 billion. This surge is driven largely by its accelerating growth in the United States and improving profitability.

In the second quarter of its fiscal 2026 (three months ended in August 2025), Aritzia’s net revenue jumped nearly 32% YoY to $812 million. Similarly, its adjusted quarterly EBITDA more than doubled from a year ago to $122.7 million as gross margins expanded and selling and administrative costs grew more slowly than revenue.

The longer-term picture for the Canadian fashion retailer remains impressive. For fiscal 2026, Aritzia expects net revenue between $3.30 billion and $3.35 billion, along with further margin improvement. Moreover, its ongoing boutique expansion in the United States, continued digital growth, and rising brand awareness make this Canadian stock a well-positioned pick for 2026 and beyond.