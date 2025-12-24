Member Login
Grab These TSX Stocks Before the Holiday Rally

Grab These TSX Stocks Before the Holiday Rally

The market correction seems to be making way for the holiday surge. You might want to buy these two stocks before it’s too late.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
stock chart

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Shopify (TSX:SHOP) — a $295B e‑commerce platform trading near $226.91, well positioned to benefit from the holiday shopping surge and ongoing revenue‑diversification.
  • Air Canada (TSX:AC) — trading around $18.22 and down ~28.8% from its 52‑week high, the beaten‑down airline could see a seasonal earnings bump from holiday travel and may appeal as a long‑term, TFSA‑suitable contrarian pick.
As the end of another year draws nearer, stock market investors have their eyes and ears wide open for buying opportunities. The market downturn has made way for a bull market, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index hitting new all-time highs. As of this writing, the Canadian benchmark index is up by 42.4% from its 52-week low.

After several weeks of downward movement, the index is showing signs of life. With the holidays right around the corner, these two things will happen quite a lot: Shopping and travelling. Each year, Canadians spend more on Christmas than they did before. Several companies tend to benefit from the spending spree.

Today, I will explore two Canadian stocks worth adding to your self-directed investment portfolio to capitalize on the holiday shopping season as an investor.

Shopify

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) might be one of the best stocks to buy if you want to take advantage of the holiday rush. The Canadian tech giant continues to benefit from the growing demand for multi-channel selling platforms. The $295.3 billion market-cap e-commerce platform provider lets merchants of all sizes build a robust online presence. The company makes online shopping easier for end consumers and improves business for merchants on its platform.

The stock went through a significant dip in the last few weeks before making a strong recovery. As of this writing, Shopify stock trades for $226.91 per share. It is up by 30.6% from its November 18 level. Besides the seasonal boost, Shopify is positioning itself for sustained growth by diversifying its revenue streams. The coming months might deliver substantial gains to investors who add it to their self-directed portfolios today.

Air Canada

Air Canada (TSX:AC) might not be a stock that many Canadian investors look kindly upon. The once high-flying airline stock has fallen far from grace, starting with the downturn amid the pandemic. While many other companies have recovered to pre-pandemic levels or crossed them, Air Canada stock has struggled to make a complete recovery.

AC stock has also not had the best of quarters. The last two quarters saw its earnings miss the mark by a significant margin. While many might consider that as too risky for their stomachs to bear, some investors might want to leverage the fear. The holiday season means plenty of travel, domestic and international. The airline might, at the very least, see a boost in earnings amid this season.

As of this writing, Air Canada stock trades for $18.22 per share. Down by 28.8% from its 52-week high, AC might be a bargain at current levels for those with a long-term investment horizon.

Foolish takeaway

These two companies have come a long way from their lowest points during the peak of the pandemic impact. Air Canada might not have soared back to its pre-pandemic highs, but it could see a gradual recovery to that in the coming months. Shopify has reached that peak and might have a long way to go before stagnating. The two stocks might be worth holding on to for the long run in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for investors to leverage tax-free wealth growth.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Air Canada. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

