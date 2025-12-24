Member Login
Home » Investing » It’s Time To Buy 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Affordable in Years

It’s Time To Buy 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Affordable in Years

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock is starting to get way too cheap after doing next to nothing in five years.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • CN Rail (TSX:CNR) has largely sat out the TSX rally—down ~8% YTD—and looks cheap at about 18.3× trailing P/E, with tariffs and other headwinds largely priced in.
  • With a strong balance sheet, automation and efficiency initiatives, and muted expectations, CNR could rebound in 2026 or benefit from consolidation/M&A upside.

The broader TSX Index may seem a bit expensive after one of the best up years that many investors have ever enjoyed. Undoubtedly, you’d have to look back a very long time to see the last time the Canadian market was up close to 30%. And while many may be inclined to chase hot stocks in the hopes of a continuation of this hot rally, I’d argue that it’s wiser to be prudent and insist on good, old-fashioned value.

Perhaps being a tad more cautious by insisting on a wider margin of safety with every stock one buys in the new year could be a game plan. There’s plenty of risk out there, as AI bubble talks continue, even as the markets on both sides of the border keep moving higher.

Of course, just because the market is a tad on the overheated side doesn’t mean there’s a lack of value. In this piece, we’ll have a look at one Canadian stock that has mostly sat out the great market rally of 2025. And while it’s hard to tell when shares will join in on the great Canadian stock surge, I’d not be afraid to step in, especially if you believe markets are overdue for a bit of a correction.

CN Rail stock looks like a bargain

Consider shares of battered railway CN Rail (TSX:CNR), which are currently sitting down around 8% year to date. After having done nothing in the past five years (other than retreat just north of 3%), I think it might be time to get back into the long-forgotten railway giant as it looks to stop sitting out on the great ascent of the TSX Index. Undoubtedly, tariffs have weighed heavily, but, then again, they have been a bit of a headwind for many Canadian companies, including those that have managed to proceed higher.

Though tariffs are a bigger deal for the rails, I do think that 2025’s underperformance could set the stage for a much better 2026. As always, though, a bad situation could become a heck of a lot worse, especially if that elusive recession suddenly does appear and the broad TSX Index looks to have an off year to follow one of its record years.

In any case, CN Rail is taking steps to unlock automation gains, which could certainly use improvement after another year filled with disruptions. Though future disruptions (most notably strikes) are difficult to predict, I do think that CN Rail and the rest of the rails have already been through the worst.

In any case, expectations seem relatively muted going into the new year, and that alone might be the top reason to stick with shares. It’s easy to give up on CN Rail stock given its lack of performance.

But with an 18.3 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, the railway is absurdly cheap, especially in a market environment that’s getting on the expensive side. If M&A is the name of the game for the rails (I do think the rails could consolidate a bit), look for CN Rail to explore its options. The firm has a strong balance sheet and plenty of room to expand its already incredible network.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Tech Stocks

2026 Could Be a Breakthrough Year for Shopify Stock: Here’s Why

| Jitendra Parashar

After years of strong returns, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is entering a new phase where scale, efficiency, and innovation may come…

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Retirement

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are six of the best Canadian companies that make up the top stocks to buy now and hold for…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Investing

The Red Flags the CRA is Monitoring for Every TFSA Holder

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Running afoul of any of these TFSA blunders can attract unwanted CRA scrutiny.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

The Top 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks I Think Belong in Every Portfolio

| Jitendra Parashar

These three top Canadian dividend stocks combine dependable income with business models built to last through different market cycles.

Read more »

Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.
Dividend Stocks

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Through Market Volatility

| Daniel Da Costa

Periods of market volatility can make even the most experienced investors uncomfortable, which is why so many Canadians start searching…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Investing

Shocking Declines: Canadian Stocks That Disappointed Investors in 2025

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) and another 2025 laggard could do better in the new year.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Canadians Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three established dividend payers are ideal for building a buy-and-hold portfolio for the next decade.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over BCE Stock Right Now

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Forget BCE. This critical infrastructure company has a more stable dividend.

Read more »