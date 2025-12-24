TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 24

Member Login
The TSX notched a third straight record close as commodity strength offset rate concerns, with today’s session expected to see lighter trading volumes due to the early market close ahead of the holiday break.

Jitendra Parashar
Key Points

  • The TSX rose 0.2% to 32,069, achieving a new all-time high fueled by rising crude oil and metals prices despite shifting rate hopes.
  • Bausch Health surged 3.1% amid broader gains while Strathcona Resources dropped 15% following its special cash distribution adjustment.
  • The TSX could open with a balanced tone today due to mixed commodity trends and lighter trading volumes before the Christmas holiday.

Surging crude oil and metals prices helped Canadian stocks climb for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, even as much stronger-than-expected U.S. GDP (gross domestic product) figures for the third quarter raised doubts about how soon interest rates might come further down in 2026. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 59 points, or 0.2%, to settle at 32,069 — reaching a new all-time high for the third day in a row.

Although shares of real estate, consumer discretionary, and technology companies traded on a weak note due mainly to shifting rate expectations, renewed strength in healthcare, utilities, and other commodity-linked market sectors continued to drive the TSX to another record high.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Bausch Health, NFI Group, Birchcliff Energy, and Ivanhoe Mines were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each climbing by at least 3.1%.

Despite the broader market optimism, however, shares of Strathcona Resources (TSX:SCR) plunged over 15% to $29 per share, making it the day’s worst-performing TSX stock. This sharp decline in SCR stock came after the Calgary-based energy firm began trading ex‑distribution following the completion of its previously announced $10-per-share special cash distribution.

With the one-time payout now reflected in Strathcona’s share price, investors adjusted valuations accordingly, which could be the main reason for the steep pullback despite the company outlining a stronger balance sheet, lower leverage, and improved liquidity going into 2026. Despite the recent weakness, SCR stock is still up 5% on a year-to-date basis.

Silvercorp Metals, Lithium Americas, and 5N Plus were also among the session’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they slipped by at least 3% each.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Suncor Energy, TC Energy, and Telus were the five most active Canadian stocks.

TSX today

Copper and silver prices continued to climb in early Wednesday trading, while oil and gold moved sideways amid mixed signals from global markets. Given these mixed commodity trends, the TSX may see a more balanced opening today, with resource stocks remaining in focus but gains likely to be more sector-specific.

In addition to domestic monthly budget balance data, Canadian investors may also want to keep an eye on the weekly U.S. jobless claims report this morning. Overall, markets on both sides of the border could see lighter trading volumes today as they close early ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Market movers on the TSX today

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, NFI Group, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

