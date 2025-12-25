Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Stock That’s an Easy ‘Yes’

1 Canadian Stock That’s an Easy ‘Yes’

A simple, steady compounder. Why Couche‑Tard’s Circle K model can be an “easy yes” for a TFSA without needing a booming economy.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • ATD runs Circle K convenience and fuel stores
  • Latest quarter saw EPS rise to $0.79 from $0.75, with stronger road-fuel gross profit
  • It reinvests, buys back shares, and pays a modest dividend

A TSX stock becomes an easy “yes” when you can explain it in plain English and still feel calm. It sells something people use every week, it produces reliable cash flow, and it has a track record of turning that cash into shareholder value through buybacks, dividend growth, and smart reinvestment.

Investors also want a strong balance sheet, a management team that sticks to its lane, and a valuation that doesn’t require perfection to work out. If the business can handle a rough economy without breaking its dividend or its strategy, that’s usually the moment it shifts from “interesting” to an “easy yes.” Which is why we’re checking out this Canadian stock on the TSX today.

ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) runs one of the biggest convenience and fuel retail networks in the world under brands like Circle K, with a model built on high-frequency, low-ticket purchases and strong operating discipline. It tends to shine because it doesn’t need a booming economy to make money. People still buy fuel, coffee, snacks, and essentials in good times and bad, and that steady demand gives ATD a dependable base to build on.

On recent performance, ATD has held up well compared to many global consumer names, with the stock rising by about 4% since earnings. That kind of steady climb looks “boring” in the best way, because it reflects a business that keeps executing without needing a hype cycle.

Into earnings

In its second quarter of fiscal 2026, Couche-Tard delivered higher profitability, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 versus $0.75 a year earlier and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.78 versus $0.74. Net earnings attributable to shareholders came in at about $740.6 million, up from $708.8 million in the comparable quarter. That’s the kind of steady year-over-year improvement that keeps long-term investors loyal.

The details matter too, because they show where the engine is working. The Canadian stock highlighted stronger road transportation fuel gross profit in the quarter, which is a key driver of earnings for a convenience-and-mobility business. Put simply, it kept doing what it does best: squeezing more profit out of the same footprint through pricing, product mix, and tight operations.

Future focus

Looking ahead, ATD’s future still looks appealing as the playbook remains wide open. That involves continuing to improve store economics, expanding higher-margin food and beverage, investing in the “mobility” side of the business, and using its balance sheet for disciplined deal-making.

For someone putting $7,000 to work, ATD is a practical choice as it blends growth with shareholder returns without demanding constant babysitting. It currently trades around 19 times earnings on trailing numbers, has a modest dividend yield, and still returns plenty of cash through buybacks. This can quietly amplify long-term gains. Right now, here’s what that $7,000 could bring in through dividends alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ATD$72.7796$0.86$82.56Quarterly$6,986.72

Bottom line

The main risks are the ones you’d expect: fuel margin volatility, currency swings, and the possibility of overpaying for acquisitions. Still, if you want one blue-chip compounder that can realistically help a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) grow over time, ATD earns its spot on the shortlist.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

