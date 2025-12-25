2 TSX ETFs to Buy for Lifelong TFSA Income

Exchange-traded funds (ETF) can be the best option for long-term Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) income. These keep things simple while quietly doing the two jobs most people actually need in their investment portfolio: diversification and consistency. With one purchase, you spread your money across dozens of businesses, so one dividend cut or one ugly earnings report cannot wreck your plan.

Investors also usually pay lower fees than active strategies, and you skip the stress of constantly deciding what to buy or sell. Inside a TFSA, the real magic comes from staying invested and reinvesting distributions, because all that growth and income stays sheltered while it compounds. So let’s look at two ETFs offering just that.

XDV

The iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XDV) is a Canadian dividend equity ETF that aims to track the Dow Jones Canada Select Dividend Index. It holds 30 higher-yield Canadian companies chosen with rules that look at dividend growth, yield, and payout ratios. The ETF pays monthly distributions, and it comes with a published MER of 0.55%.

In plain terms, it tries to give you a basket of established dividend payers in one ticker, so you do not need to build your own mini-portfolio of banks, telecoms, and pipelines. On recent performance, XDV is up about 22% in the last year. Its distribution yield sits at 3.6%, a mix that often appeals to TFSA investors who want a blend of income and steady compounding, not just the highest yield on the screen.

XDV can fit a long-term TFSA income plan as it spreads your income stream across 30 names and pays monthly. This feels practical if you like predictable cash flow. The main trade-off is concentration risk, as Canadian dividend indexes can lean heavily toward financials and other rate-sensitive sectors. Therefore, it can drop when those sectors fall out of favour. If you can live with normal equity volatility, it can be a “set it and top it up” way to build tax-free income over time.

FCCD

The Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF (TSX:FCCD), Fidelity’s Canadian high-dividend equity ETF, is built to track the Fidelity Canada Canadian High Dividend Index, and it pays monthly distributions. The ETF holds more names than XDV, with 68 holdings shown on the fact sheet, and it rebalances annually.

This helps keep the strategy rules-based and relatively hands-off. It also reports a yield at 3.7% at writing. On recent performance, FCCD shares are up about 17% in the last year. The big idea stays the same: it has delivered equity-style returns recently while aiming to throw off meaningful income along the way.

FCCD can be a great long-term TFSA income option if you want monthly cash flow with broader diversification across Canadian dividend payers. The risks look familiar: it is still an equity ETF, so the unit price can slide during downturns, and it still has sector tilts. If you treat it as a long-haul holding and reinvest when you can, it can turn income now into more income later.

Bottom line

If your goal is long-term TFSA income with minimal fuss, both XDV and FCCD deliver the core benefit: monthly distributions from a diversified basket of Canadian dividend stocks. All without you having to babysit individual names. XDV keeps the portfolio tighter at 30 holdings, while FCCD spreads it wider with 68 holdings. Together, here’s what $7,000 in each could bring in annually through dividends alone.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT XDV $39.35 177 $1.41 $249.57 Monthly $6,964.95 FCCD $35.28 198 $1.29 $255.42 Monthly $6,985.44

The simple move is to pick the one whose approach you understand, commit to steady contributions, and let the TFSA do what it does best. That’s keep the compounding tax-free.