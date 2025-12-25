Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Reasons Why Canadian Stocks Could Have Another Banner Year in 2026

3 Reasons Why Canadian Stocks Could Have Another Banner Year in 2026

Here are three reasons why Canadian stocks could be poised for another banner year in 2026 as global investors seek diversification.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
Canada day banner background design of flag

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadian stocks have delivered an impressive nearly 30% year-to-date return in 2025, significantly outperforming U.S. indices, and are expected to continue attracting global investors due to favorable valuations and currency conditions.
  • Canada's resource-rich, politically stable market, led by strong leadership from Prime Minister Mark Carney, offers diversified growth potential, making it an appealing investment destination amid global uncertainty.

2025 will likely go down as another impressive year for investors in Canadian stocks. With a current year-to-date return of nearly 30%, the TSX could have another year of beats relative to U.S. indices (up around 18% or so at the time of writing). That means that global investors who ramped up exposure to Canadian stocks have outperformed a great deal.

I think there are certain catalysts that could result in similar returns in the years to come. Here are a few key reasons why I think Canadian stocks will continue to climb in 2026 and beyond.

Valuations matter

The Canadian stock market has ripped higher this year and continued to produce impressive gains in years past as well. Despite these gains, the overall TSX index now trades at a price-earnings multiple of around 20 times. Compared to the S&P 500 at closer to 25 times, that’s a material discount.

I think 2026 could be a year in which investors look for the best value, wherever they can find it. And with so many similarities between the Canadian and U.S. markets, I do think global investors will look to play any sort of valuation gap between the two. That’s to say nothing of the clear currency gap between the two countries that makes Canadian stocks look more attractive.

In my view, 2026 is likely to bring more of the same, though perhaps not in the same quantities. My base case is for a drawdown in both economies, though I think Canada could outperform the U.S. market by declining by a lesser amount.

A resource-rich economy investors want a piece of

Diversification matters. Put yourself in the shoes of an affluent American, Japanese, or German investor. Owning some stocks outside of your locale that provide meaningful and steady growth, and operate in a political environment that’s seen as stable is a good thing. Canada provides these traits in droves and continues to provide investors with exposure to certain sectors that may be more difficult (or more pricey) to gain exposure to in their core markets.

With a plethora of oil and gas, forestry, mining, real estate, financials and industrial sectors to invest in, there’s no shortage of diversification provided by investing in the TSX as a way to play global commodity trends.

And with a relatively weak Canadian dollar relative to historical levels, this could be an opportune time to play some currency appreciation in the CAD. It’s all relative, and in this world of uncertainty, Canada looks like a place to invest.

Stability is key

Speaking of uncertainty.

With so much trade (tariff), geopolitical and macro uncertainty driven by the Trump administration, I think U.S. investors in particular want to look at similar developed markets with relatively steady heads at the helm.

Thus far, Prime Minister Mark Carney has proven to be a very strong leader. We’ll see how his policies ultimately shape up over the coming four years. But for now, at least, this is an administration that appears to have an even-keeled approach to policy. I think markets like the certainty he brings to the table, and his level-headed approach to dealing with other world leaders who haven’t been so forward-thinking.

More on Investing

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock That’s an Easy ‘Yes’

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A simple, steady compounder. Why Couche‑Tard’s Circle K model can be an “easy yes” for a TFSA without needing a…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy After its 2025 Results? 

| Puja Tayal

Understand the implications of recent geopolitical events on Enbridge's stock performance and oil prices in the market.

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Investing

WELL Health Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

Should you buy WELL Health Technologies stock as we head into 2026, given that every analyst covering it has a…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

3 Magnificent Canadian Growth Stocks I’m Buying in 2026

| Chris MacDonald

These Canadian growth stocks could position investor portfolios well for what could be a risk-on year, if that materializes in…

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best TSX Gold and Silver Funds for Canadian Investors

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Both of these funds from Sprott can provide spot gold and silver exposure in any brokerage account.

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5% for Practically Free Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three Canadian dividend payers aiming for 5% TFSA income. Here’s how to get steadier, tax-free cash without chasing the highest…

Read more »

gift is bigger than the other
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top TSX stocks both have huge potential and offer attractive yields, making them some of the best to…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Earn $474 Per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want tax-free monthly income from your TFSA? Firm Capital’s essential mortgages fund a high-yield payout; just monitor credit…

Read more »