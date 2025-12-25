Member Login
Home » Investing » Forget Risk: 3 Safe Stocks Canadians Can Buy for Steady Returns

Forget Risk: 3 Safe Stocks Canadians Can Buy for Steady Returns

Do you want steady compounding and calm nerves? Loblaw, Waste Connections, and Hydro One offer essential‑demand cash flow and dividends you can hold through downturns.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Investor reading the newspaper

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Safer stocks help you stay invested and avoid big setbacks
  • Loblaw benefits from weekly essentials, scale, and loyalty
  • Waste Connections and Hydro One run on contracts and regulation

Risky stocks can look tempting when the upside feels exciting, especially if you have years ahead of you, but big drawdowns can quietly wreck long-term results. A 50% drop needs a 100% gain just to get back to even, and most people do not sit calmly through that kind of swing. Safer stocks tend to compound more smoothly, which makes it easier to hold on, keep contributing, and actually capture the long-term return you planned for in the first place. That’s why today, we’re looking at three of the best options.

L

Loblaw (TSX:L) looks like a “steady returns” kind of dividend stock because it sells essentials and keeps gaining scale in a business Canadians use every week. Over the past year, it delivered a roughly 25% total return, which is the kind of quiet strength that often shows up when investors want stability. In its most recent quarter, the company reported revenue growth of 4.6% and higher profitability, with adjusted diluted net earnings per share rising to $0.69. That mix of steady demand and improving earnings is exactly why many investors treat it as a defensive anchor.

Loblaw also has a few built-in safety traits that can reduce portfolio stress. Grocery demand does not disappear in a downturn, and the dividend stock’s size helps it manage costs, negotiate with suppliers, and invest in loyalty and pharmacy offerings that keep customers sticky.

The main risks are not dramatic, but they matter. Food inflation can squeeze budgets and shift buying behaviour, competition stays intense, and political or regulatory attention can create headline risk. Even with those risks, the business tends to keep earning through cycles.

WCN

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) often feels boring in the best way, because garbage pickup does not take a recession break. Over the past year, its TSX listing fell about 4%, which might look scary. But zoom out, and it’s also a dividend stock with 86% growth in the last five years, going through a broader market correction the last few months.

In its latest quarter, Waste Connections posted revenue of US$2.458 billion versus US$2.338 billion a year earlier, and it earned US$1.11 per diluted share. That’s the slow and steady profile many long-term Canadians want when they care more about reliability than thrill.

WCN’s low-risk appeal comes from recurring contracts, pricing power, and a business that runs on necessities. It also tends to focus on markets where competition stays rational, which supports margins and cash flow over time. When you want a dividend stock that can keep compounding without needing perfect economic conditions, WCN fits that description well.

H

Hydro One (TSX:H) may be one of the cleanest examples of a Canadian sleep-well dividend stock. It operates regulated electricity transmission and distribution in Ontario, where demand stays steady, and returns are set through an approved framework.

Over the past year, the stock delivered about a 22% total return, which is strong for a utility-style business. In its most recent quarter, Hydro One reported basic EPS of $0.70, up from $0.62 a year earlier. That improvement largely came from higher revenues tied to approved 2025 rates and higher peak demand, partly offset by higher financing charges and depreciation.

H can suit investors who want steady returns with lower risk, as the business does not depend on consumer trends or commodity prices to make money. It invests in grid upgrades, earns a regulated return on that spending, and tends to produce a predictable cash flow that supports dividends. If your goal is consistent long-term compounding with fewer stomach-dropping moments, Hydro One is the kind of safe stock that can actually help you stick with your plan.

Bottom line

Safety comes with a lot of benefits, and far less terrifying excitement. And add to that a solid dividend from each of these stocks! In fact, here’s what $7,000 can bring in today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
L$61.61113$0.55$62.15Quarterly$6,961.93
WCN$242.0728$1.97$55.16Quarterly$6,777.96
H$52.65132$1.33$175.56Quarterly$6,949.80

In short, while growth stocks can be fun in the short term, safer stocks like these are the far more exciting play in the long run.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5% for Practically Free Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three Canadian dividend payers aiming for 5% TFSA income. Here’s how to get steadier, tax-free cash without chasing the highest…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX ETFs to Buy for Lifelong TFSA Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want tax-free monthly income without stockpicking? These two Canadian dividend ETFs aim to keep it simple, diversified, and compounding.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Megatrend Shaping Canadian Investments for 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

Behind the rapid expansion of AI, a surge in infrastructure spending is creating new investment opportunities in Canada.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Stocks for Beginners

2 Magnificent Canadian Stocks Ready to Surge Into 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

Not every stock slows down after a big rally, and these two top Canadian stocks are proving they may still…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Stocks for Beginners

Invest for the Future: 2 Potential Big Winners in 2026 and Beyond

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top Canadian stocks are shaping up as potential winners for 2026 and beyond.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Energy Stocks

Max Out Any TFSA With 2 Canadian Utility Stocks Set for Massive Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking to max out your TFSA in 2026? Two Canadian utilities offer dependable cash flow today and growth from the…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Down 60%, This Dividend Stock is a Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Algonquin’s refocus on regulated utilities and a reset dividend could turn a bruised stock into a steadier income play if…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Reliable ETFs to Deliver Dividends to Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want simple TFSA dividends? These three Canadian ETFs offer easy diversification and income you can hold for years.

Read more »