Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

2 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

If dependable income matters to you more than short-term gains, these ultra-safe dividend stocks deserve a spot in your portfolio.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
woman checks off all the boxes

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Reliable dividend income matters more than quick gains when trying to build long-term wealth in uncertain markets.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) offers stable dividends backed by essential infrastructure assets across the globe.
  • Magna International (TSX:MG) combines a dependable dividend with global scale and growing exposure to electric vehicles.

When it comes to building long-term wealth, I find chasing fast-moving growth stocks exhausting. Market swings can test patience, especially when you want dependable income rather than quick gains. That’s why I prefer to buy safe Canadian dividend stocks, as they have been the backbone of my portfolio for years. Such dividend-paying companies usually operate essential businesses, generate predictable cash flow, and reward shareholders even during uncertain economic times. And in the long run, that reliability can matter more than overnight gains.

In this article, I’ll talk about two ultra-safe dividend stocks in Canada that could be worth holding for the next decade.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is a safe dividend stock that could add stability to your portfolio and perform well across different market cycles. This conglomerate owns and operates long-life infrastructure assets across utilities, transport, and midstream energy sectors. After rallying by 15% over the last four months, its stock is currently trading at $47.93 per share with a market cap of roughly $31.3 billion. It also offers an annualized dividend yield of about 5% at the current market price. The company pays these dividends quarterly, making it even more attractive for income-focused investors.

Over the long run, Brookfield Infrastructure has delivered solid gains, supported by assets that provide essential services. In the third quarter of 2025, the company’s funds from operations climbed 9% YoY (year over year) to US$0.83 per unit. This strong growth was mainly driven by its inflation-linked contracts, stronger activity in the midstream segment, and new capital projects entering service. Its data segment also played an important role, with higher earnings supported by additional data centre capacity and increased billings.

Beyond quarterly results, Brookfield Infrastructure continues to recycle capital efficiently by selling mature assets and reinvesting in regulated utilities, energy transport, and digital infrastructure. Overall, a recent 6% increase in its dividends further highlights its position as one of the most defensive dividend stocks to buy in Canada for long-term income.

Magna International stock

Another safe dividend stock that could add diversification to your portfolio is Magna International (TSX:MG). This Aurora-based firm is a global automotive supplier, serving major automakers across North America, Europe, and China.

MG stock trades near $76.22 per share and has a market cap of about $21.5 billion. Currently, it offers an annualized dividend yield of roughly 3.6%, paid on a quarterly basis.

Magna’s stock has shown strong momentum lately as it has surged more than 70% over the last eight months. This rally has been supported by its improving operational performance. In the third quarter, the company’s sales rose 2% YoY to US$10.5 billion with the help of higher global light vehicle production.

As a result, its adjusted earnings inched up 4% YoY to US$1.33 per share, backed by productivity gains, restructuring benefits, and disciplined cost control. While some pressure came from Trump’s tariffs and shifting production volumes, Magna continued to generate solid cash flow.

On the growth side, its recent expansions in China focused on electric drive systems, while Magna’s European vehicle assembly programs support electric vehicle launches for its global partners. These growth initiatives, combined with a reliable dividend, make Magna a safe Canadian dividend stock for investors looking beyond short-term volatility.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Magna International. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

1 Smart Buy-and-Hold Canadian Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

This Canadian stock is reliable, has years of potential, and pays a consistently growing dividend, making it one of the…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Giants to Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's why CP’s rail network and North West’s essential stores can quietly compound while you sleep.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Telus Stock Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

As Telus resets its dividend strategy, this top Canadian dividend stock continues to deliver the consistent income investors value most.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

This 10.7% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 42% from all-time highs, Alvopetro Energy is a dividend stock that offers you an annualized yield of 10.7% in…

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

Forget Finance for Dividends, but Are REITs Any Better?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking beyond banks, this office REIT offers monthly income and diversification, but you’ll need to stomach office headlines and watch…

Read more »

shopper pushes cart through grocery store
Dividend Stocks

Buy 2,000 Shares of This Dividend Stock for $198 a Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A boring, grocery‑anchored REIT paying monthly. Why Slate Grocery REIT could fit a TFSA income plan and the key risks…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Telus Stock for its 9.3% Dividend Yield in 2026?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down more than 50% from all-time highs, Telus is a blue-chip dividend stock that offers you a yield of 9.3%.

Read more »

gift is bigger than the other
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Safe Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

| Daniel Da Costa

These two defensive stocks provide consistent growth, pay safe dividends, and you can buy them now for less than $200…

Read more »