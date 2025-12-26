Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Investors: 3 Canadian Energy Stocks Look Like Buys Right Now

Dividend Investors: 3 Canadian Energy Stocks Look Like Buys Right Now

Three Canadian energy names aiming to pay you now and later. Here’s how Parex, Tourmaline, and ARC approach dividends in a volatile sector.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
oil pump jack under night sky

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Parex offers about a 9% yield backed by cash flow
  • Tourmaline pays a core dividend plus specials when gas prices are strong
  • ARC Resources is a diversified Montney producer that raised its dividend 11%

Energy stocks never show up in polite “sleep well at night” lists, yet dividend investors have a reason to peek right now. Canada’s big caps soak up most attention, but the cash in energy often comes from different places, at different times. When prices cooperate, producers can fund dividends, buy back shares, and still invest in the next wells. The catch is real. Commodity cycles turn, headlines swing, and payouts can move. That is why stock selection matters more here than in most sectors. Which is why today, we’re looking at three strong options.

PXT

Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) feels like a stock investors miss because it lives outside the usual Canadian narrative. It produces oil and gas in Colombia, so it can behave differently than a producer tied to Alberta’s policy noise or Canadian pipeline constraints. Analysts also tend to talk about it as a valuation story, not a hype story, because the energy stock does not need sky-high prices to look attractive.

The dividend pulls you in, but the earnings need to keep up. Parex has a current dividend yield near 8.9% at writing. In its Q3 2025 update, Parex reported funds flow from operations of $105 million, and it declared a $0.385 quarterly dividend for Q4 2025. That is the basic appeal: cash flow first, payout second. The risk sits in the same place as the opportunity. Colombia adds country risk, and a bad price tape can pressure free cash flow, which is why investors should treat the yield as variable, not guaranteed.

TOU

Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) gets ignored for a different reason. Some investors see natural gas and assume wild pricing and unreliable income. Yet Tourmaline calls itself Canada’s largest natural gas producer, and it has scale in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Analysts tend to respect that scale and see room for higher total returns when gas markets tighten.

For dividend investors, Tourmaline’s structure matters as much as its production. It declared a $0.50 quarterly dividend payable December 31, 2025, and it also declared a $0.25 special dividend paid November 25, 2025. That approach can feel more honest than promising a huge fixed yield. You get a core payout, and you also get upside when cash piles up. The risk is simple, of course. Warm winters, weak prices, or transport constraints can shrink specials quickly, so you want patience and a plan to reinvest when gas sentiment dips.

ARX

Finally, ARC Resources (TSX:ARX) may be the cleanest pick for a dividend investor who wants energy exposure without betting on a single product. It produces natural gas, condensate, NGLs, and crude across Alberta and British Columbia, with a heavy focus on the Montney. Analysts often highlight that mix because it can smooth cash flow when one commodity lags.

ARC’s recent quarter also backs up the income case. In Q3 2025, it reported funds from operations of $779 million and approved an 11% dividend increase to $0.21 quarterly, or $0.84 annualized. The longer runway is LNG. It now offers a long-term agreement tied to Cedar LNG, with ExxonMobil set to buy ARC’s LNG offtake, which can add demand visibility over time. The risk is that LNG timelines slip, or prices soften before that payoff shows up, so you still want a balance sheet that can handle lower prices without cutting the dividend.

Bottom line

Energy stocks can absolutely disappoint, so treat these as businesses first and income streams second. Parex offers a high payout and diversification, Tourmaline offers scale and flexible returns, and ARC offers a balanced platform with an LNG catalyst. Yet right now, all three also offer one thing: dividends. Here’s what $7,000 in each could bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUALPAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
PXT$17.57398$1.54$612.92Quarterly$6,992.86
TOU$60.60115$2.00$230.00Quarterly$6,969.00
ARX$25.11278$0.84$233.52Quarterly$6,980.58

In short, if you stay selective and keep your position sizes sane, you can get paid while the market watches the same big caps do their usual thing. Keep a watchlist, read earnings, and reinvest dividends with discipline.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Parex Resources and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

a person watches stock market trades
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy After its 2025 Results? 

| Puja Tayal

Understand the implications of recent geopolitical events on Enbridge's stock performance and oil prices in the market.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Energy Stocks

Massive News for Canadian Stock Market Investors 

| Puja Tayal

Explore how the Canadian oil market is impacted by global events and its potential to remain profitable amidst fluctuating prices.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Energy Stocks

1 No-Brainer Energy Stock to Buy With $750 Right Now

| Adam Othman

Enbridge had a largely excellent year of trading in 2025, and it might be time to shore up on holdings…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Energy Stocks

Max Out Any TFSA With 2 Canadian Utility Stocks Set for Massive Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking to max out your TFSA in 2026? Two Canadian utilities offer dependable cash flow today and growth from the…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Buy this top Canadian energy stock and add it to your self-directed investment portfolio if you’re on the hunt for…

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

Energy Stocks Just Keep on Shining, and Here Are 2 to Buy Today

| Demetris Afxentiou

These two energy stocks can provide ample dividends and plenty of growth potential, even during market volatility.

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Energy Stocks

Invest $10,000 in These Dividend Stocks for $700 in Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

These two top Canadian energy dividend stocks can help investors secure high passive income yields from infrastructure and royalties today.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Energy Stocks

2 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,500 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Even when oil prices continue to disappoint, these Canadian energy stocks are proving that strong execution and stable cash flow…

Read more »