Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Top Red Flags the CRA Watches for Every Single TFSA Holder

3 Top Red Flags the CRA Watches for Every Single TFSA Holder

Running afoul of any of these things could invite unwanted CRA scrutiny to your TFSA.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Over-contributing to a TFSA triggers a 1% monthly penalty and is one of the most common CRA issues.
  • Day trading inside a TFSA can cause the CRA to treat your activity as a business and fully tax the income.
  • Dual citizens should seek professional cross-border tax advice before opening or using a TFSA.

There are plenty of ways to mess up while investing. Buying penny stocks in a registered account, watching them go to zero, and then realizing you cannot claim the loss is a common one. Excessive speculation with short-term options is another. In most of these cases, the damage is financial, not regulatory. Your money is gone; lesson learned.

However, some mistakes go beyond poor investing decisions. Inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), certain behaviours can attract the attention of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and potentially lead to penalties, taxes, or reassessments. Heading into 2026, here are three of the most important TFSA red flags every investor should understand.

Overcontributing to your TFSA

Overcontributions are one of the most common and easiest ways to get into trouble with a TFSA. Your contribution room is based on several factors, including the year you became a resident of Canada, the year you turned 18, how much you have contributed in total, and whether you have ever made withdrawals. Each calendar year, you also receive new room.

For 2026, that new room is $7,000. As of the start of 2026, the maximum cumulative TFSA contribution room will be $109,000, assuming you were a resident of Canada before 2010, were born in 1990 or earlier, have never contributed to a TFSA, and have never made a withdrawal. If any of those assumptions are not true, your personal limit will be lower.

While the CRA provides TFSA room estimates through your online portal, those numbers are often delayed or incomplete. If you exceed your allowed contribution room, the CRA charges a penalty tax of 1% per month on the excess amount for as long as it remains in the account. This can add up quickly.

Day trading inside a TFSA

Day trading inside a TFSA is another major red flag. The TFSA was designed for long-term investing. The challenge for investors is that there is no hard rule written into tax law that defines exactly when trading activity crosses the line.

Instead, the CRA looks at the facts of each case. Past court decisions show that they may consider factors such as how frequently trades are made, how long securities are held, whether sophisticated strategies like options are used, the amount of time devoted to trading, and whether the activity resembles what a professional trader would do.

If the CRA determines that you are carrying on a business inside your TFSA, the consequences are severe. The income earned can be fully taxed, and, in some cases, penalties may apply.

Being a U.S. dual citizen

Dual U.S. citizenship comes with a uniquely burdensome tax and reporting regime. Unlike most countries, America taxes based on citizenship, not residency. That means even if you live full-time in Canada, you are still subject to U.S. tax-reporting requirements.

This creates a major issue when it comes to Canadian registered accounts. While there is a tax treaty that recognizes the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and allows it to receive favourable treatment under U.S. tax law, the TFSA has no such exemption.

From the perspective of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the TFSA is not a tax-sheltered account at all. Any income, dividends, or capital gains earned inside it may still be taxable to a U.S. person. A TFSA held by a U.S. dual citizen may trigger additional disclosure obligations.

These forms are not optional, and penalties for getting them wrong can be severe, even if no tax is ultimately owed. This turns what is meant to be a simple, flexible account for Canadians into a highly technical and compliance-heavy structure for dual citizens.

For that reason, if you are a U.S. and Canadian dual citizen, opening or contributing to a TFSA is not a decision to make casually. Before using one, it is critical to speak with a cross-border tax professional who understands both Canadian and U.S. tax systems.

More on Investing

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over BCE Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE’s dividend shine has faded, while Great‑West’s steadier cash flows and coverage look more like the dividend giant to own…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stocks for Beginners

CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Limit for 2026

| Puja Tayal

Get ready for 2026 with the latest TFSA rules. Learn how to optimize your contributions and take advantage of carry-forward…

Read more »

Partially complete jigsaw puzzle with scattered missing pieces
Dividend Stocks

These Are the Dividends I’d Lock in Before 2026

| Kay Ng

Generating solid dividends forms a good foundation for long-term total returns.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

This 8.7% Yield TSX Stock Is One I’m Comfortable Holding for the Long Term

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Firm Capital Property Trust offers about an 8% monthly yield from steady, necessity-based properties, prioritizing reliable cash flow over flashy…

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Investing

Telus Stock and Other Yield Boosters: 2 Invesments I’d Buy to Supercharge Income for 2026

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock and other yield boosters might be worth going for in the new year.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Investing

These Stocks Are Less Than $20 Now But They’re on Their Way Up

| Sneha Nahata

These under-$20 TSX stocks are on their way up, thanks to their solid fundamentals and long-term demand tailwinds.

Read more »

A modern office building detail
Dividend Stocks

3 Must-Own Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadians

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian blue-chip dividend stocks have paid dividends for decades and are well-positioned to maintain the streak.

Read more »

chatting concept
Investing

3 Secret-ish Bargains as the TSX Keeps Topping Record Highs

| Chris MacDonald

These three Canada-based stocks look like solid buying opportunities for global investors, given the fact they're so overlooked right now.

Read more »