3 Top Red Flags the CRA Watches for Every Single TFSA Holder

There are plenty of ways to mess up while investing. Buying penny stocks in a registered account, watching them go to zero, and then realizing you cannot claim the loss is a common one. Excessive speculation with short-term options is another. In most of these cases, the damage is financial, not regulatory. Your money is gone; lesson learned.

However, some mistakes go beyond poor investing decisions. Inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), certain behaviours can attract the attention of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and potentially lead to penalties, taxes, or reassessments. Heading into 2026, here are three of the most important TFSA red flags every investor should understand.

Overcontributing to your TFSA

Overcontributions are one of the most common and easiest ways to get into trouble with a TFSA. Your contribution room is based on several factors, including the year you became a resident of Canada, the year you turned 18, how much you have contributed in total, and whether you have ever made withdrawals. Each calendar year, you also receive new room.

For 2026, that new room is $7,000. As of the start of 2026, the maximum cumulative TFSA contribution room will be $109,000, assuming you were a resident of Canada before 2010, were born in 1990 or earlier, have never contributed to a TFSA, and have never made a withdrawal. If any of those assumptions are not true, your personal limit will be lower.

While the CRA provides TFSA room estimates through your online portal, those numbers are often delayed or incomplete. If you exceed your allowed contribution room, the CRA charges a penalty tax of 1% per month on the excess amount for as long as it remains in the account. This can add up quickly.

Day trading inside a TFSA

Day trading inside a TFSA is another major red flag. The TFSA was designed for long-term investing. The challenge for investors is that there is no hard rule written into tax law that defines exactly when trading activity crosses the line.

Instead, the CRA looks at the facts of each case. Past court decisions show that they may consider factors such as how frequently trades are made, how long securities are held, whether sophisticated strategies like options are used, the amount of time devoted to trading, and whether the activity resembles what a professional trader would do.

If the CRA determines that you are carrying on a business inside your TFSA, the consequences are severe. The income earned can be fully taxed, and, in some cases, penalties may apply.

Being a U.S. dual citizen

Dual U.S. citizenship comes with a uniquely burdensome tax and reporting regime. Unlike most countries, America taxes based on citizenship, not residency. That means even if you live full-time in Canada, you are still subject to U.S. tax-reporting requirements.

This creates a major issue when it comes to Canadian registered accounts. While there is a tax treaty that recognizes the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and allows it to receive favourable treatment under U.S. tax law, the TFSA has no such exemption.

From the perspective of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the TFSA is not a tax-sheltered account at all. Any income, dividends, or capital gains earned inside it may still be taxable to a U.S. person. A TFSA held by a U.S. dual citizen may trigger additional disclosure obligations.

These forms are not optional, and penalties for getting them wrong can be severe, even if no tax is ultimately owed. This turns what is meant to be a simple, flexible account for Canadians into a highly technical and compliance-heavy structure for dual citizens.

For that reason, if you are a U.S. and Canadian dual citizen, opening or contributing to a TFSA is not a decision to make casually. Before using one, it is critical to speak with a cross-border tax professional who understands both Canadian and U.S. tax systems.