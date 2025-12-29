Here’s How Many TELUS Shares It Takes to Generate $1,000 in Yearly Dividends

When a stock like TELUS (TSX:T) falls in price, it often feels uncomfortable to buy. Yet that discomfort is usually where opportunity starts. Investors tend to sell first and ask questions later when rates stay high, headlines turn negative, or growth slows. For long-term income investors, a lower share price can mean locking in a higher yield, reinvesting dividends at better valuations, and giving time a chance to do the heavy lifting. The key is making sure the business itself is still doing the work, even if the market is impatient. So let’s take a deeper dive.

T

TELUS is one of Canada’s three national telecom giants, with a business that touches daily life in quiet but essential ways. Wireless, internet, TV, and enterprise services form the backbone of its cash flow, and those services don’t disappear just because the economy softens. Over the past year, the stock lagged the broader market, weighed down by rising interest rates and concerns around debt-heavy balance sheets across the telecom sector. That pressure has pushed the share price lower, even as customers keep paying their monthly bills. Add in a dividend cut, and investors were unhappy, to say the least.

And yet the market’s frustration has been driven more by macro forces than by a collapse in demand. Telecoms require heavy capital spending to maintain and upgrade networks, and higher rates make that spending more expensive. That has led to weaker sentiment and cautious investors stepping aside. For income-focused buyers, though, that pessimism has translated into a dividend yield that looks far more generous than it did a few years ago, without a dramatic change in TELUS’s day-to-day operations.

Into earnings

From an earnings standpoint, TELUS has continued to show steady, if unspectacular, progress. Revenue growth has been supported by wireless subscriber additions, pricing discipline, and expanding digital health and technology solutions. Earnings have faced pressure from higher financing costs and ongoing network investments, but operating cash flow has remained resilient. That cash flow matters far more than short-term earnings noise when assessing dividend sustainability.

Valuation is where TELUS starts to look interesting again. With the share price down from prior highs, the stock trades at a more modest multiple compared to its own history. The dividend yield has moved well above long-term averages at 9.5% at writing, reflecting fear rather than collapse. While debt levels are real and deserve attention, TELUS has historically managed its balance sheet conservatively, prioritizing access to capital and long-term stability over aggressive short-term growth.

Considerations

So could TELUS stock be a buy after falling in share price? For patient investors focused on income, the answer leans toward yes, with the right expectations. The dividend is the main attraction, not rapid capital gains. That income can then be reinvested or used to supplement cash flow, especially inside a TFSA where it stays tax-free. Here’s how much it would take for $1,000 annually at writing.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT T $17.43 598 $1.67 $998.66 Quarterly $10,423.14

The risk is not that TELUS services will become less essential, but that higher rates stay elevated longer than expected, keeping pressure on sentiment and slowing dividend growth. That means the stock may take time to recover. For investors willing to hold through that cycle, the combination of essential services, recurring revenue, and a high starting yield can make the wait worthwhile.

Bottom line

Finance stocks often dominate Canadian dividend portfolios, but TELUS stock offers a different kind of income stream. It may not excite traders, but for long-term investors who value steady cash flow and are comfortable buying when a stock is out of favour, TELUS stock shows how a falling share price can turn a reliable business into a compelling income opportunity again.